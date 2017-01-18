18 moments you didn't see during the People's Choice Awards

So you watched the People's Choice Awards: You watched Fifth Harmony perform. You listened to the winners give their acceptance speeches. And then Johnny Depp wrapped up the show, and everyone kind of cringed and sat uncomfortably on their couches recovering from whatever the hell happened.
But here's what you definitely didn't see: how celebs spent their time in the audience and backstage. And let me tell you, there are some fantastic moments.
To start, there's this delightful moment with Wilmer Valderamma and Tom Hanks (pictured). Valderamma must have really done a number on Hanks. Just look at that laugh! But that's not all. Basically Jennifer Lopez & Valderamma spent what looked like a solid two minutes taking selfies. I'm not even kidding. Please continue on...
Yo, Wilmer, who ya lookin' at? JLo is right below you. Like, right in front of your face.
But it's really this guy who steals the photo.
After their hellos, the selfies begin. Or maybe this is just one, very long selfie.
Better angle, J.
Mhmm, this one's good, too, J. Diggin' it. A+. Best one.
Blake Lively is basically all of us. You know, if we were ever to find ourselves on the red carpet with JLo.
Oh my God, Blake, be cool. Jesus.
I would say nothing spectacular or interesting is happening here, but it's friggin JT and Tom Hanks.
Editor 1: "Who dat? Her brother?" Editor 2: "HER SON." Editor 1: "Wut."
I couldn't help it. It's Blake Lively and Tom Hanks. Blake's squatting talking to Tom Hanks.
Nothing to see here, just Dave Coulier and Tom Hanks pointing at each other on the carpet.
How I'd look if JT bear-hugged me. So... same, Ellen. Same.
What she could have possibly said to The Rock to cause his face to do that? I've got nothing.
"Who should sit behind Jennifer Lopez?" "Um, obviously Blake Shelton." And it works! Good call, guys.
Um... but why?
If you smiled at this pic, I win. No, Justin wins. Wait, we all win!
Find someone who looks at you the way Portia de Rossi looks at Ellen DeGeneres.
