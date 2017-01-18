Sections
18 moments you didn't see during the People's Choice Awards

Kristine Cannon

by

Entertainment Editor

Kristine Cannon is the Entertainment Editor for SheKnows. When she's not at a music festival or live show, she's either struggling to train her dachshund, taking too many pics of said dachshund or watching re-runs of The Office. Also, hi...

View Profile
#1/18:

What you wish you saw during the PCAs

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
#1/18:

What you wish you saw during the PCAs

So you watched the People's Choice Awards: You watched Fifth Harmony perform. You listened to the winners give their acceptance speeches. And then Johnny Depp wrapped up the show, and everyone kind of cringed and sat uncomfortably on their couches recovering from whatever the hell happened.

But here's what you definitely didn't see: how celebs spent their time in the audience and backstage. And let me tell you, there are some fantastic moments.

To start, there's this delightful moment with Wilmer Valderamma and Tom Hanks (pictured). Valderamma must have really done a number on Hanks. Just look at that laugh! But that's not all. Basically Jennifer Lopez & Valderamma spent what looked like a solid two minutes taking selfies. I'm not even kidding. Please continue on...

#3/18:

And this man is...?

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
#3/18:

And this man is...?

But it's really this guy who steals the photo.

#4/18:

But first

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
#4/18:

But first

After their hellos, the selfies begin. Or maybe this is just one, very long selfie.

#5/18:

Really lift that arm, J

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for People's Choice Awards
#5/18:

Really lift that arm, J

Better angle, J.

#6/18:

The real winner

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
#6/18:

The real winner

Mhmm, this one's good, too, J. Diggin' it. A+. Best one. 

#7/18:

This fantastic red carpet moment

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
#7/18:

This fantastic red carpet moment

Blake Lively is basically all of us. You know, if we were ever to find ourselves on the red carpet with JLo.

#8/18:

A closer look

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
#8/18:

A closer look

Oh my God, Blake, be cool. Jesus.

#9/18:

And in this moment, time stood still

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
#9/18:

And in this moment, time stood still

I would say nothing spectacular or interesting is happening here, but it's friggin JT and Tom Hanks.

#10/18:

Hi, meet Sofia Vergara's son

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
#10/18:

Hi, meet Sofia Vergara's son

Editor 1: "Who dat? Her brother?" Editor 2: "HER SON." Editor 1: "Wut."

#11/18:

A Lively conversation

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
#11/18:

A Lively conversation

I couldn't help it. It's Blake Lively and Tom Hanks. Blake's squatting talking to Tom Hanks.

#12/18:

Keeping it Coulier

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for People's Choice Awards
#12/18:

Keeping it Coulier

Nothing to see here, just Dave Coulier and Tom Hanks pointing at each other on the carpet.

#13/18:

This embrace!

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
#13/18:

This embrace!

How I'd look if JT bear-hugged me. So... same, Ellen. Same.

#14/18:

Ba-dum-ch!

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
#14/18:

Ba-dum-ch!

What she could have possibly said to The Rock to cause his face to do that? I've got nothing.

#15/18:

Aisle mates

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for People's Choice Awards
#15/18:

Aisle mates

"Who should sit behind Jennifer Lopez?" "Um, obviously Blake Shelton." And it works! Good call, guys.

#16/18:

I spy with my little eye...

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
#16/18:

I spy with my little eye...

Um... but why?

#17/18:

Jump around

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
#17/18:

Jump around

If you smiled at this pic, I win. No, Justin wins. Wait, we all win!

#18/18:

Portia hearts Ellen

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
#18/18:

Portia hearts Ellen

Find someone who looks at you the way Portia de Rossi looks at Ellen DeGeneres.

