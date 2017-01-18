18 moments you didn't see during the People's Choice Awards

Share Pin

So you watched the People's Choice Awards: You watched Fifth Harmony perform. You listened to the winners give their acceptance speeches. And then Johnny Depp wrapped up the show, and everyone kind of cringed and sat uncomfortably on their couches recovering from whatever the hell happened.

But here's what you definitely didn't see: how celebs spent their time in the audience and backstage. And let me tell you, there are some fantastic moments.

To start, there's this delightful moment with Wilmer Valderamma and Tom Hanks (pictured). Valderamma must have really done a number on Hanks. Just look at that laugh! But that's not all. Basically Jennifer Lopez & Valderamma spent what looked like a solid two minutes taking selfies. I'm not even kidding. Please continue on...