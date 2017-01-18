Ruby Rose's black lips saved the PCA's red carpet from a terminal case of boredom

Share Pin

Ruby Rose is always a smoke show but her look was as exciting as the PCA's fashion got this year.

Look, we're not trying to be mean. Everyone looked beautiful because all these ladies are beautiful – but (you knew there was a "but") the fashion was... well, underwhelming. Sure, People's Choice Awards isn't the most fashionable night in Hollywood, but literally no one took a risk. Anyways, see for yourself and feel free to disagree.