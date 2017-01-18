Ruby Rose's black lips saved the PCA's red carpet from a terminal case of boredom

Ruby Rose is always a smoke show but her look was as exciting as the PCA's fashion got this year.
Look, we're not trying to be mean. Everyone looked beautiful because all these ladies are beautiful – but (you knew there was a "but") the fashion was... well, underwhelming. Sure, People's Choice Awards isn't the most fashionable night in Hollywood, but literally no one took a risk. Anyways, see for yourself and feel free to disagree.
Candace Cameron Bure wore more scandalous outfits on her kid-friendly show Fuller House.
This looks like an old American Apparel dress – oh, American Apparel, RIP.
And here we have Sarah Jessica Parker's regal interpretation of Wonder Woman's costume.
This is not time for DWTS ballroom costumes, Karina. Return the tule dress.
There's a lot going on here and oddly, nothing going on at all.
This kind of looks like one of those wood bead seat covers Uber drivers always have.
That awkward, mid-calf dress length seems to be a trend. A trend we're not digging, that is.
Crop top? Skirt? Fringe? That mid-calf length again. Yawn.
This looks like something we would have all worn to prom in the early 2000s. Or a series of doley placemats.
Lively always looks good but this dress was very flapper-esque. Not our favorite red carpet dress.
Ali Landry's character would have worn this dress in Drive Me Crazy or Dawson's Creek! So there's that.
J. Lo always brings the glam so no real surprise here.
