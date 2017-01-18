Sections
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Log in
SECTIONS
What would you like to know?
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
List View
On
Off

Ruby Rose's black lips saved the PCA's red carpet from a terminal case of boredom

Lauren Kelly

by

Lauren Joskowitz is an LA-based Entertainment Editor and Reporter.

View Profile
#1/13:

Ruby Rose

Steve Granitz/Getty Images
#1/13:

Ruby Rose

Ruby Rose is always a smoke show but her look was as exciting as the PCA's fashion got this year. 

Look, we're not trying to be mean. Everyone looked beautiful because all these ladies are beautiful – but (you knew there was a "but") the fashion was... well, underwhelming. Sure, People's Choice Awards isn't the most fashionable night in Hollywood, but literally no one took a risk. Anyways, see for yourself and feel free to disagree. 

#3/13:

Lily Singh

Steve Granitz/Getty Images
#3/13:

Lily Singh

This looks like an old American Apparel dress – oh, American Apparel, RIP. 

#4/13:

Sarah Jessica Parker Pcas 2017

Kevork Djansezian
#4/13:

Sarah Jessica Parker Pcas 2017

And here we have Sarah Jessica Parker's regal interpretation of Wonder Woman's costume. 

#5/13:

Karina Smirnoff

Steve Granitz/Getty Images
#5/13:

Karina Smirnoff

This is not time for DWTS ballroom costumes, Karina. Return the tule dress. 

#6/13:

Lori Loughlin

Steve Granitz/Getty Images
#6/13:

Lori Loughlin

There's a lot going on here and oddly, nothing going on at all. 

#7/13:

Victoria Justice

Steve Granitz/Getty Images
#7/13:

Victoria Justice

This kind of looks like one of those wood bead seat covers Uber drivers always have. 

#8/13:

Ashley Greene

Steve Granitz/Getty Images
#8/13:

Ashley Greene

That awkward, mid-calf dress length seems to be a trend. A trend we're not digging, that is. 

#9/13:

Piryanka Chopra

Steve Granitz/Getty Images
#9/13:

Piryanka Chopra

Crop top? Skirt? Fringe? That mid-calf length again. Yawn. 

#10/13:

Jamie Chung

Steve Granitz/Getty Images
#10/13:

Jamie Chung

This looks like something we would have all worn to prom in the early 2000s. Or a series of doley placemats.

#11/13:

Blake Lively

Steve Granitz/Getty Images
#11/13:

Blake Lively

Lively always looks good but this dress was very flapper-esque. Not our favorite red carpet dress. 

#12/13:

Ali Landry

Steve Granitz/Getty Images
#12/13:

Ali Landry

Ali Landry's character would have worn this dress in Drive Me Crazy or Dawson's Creek! So there's that.

#13/13:

Jennifer Lopez

Steve Granitz/Getty Images
#13/13:

Jennifer Lopez

J. Lo always brings the glam so no real surprise here. 

Related Slideshows

A collection of the best 'Grey's Anatomy' memes out there

What Samantha Bee has said about abortions, 'white people' and Trump

15 famous women John Mayer has loved and lost
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!