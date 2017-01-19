What the actual eff is going on?

After months of torturous waiting to find out who the body under the sheet was, HTGAWM fans were delivered a major shocker in the midseason finale: It was Wes! Yes, Wes. How can this be? Who killed him? Can someone please collect my jaw off the floor and return it to its rightful place?
Naturally, theories have been flying left and right since this jarring revelation. Here are the ones that'll really make your head spin.
Oh, Frank. So handsome. So borderline psychotic. This has definitely been a dark season for Annalise's go-to henchman, and it's possible he killed Wes out of some warped sense of devotion. Speculates Redditor missasotweaky: "Maybe somehow he/they/somebody knew that Wes was going to help the police, and Frank decided that rather than take the fall for Rebecca, he could help prevent Annalise from whatever trouble Wes would have gotten her into." Hence, taking Wes out of the picture.
In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Charlie Weber, who plays Frank, pointed the finger at the Mahoneys. This isn't too far-fetched considering they are responsible for so much strife in Annalise's life (and Frank did just kill the patriarch). "This is retribution toward Annalise for all the things that we’ve done, which Frank is certainly responsible for, in a lot of ways," he said of why the Mahoneys would kill Wes and frame Annalise.
I mean, c'mon. We all know Bonnie is a wee bit unhinged, and Redditor spacecadet0226 points out that she tends to tidy up loose ends by, well, killing people. Exhibit A? Rebecca. Isn't it plausible that Bonnie could have found out Wes was at the police station and taken him to be a liability? "Wes pulled a Rebecca when he said he definitely saw Mahoney's son across the street to the police in court," spacecadet0226 says of Bonnie's motive.
Wait... could Wes still be alive? Insists Redditor carterj323, "I'm truly set on the death being fake and him still being alive." And they aren't alone in the theory, either. Jack Falahee, who plays Connor, told Entertainment Weekly, "Or even that he tried to fake his own death. If he weren't really dead, he'd try to Huck Finn-it and go to his own funeral."
In a theory that would be totally sad if true, Redditor thekevinmorales suspects Oliver had something to do with Wes' death. "My mind actually tells me that Oliver has something to do with it... it maybe that he sold some info to the [Mahoneys] through a 'reliable source' (Connor) that Wes is part of their fam. After knowing this, the [Mahoneys] plotted the murder and frame up [of Annalise Keating], who else!"
Not everyone is convinced that Annalise's hysterics upon learning Wes was killed are genuine. Matt McGorry, who plays Asher, told Entertainment Weekly he suspects she is actually the mastermind of Wes' death. "I'm not a big theorizer, but if I just had to go off my first initial superficial response, I'd say probably Annalise. But that's just because I think that she ends up being sort of responsible for everything in some way."
Redditor rosiest72 is convinced Connor killed Wes. Why? For starters, bruh's behavior was suspect, at best. "I can't really tell what Connor was thinking when Bonnie declared it was Wes that was dead. His expression says he knew all along, but it could be shock as well. Also, he clearly asks, 'Who's dead?' How did he know someone was dead? ... How did Connor find out someone was dead and not just in critical condition?"
As in, no need to point fingers at anyone else, 'cause Wes killed himself. While this theory is undeniably sad, it does have some roots. Elaborates Dre_green21, "This is how I look at it: Season1: Wes kills Sam. Season2: Wes shot Annalise. Season 3: Wes under the sheet. Now I think we have yet another answer. Season3B: who kills Wes? Himself."
Maybe none of this really happened. Maybe Annalise had a breakdown, and the events that unfolded this season were the byproduct of her broken mind. At least that's what one theory making the rounds suggests. According to Redditor rbnicole: "I saw a theory that the whole last episode could've been a dream induced by AK's heavy drinking while she was burning the evidence." Yowza.
