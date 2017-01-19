What to watch when you don't want to watch Donald Trump's inauguration

Share Pin

Are you looking for a way to keep your personal patriotic spirit alive but are less-than-thrilled by the thought of watching President-elect Donald Trump get sworn in? Are you literally overcome with emotions that don't exactly smile upon the incoming president and his administration? Are you looking at your calendar and thinking, "Oh no, it's almost that time of the year"? Don't worry, I feel your pain.

I, too, am looking for ways to stay true to the (decidedly not orange whatsoever) red, white, and blue with alternative inauguration events. There will be marches and concerts galore that you can either attend, livestream on Facebook, or follow on Twitter or Instagram. Additionally, there's plenty of films and television programs that can help put you at ease on this otherwise very uneasy day.