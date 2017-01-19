What to watch when you don't want to watch Donald Trump's inauguration

Are you looking for a way to keep your personal patriotic spirit alive but are less-than-thrilled by the thought of watching President-elect Donald Trump get sworn in? Are you literally overcome with emotions that don't exactly smile upon the incoming president and his administration? Are you looking at your calendar and thinking, "Oh no, it's almost that time of the year"? Don't worry, I feel your pain.
I, too, am looking for ways to stay true to the (decidedly not orange whatsoever) red, white, and blue with alternative inauguration events. There will be marches and concerts galore that you can either attend, livestream on Facebook, or follow on Twitter or Instagram. Additionally, there's plenty of films and television programs that can help put you at ease on this otherwise very uneasy day.
This is the biggie. The one you've been hearing about on social media, television, and even in print: The Women's March on Washington. Per the website, the march is founded on the belief that "the rise of woman = the rise of the nation," which will be reflected in the thousands of women reportedly attending the D.C. march to peacefully protest the incoming president. The march's mission and vision are stated thus: "We stand together in solidarity with our partners and children for the protection of our rights, our safety, our health, and our families - recognizing that our vibrant and diverse communities are the strength of our country." There's currently no specific way to livestream the march, but you'll be able to follow the march's movements via their Twitter and Instagram accounts.
Chelsea Handler is aiming to make a heck of a statement with her protest/march in Park City, Utah on Inauguration Day. Women's March On Main will indirectly relate to the Sundance Film Festival, kicking off (if you will) the festival's activities. The two events are unrelated; Handler is merely capitalizing — and positively so — on the attention the march will get with the festival already happening. The Women's March on Main will act as a sister march to the Women's March on Washington. For those unable to attend the Park City event on January 21, you can follow it on their Facebook page as well as one social media (I'd start with Chelsea Handler's Twitter & Instagram).
The Concert For America will feature some of Broadway's biggest living legends and brightest young stars, all coming together to sing songs for a few good causes. Performers include: Billy Porter (Kinky Boots), Bebe Neuwirth (Chicago), Brian Stokes Mitchell (Ragtime), Richard Kind (Spin City), Caroline Rhea (Sabrina the Teenage Witch), Rosie Perez (Do The Right Thing), and Javier Muñoz (Hamilton). You'll be able to livestream the entire concert on their Facebook page on January 20 at 3 p.m. Additionally, you can stick it to the man extra hard by making a small donation. Proceeds will go to causes most likely to be affected under Trump's administration: The Sierra Club Foundation, the NAACP, the Southern Poverty Law Center, Planned Parenthood, and the National Immigration Law Center.
Michael Moore, Mark Ruffalo, and Alec Baldwin are joining forces for an Anti-Trump protest in New York City on January 19. Each of these men has been politically active in their own ways: Moore has repeatedly spoken out against Trump and helped prep Americans for the incoming president; Baldwin literally plays Trump regularly on Saturday Night Live. You'll be able to follow Moore, Ruffalo, and Baldwin on their respective Twitter accounts for regular protest updates. Additionally, you can follow the protest's Facebook page for updates and additional information.
There's a big ol' Love-a-Thon happening on January 20 and some of Hollywood's most activist-oriented and politically-minded celebrities are encouraging you to spread the love. The Love-a-Thon will be a telethon-style fundraising event, livestreamed on Facebook beginning at 12:30 pm EST and reportedly running for three hours. During that time, there will be songs, speeches, and stories from a variety of guests. The goal is to raise $500,000 "to defend civil liberties" (namely Planned Parenthood, the ACLU, and Earth Justice) and you'll be able to make donations during the livestream. Participating famous faces include Jane Fonda, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Rashida Jones, Colton Haynes, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Tim Robbins.
If sitting at home and staring at the TV isn't really your vibe, then do a quick search on Facebook to pinpoint a sister march (often related to the primary Women's March in D.C.) in your area. There will be tons across the U.S. and there's even a march happening in London on January 21. Don't miss your chance to get active!
Bustle and Huffington Post are teaming up for Watch Us Run. Per Bustle, the event is "a non-partisan event hosted by HuffPost and Bustle, in partnership with Bold, that joins some of the most influential figures in politics, media, the arts, and activism for a day of sharing, learning, a little bit of eating and drinking, and a lot of organizing for change." Featured guests and speakers include Ashley Judd, Michael Moore, Amber Tamblyn, and Bob Bland (co-organizer of the Women's March). There will be panel discussions on everything from starting a grassroots movement to the election process, as well as food and festivities. For those who can't attend the free (yes, free!) event in Washington D.C. on January 20, you can livestream all the magic on HuffPost Women's Facebook page.
If you're a bit iffy about live-streaming a march or protest on Facebook, Instagram, or Snapchat, then why not tune your TV to TCM for some classic movie madness. The programming for January 20 looks to be a mix of escapist comedy and political satire. Highlights on the day include Breakfast at Tiffany's and the still-relevant political satire A Face In The Crowd.
If you have Netflix, use it on Inauguration Day. If you have the itch to watch something timely and related to the future of the nation, I highly recommend you check out these documentaries: 13th, Audrie & Daisy, Requiem For The American Dream, Fed Up, She's Beautiful When She's Angry, and Welcome to Leith. If you're feeling more like a drama with panache, check out Barry. Nothing empowers people quite like a socially-minded film.
When in doubt, keep your television set on but do not turn it to a channel that will be airing inauguration coverage. There has been discussion on the internet about turning the TV on to affect Nielsen ratings, but setting it to a completely unrelated channel (think Disney Channel or HGTV). This would affect the ratings for that day's programming while not giving any ratings (and thus implicit approval) to Trump. Snopes has released a report examining this claim, and mostly concluding it as a bit of a misdirect but the reason I include it is this: if you're going to be watching TV on Inauguration Day, why watch something you don't want to watch to begin with. Whether or not it messes with ratings, it's a nice way to thumb your nose at the man without having to do too much. Hey, I'm not opposed.
And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .
SheKnows is making some changes!