A collection of the best 'Grey's Anatomy' memes out there

Julie Sprankles

by

Julie Sprankles is a freelance writer living in the storied city of Charleston, SC. When she isn't slinging sass for SheKnows, she enjoys watching campy SyFy creature features (Pirahnaconda, anyone?), trolling the internet for dance work...

View Profile
Long live Grey's

ABC
Long live Grey's

If you're a super Grey's fan, these memes from over the years will ring painfully true. 

Move over, Tinder

littlevelvetroses/Tumblr
Move over, Tinder

Why isn't this a real thing again? 'Cause it is legit

If only Penny go the memo

greys-anatomy-problems/Tumblr
If only Penny go the memo

Right?! How could they send McDreamy out on such an amateur mistake? Pshh. 

RIP

greysmemes-blog/Tumblr
RIP

It's be even funnier if it wasn't so true. 

Curse you, Shonda

greysmemes-blog/Tumblr
Curse you, Shonda

Grey's simply wouldn't be Grey's if your hopes and dreams weren't all dashed by Shonda Rhimes. 

Not that we're complaining

greysmemes-blog/Tumblr
Not that we're complaining

Can someone else have a hallucinogenic brain tumor so we can see Denny again? Thanks. 

True story

greysmemes-blog/Tumblr
True story

Eventually, all we'll have left is Bokhee holdin' it down for the OG Grey's cast. 

Fan status: hardcore

youreagreysfanwhen/Tumblr
Fan status: hardcore

Admittedly, the one where the guy had ingested his twin in the womb was tough. There were teeth. 

Paging Dr. Superfan

gifgreys/Tumblr
Paging Dr. Superfan

You're a veritable encyclopedia of medical knowledge by now. They may as well rename you Grey. 

Disappointment incarnate

Grey's Anatomy Quotes/Facebook
Disappointment incarnate

Let's be real: Anytime a familiar face is teased, true fans dream of seeing Yang walk through the door. 

That hair, though

greysmemes-blog/Tumblr
That hair, though

They didn't call him McDreamy for nothin'! That hair was his superpower. 

Every. Single. Week.

greysanatomyprivatepracticememes/Tumblr
Every. Single. Week.

If you can make it through any episode of Grey's without tears, you're not human. 

The soundtrack of sorrow

Grey's Anatomy Memes/Facebook
The soundtrack of sorrow

Brb, just need to go spend the foreseeable future bawling my eyes out. 

As it should be

The JCappers/Facebook
As it should be

Geography, shmeography... the only Arizona you need to know about is the one from Grey's

Poor them

Grey's Anatomy Fan Site/Facebook
Poor them

At least we know what really matters: Grey's rocks, and the haters are irrelevant, right? 

Say it ain't so

greys-anatomy-problems
Say it ain't so

Because we're dark and twisty, we force ourselves to think of such unbearable things. 

Pretty much

gifgreys/Tumblr
Pretty much

Yep, this about sums it up. No offense, Riggs... you're growing on us, but you're no McDreamy.

Just a girl in a bar

Grey's Anatomy Memes/Facebook
Just a girl in a bar

One of pop culture's greatest love stories of our time started at Joe's Bar, and we're OK with that.

But, like, what is your life?

Grey's Anatomy Memes/Facebook
But, like, what is your life?

Perhaps it's time to reevaluate your priorities, my Grey-less friends. 

Sign me up for that hospital

youreagreysfanwhen/Tumblr
Sign me up for that hospital

I've had three surgeries since Grey's began, and I've yet to get a Mc-anything of merit. 

#TVGoals

allgreysanatomy-confessions/Tumblr
#TVGoals

Now we're torn between wanting the movie now and wanting the show to last forever. 

No such thing

prettygreyscaps/Tumblr
No such thing

What is this "too much" you speak of? No. Just no. There's always room for Grey's. 

Eerily accurate

Grey's Anatomy Memes/Facebook
Eerily accurate

Truer words have never been spoken. Can 2017 be less dark and twisty, please? 

