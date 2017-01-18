A collection of the best 'Grey's Anatomy' memes out there

If you're a super Grey's fan, these memes from over the years will ring painfully true.
Good ol' Bokhee. She's a scrub nurse of few words, but they're all the right ones.
Why isn't this a real thing again? 'Cause it is legit.
Right?! How could they send McDreamy out on such an amateur mistake? Pshh.
It's be even funnier if it wasn't so true.
Grey's simply wouldn't be Grey's if your hopes and dreams weren't all dashed by Shonda Rhimes.
Can someone else have a hallucinogenic brain tumor so we can see Denny again? Thanks.
Eventually, all we'll have left is Bokhee holdin' it down for the OG Grey's cast.
Admittedly, the one where the guy had ingested his twin in the womb was tough. There were teeth.
You're a veritable encyclopedia of medical knowledge by now. They may as well rename you Grey.
Let's be real: Anytime a familiar face is teased, true fans dream of seeing Yang walk through the door.
They didn't call him McDreamy for nothin'! That hair was his superpower.
If you can make it through any episode of Grey's without tears, you're not human.
Brb, just need to go spend the foreseeable future bawling my eyes out.
Geography, shmeography... the only Arizona you need to know about is the one from Grey's.
At least we know what really matters: Grey's rocks, and the haters are irrelevant, right?
Because we're dark and twisty, we force ourselves to think of such unbearable things.
Yep, this about sums it up. No offense, Riggs... you're growing on us, but you're no McDreamy.
One of pop culture's greatest love stories of our time started at Joe's Bar, and we're OK with that.
Perhaps it's time to reevaluate your priorities, my Grey-less friends.
I've had three surgeries since Grey's began, and I've yet to get a Mc-anything of merit.
Now we're torn between wanting the movie now and wanting the show to last forever.
What is this "too much" you speak of? No. Just no. There's always room for Grey's.
Truer words have never been spoken. Can 2017 be less dark and twisty, please?
