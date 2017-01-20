'First Blood'

Share Pin

If you thought the British Men of Letters were going to stay under the radar, that certainly doesn't seem to be the case. As you can see here, Mr. Ketch and Mick are back in action. They just might even be helping Mary and Cas rescue Sam and Dean.

If they are lending a helping hand, based on Mr. Ketch's and Mick's past actions, their methods might not be something Cas and Mary agree with. But if they can save Sam and Dean, does it really matter? Sam and Dean most likely wouldn't want anyone innocent to be harmed in the process, but these Men of Letters members sure aren't afraid to get the job done.

For those who think the British Men of Letters is behind the Winchesters' arrest, they aren't. Executive producer Andrew Dabb told TV Line that "it was really the government that grabbed them. It was really the Secret Service."