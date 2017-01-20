Supernatural officially returns with new Season 12 episodes beginning Thursday, Jan. 26 at 8/7c (it's new timeslot) on The CW. Last fans saw, the government arrested Sam and Dean, Lucifer's becoming a father, the British Men of Letters gave a helping hand to the Winchesters and now it's up to Castiel and Mary to save the day.
So, now what? Well, fans will just have to tune in to see exactly what goes down, but until then, let's take a look at photos from the winter premiere episode, "First Blood." It sure seems like not only are Sam and Dean in a major predicament, but Mary and Cas are going to be quite the badass team.
If you thought the British Men of Letters were going to stay under the radar, that certainly doesn't seem to be the case. As you can see here, Mr. Ketch and Mick are back in action. They just might even be helping Mary and Cas rescue Sam and Dean.
If they are lending a helping hand, based on Mr. Ketch's and Mick's past actions, their methods might not be something Cas and Mary agree with. But if they can save Sam and Dean, does it really matter? Sam and Dean most likely wouldn't want anyone innocent to be harmed in the process, but these Men of Letters members sure aren't afraid to get the job done.
For those who think the British Men of Letters is behind the Winchesters' arrest, they aren't. Executive producer Andrew Dabb told TV Line that "it was really the government that grabbed them. It was really the Secret Service."
It's finally the Castiel and Mary team-up fans have been waiting for. They are Sam and Dean's best hope of escaping the arms of the government, so how far are they both willing to go to save two people they love?
Well, they just might reach out to Mr. Ketch and Mick. Seeing as when Supernatural returns, Sam and Dean have been MIA for six weeks, Mary and Cas could easily go above and beyond to finally save them. That also means the British Men of Letters could assist.
However, when it comes to Mary and Cas saving Sam and Dean (here's hoping they actually can), there's no doubt they will do whatever it takes to get them home safely.
Dabb also told TV Line about the mess Sam and Dean have found themselves in after being accused of attempting to assassinate the president of the United States. "We’ll see how Sam and Dean act in that period of isolation, but also how the rest of the world reacts, as well — specifically Cas and Mary and some other players."
As you can see in this photo here, that sure looks like the back of Mick (who was wearing that same coat in a previous photo). So, yeah, it certainly appears that Mary and Cas reach out to the British Men of Letters for their services.
Castiel looks very intense and determined here. As fans know, when it comes to saving his besties Sam and Dean (but especially Dean), Cas usually takes no prisoners. If the British Men of Letters are involved in their rescue, who knows how Castiel will react to working side by side with him. He could easily be all in for Mr. Ketch and Mick's tactics because Sam and Dean are two people he cares about immensely.
This episode also seems to be setting up for some upcoming episodes that will focus heavily on Castiel. About time, right? We could always use more Cas. Dabb told TV Line, "We have at least three really strong Castiel episodes," with the first airing Feb. 2. He says this particular episode "presents a lost chapter of Castiel’s history." He added that the next episode is "extremely Cas-heavy in a different way." He continued, "Then we have another episode coming up later in the season, Episode 19, that’s extremely Cas-heavy in an even different way."
Basically, get ready for more Castiel. There are absolutely no complaints here.
To be blunt, Sam and Dean are screwed. Being arrested by the Secret Service is something they've never faced before. Yes, they've faced law enforcement, but this time around is different. You can see that on Sam's face here. He is clearly concerned.
"The people that have them think they’re real, legitimate criminals, albeit kind of terrorists more than your common thief or anything like that," Dabb told TV Line. "Sam and Dean [are] facing something where it’s not like they can do what they normally do."
If the Winchesters are really as worried as Sammy looks in this particular photo, then fans had better be worried. They need all of the help they can get.
Here is a photo of Sam and Dean sitting in an armored car with handcuffs and being stared down by two guards. What do you think is running through their minds at this exact moment? If we had to take a guess, it's probably something like, "Crap, we're so screwed." Though, we're sure Dean would use more colorful language.
The fact that they are locked up for at least six weeks is terrifying. They have never been taken prisoner together for that long a time. Usually, one or the other is out trying to save their brother. Really, it's up to Castiel and Mary. At least Sam and Dean have two people trying to save them.
And here is badass Mary. Despite her taking a step back from her sons and trying to come to terms with being resurrected, Mary is going to come to the aid of her boys. Of course she loves them and doesn't want them in harm's way. Hello, she is their mother.
As showcased in the first few episodes of Season 12, Mary isn't afraid to get her hands dirty and/or bloody, especially when it comes to her family. She is a hunter, but also a mom whose instinct is to save those she loves the most and to take down evil.
If the Secret Service thinks they can keep Mary away from her boys or that she won't come in guns blazing, they have another think coming. Mary Winchester is a force.
