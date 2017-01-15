If you miss 'Downton Abbey,' fill the void with PBS' 'Victoria'

Share Pin

While you may not initially think "suspense" and "danger" when you think of being a queen, such was very much so the case with Victoria. During the course of her reign, she endured eight attempts to kill or assault her — including a close call with a gunman. "I saw him aim at me with another pistol. I ducked my head, and another shot equally loud instantly followed," she wrote in her journal on June 10, 1840.