She is one nasty woman

With every quote, Samantha Bee is dropping knowledge.
"A lot of voters have decided that racism and sexism aren't great, but they're not a deal-breaker. Kind of like a sandwich with too much mayo — they think they can just scrape off the extra white nonsense," Bee said of reluctant Trump voters in September.
"Mass shootings have become so frequent in this country it seems like the only thing that will stop a bad guy with a gun is another bad guy with a gun who coincidentally came to shoot up the same place," Bee said following the Orlando shooting.
"Love does not win unless we start loving each other enough to fix our fucking problems," Bee said in June after the Orlando Pulse shooting.
"Removing a baby from a woman's womb in the ninth month isn't an abortion, it's a birth, and I'm sure Donald Trump would love to outlaw it. It makes the pussies too gross and screams for grabbing," Bee said, responding to Trump's abortion comments during a presidential debate.
"Listen up, Creamsicle. We had a deal. You open your face hole; garbage spills out. I make jokes; I get to keep my comedy job. You're not allowed to make sense," Bee said after Donald Trump spoke positively about women's health in February 2016.
"'Gay marriage dissenters.' Is that what the bigots are calling themselves these days?" Bee said in March, responding to a phrase Bret Baier used to describe people against gay marriage during a GOP debate.
"You wanna see a map of the states where police can legally incinerate your rape kit before the statute of limitation expires? You're looking at it — it's all of them," Bee said in March.
"[Conservatives] oppose free contraception, wage jihad against Planned Parenthood, fight the FDA on Plan B and make abortion as unattainable for poor women as a ticket to Hamilton," Bee said in April.
"Let's look at everything the Bible says about abortion. Oh, look! There it is, in the Book of Doesn't Exist. Right next to the verse condemning lesbians," Bee said in May, shutting down conservatives who use the Bible to defend their anti-abortion stance.
"Trump isn't what Republicans stand for — he's what they bend over for," Bee observed in June.
"You know, here's a thought: When Holocaust survivors are telling you, 'Hey, this guy gives me deja vu,' maybe don't invite them to your house to play with your adorable children?" Bee said in response to Trump's appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in September.
"In the coming days, people will be looking for someone to blame — the pollsters, the strident feminists, the Democratic Party, a vengeful god. But once you dust for fingerprints, it's pretty clear who ruined America: white people. I guess ruining Brooklyn was just a dry run," Bee noted after the election.
"And don't try to distance yourself from the bad apples and say, 'It's not my fault; I didn't vote for him; #NotAllWhitePeople.' Shush, shush, shush. If Muslims have to take responsibility for every member of their community, so do we," Bee said after polls showed a majority of white people voted for Donald Trump.
"America is still a great country and it is still worth fighting for. It has Shonda Rhimes shows and peanut butter and Beyoncé and Lin-Manuel Miranda rap-weeping at award shows, and it has the beautiful U.S. Constitution, which we should probably start teaching in schools," Bee reminded viewers post-election.
