What Samantha Bee has said about abortions, 'white people' and Trump

Olivia Truffaut-Wong

by

Olivia is a New York City transplant from Berkeley, California, who loves movies and TV almost as much as her own family.

She is one nasty woman

She is one nasty woman

With every quote, Samantha Bee is dropping knowledge. 

On mass shootings

On mass shootings

"Mass shootings have become so frequent in this country it seems like the only thing that will stop a bad guy with a gun is another bad guy with a gun who coincidentally came to shoot up the same place," Bee said following the Orlando shooting.  

On the Orlando Pulse shooting

On the Orlando Pulse shooting

"Love does not win unless we start loving each other enough to fix our fucking problems," Bee said in June after the Orlando Pulse shooting

On Trump's understanding of abortion

On Trump's understanding of abortion

"Removing a baby from a woman's womb in the ninth month isn't an abortion, it's a birth, and I'm sure Donald Trump would love to outlaw it. It makes the pussies too gross and screams for grabbing," Bee said, responding to Trump's abortion comments during a presidential debate. 

On Trump making sense

On Trump making sense

"Listen up, Creamsicle. We had a deal. You open your face hole; garbage spills out. I make jokes; I get to keep my comedy job. You're not allowed to make sense," Bee said after Donald Trump spoke positively about women's health in February 2016. 

On 'gay marriage dissenters'

On 'gay marriage dissenters'

"'Gay marriage dissenters.' Is that what the bigots are calling themselves these days?" Bee said in March, responding to a phrase Bret Baier used to describe people against gay marriage during a GOP debate. 

On rape kits

On rape kits

"You wanna see a map of the states where police can legally incinerate your rape kit before the statute of limitation expires? You're looking at it — it's all of them," Bee said in March.  

On birth control

On birth control

"[Conservatives] oppose free contraception, wage jihad against Planned Parenthood, fight the FDA on Plan B and make abortion as unattainable for poor women as a ticket to Hamilton," Bee said in April.

On what the Bible says about abortion

On what the Bible says about abortion

"Let's look at everything the Bible says about abortion. Oh, look! There it is, in the Book of Doesn't Exist. Right next to the verse condemning lesbians," Bee said in May, shutting down conservatives who use the Bible to defend their anti-abortion stance.

On Republicans

On Republicans

"Trump isn't what Republicans stand for — he's what they bend over for," Bee observed in June.  

On normalizing Trump

On normalizing Trump

"You know, here's a thought: When Holocaust survivors are telling you, 'Hey, this guy gives me deja vu,' maybe don't invite them to your house to play with your adorable children?" Bee said in response to Trump's appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in September. 

On 'white people'

On 'white people'

"In the coming days, people will be looking for someone to blame — the pollsters, the strident feminists, the Democratic Party, a vengeful god. But once you dust for fingerprints, it's pretty clear who ruined America: white people. I guess ruining Brooklyn was just a dry run," Bee noted after the election

On placing blame

On placing blame

"And don't try to distance yourself from the bad apples and say, 'It's not my fault; I didn't vote for him; #NotAllWhitePeople.' Shush, shush, shush. If Muslims have to take responsibility for every member of their community, so do we," Bee said after polls showed a majority of white people voted for Donald Trump.

On hope

On hope

"America is still a great country and it is still worth fighting for. It has Shonda Rhimes shows and peanut butter and Beyoncé and Lin-Manuel Miranda rap-weeping at award shows, and it has the beautiful U.S. Constitution, which we should probably start teaching in schools," Bee reminded viewers post-election

