The premiere is almost here

What's in store for Switched at Birth's final season? Check out photos from the Season 6 premiere.
It looks like Bay might be telling Daphne something important. This could be when they discuss going home after the call.
Bay may have told Daphne, but we're guessing they didn't go home right away. It definitely looks like they're still in China.
We know Bay and Daphne were in China for almost a year before the call. Maybe this is someone important to why they stayed so long.
Who is Daphne talking to?
There's no doubt Daphne is getting a tattoo, but is it for fun or more than that? Maybe Daphne is getting a message to remind her of someone she lost.
Bay approves of Daphne's tattoo, which could mean that she helped design it. She is a wonderful artist, after all.
It looks like the girls both got tattoos. If the call was about losing someone close to them, they might be looking for ways to honor that person's memory.
Daphne and Mingo seem pretty cozy in this selfie they're taking. That could mean that they're back together after Daphne's long trip.
Iris looks great in her costume, but why do we have a feeling it's about to get serious? We think she's about to drop a bomb on Daphne and Mingo.
Things certainly seem to have escalated quickly. Daphne and Iris were good friends before Daphne went to China, but maybe that's all changed now.
Mingo and Daphne went from cheerful to upset thanks to Iris. It could be that whatever Iris is upset about involves both of them.
