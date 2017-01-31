The premiere is almost here

 
Now that we have 'Switched at Birth' S6 premiere pics, let's make some predictions

Todd Wawrychuk/Freeform
What's in store for Switched at Birth's final season? Check out photos from the Season 6 premiere. 

Freeform
Bay may have told Daphne, but we're guessing they didn't go home right away. It definitely looks like they're still in China. 

Freeform
We know Bay and Daphne were in China for almost a year before the call. Maybe this is someone important to why they stayed so long.

Freeform
Who is Daphne talking to?

Freeform
There's no doubt Daphne is getting a tattoo, but is it for fun or more than that? Maybe Daphne is getting a message to remind her of someone she lost. 

Freeform
Bay approves of Daphne's tattoo, which could mean that she helped design it. She is a wonderful artist, after all.

Freeform
It looks like the girls both got tattoos. If the call was about losing someone close to them, they might be looking for ways to honor that person's memory. 

Freeform
Daphne and Mingo seem pretty cozy in this selfie they're taking. That could mean that they're back together after Daphne's long trip.

Freeform
Iris looks great in her costume, but why do we have a feeling it's about to get serious? We think she's about to drop a bomb on Daphne and Mingo.

Freeform
Things certainly seem to have escalated quickly. Daphne and Iris were good friends before Daphne went to China, but maybe that's all changed now. 

Freeform
Mingo and Daphne went from cheerful to upset thanks to Iris. It could be that whatever Iris is upset about involves both of them. 

