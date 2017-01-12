Kris Jenner And Khloe Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian's new show Revenge Body is all about her helping others achieve their dream body to help find fulfillment in their lives. But she wouldn't be an inspirtation to others if she didn't have the journey to back it up. Her amazing transformation story and current positive outlook on health and fitness is literally so inspiring. Here are some of her best quotes about that transformation and current outlook.
In the trailer for her show Revenge Body, Khloé talks about how she fell in love with working out: "I was always overweight as a kid. If I was stressed out or sad, I would eat. So I then had to learn how to put me energy into something positive. That's how I fell in love with working out."
On how she defines the "revenge" part of the term "revenge body": “The best form of revenge is a good body. I’m not seeking revenge on one particular person. It’s revenge on life and being the best me."
On her intense workouts, which sometime (okay, more like all the time) include 100 ab rollers: "If I can do it. You can do it. It all starts with day 1! It's a lifestyle now."
Make Khloé's inspiring caption part of your daily motivation: "Let me remind you that we don't need anybody's approval to be happy in life. EVER! Let you validate and accept your own version of happiness."
She recently wrote about how her fans can copy her postive approach to fitness: "If you've lost your motivation don't beat yourself up about it, negative thoughts only turn into negative realities. By keeping positive about your body, your inner health, your mental sanity, your fitness and what you're trying to achieve, you're way more likely to succeed."
Her trainer, Gunnar Peterson, explained Khloé's mindset whilst working out:"Khloé's mindset has been right since day one. She is a clean slate with every workout. She is present—the same way an athlete focuses on the play at hand, not what happened before. We keep her mind challenged and her body guessing, and the focus is on building strength."
A few secrets to her weight loss: "I did baby steps. I cut out sodas, then I went dairy-free for two weeks, and I lost 11 pounds. Now I only drink almond milk. I still love cheese, which is hard, but if I want to lose weight quickly, dairy-free is the way to go. It's not even a diet anymore."
Khloé recently told Health magazine how she beats the body-shamers: "I don't care what weight I am. It's genuinely about me being healthy."
On looking how far she has come in her weight-loss journey: "If you were to ask me five years ago if I ever saw myself being completely in love with fitness and health. That I would be an inspiration to many others, that I would be the push that others needed to find their way. I would've laughed in your face. Me? The chubby one? No way!"
On her show, Revenge Body, and it's deeper intent: "You are not alone and together we will get our happy and healthy back!! Revenge body is deeper than a physical transformation. It is a spiritual and emotional transformation."
