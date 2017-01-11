'La La Land' made 11 classic film & Hollywood references — did you catch them?

Share Pin

La La Land is one of the biggest films of 2016. After scoring seven Golden Globes and netting 11 BAFTA nominations, La La Land could be well on its way to Oscar gold (and rightfully so).

It's hard to feel gloomy about life when watching the smash-hit modern-day musical about two artistic dreamers falling in love in Hollywood. It's doubly hard to feel gloomy when you realize that La La Land is actually referencing a ton of classic Hollywood musicals, like Singin' In The Rain. Curious to know more? Take a peek at the other ways La La Land pays homage to the musicals of yesteryear.