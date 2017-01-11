'La La Land' made 11 classic film & Hollywood references — did you catch them?

La La Land is one of the biggest films of 2016. After scoring seven Golden Globes and netting 11 BAFTA nominations, La La Land could be well on its way to Oscar gold (and rightfully so).
It's hard to feel gloomy about life when watching the smash-hit modern-day musical about two artistic dreamers falling in love in Hollywood. It's doubly hard to feel gloomy when you realize that La La Land is actually referencing a ton of classic Hollywood musicals, like Singin' In The Rain. Curious to know more? Take a peek at the other ways La La Land pays homage to the musicals of yesteryear.
Director Damien Chazelle has made plain that French musicals of the 1960s were a major influence in La La Land. That's evident from the get-go, when the film's opening number — revolving around a major L.A. traffic jam — directly echoes the opening number of The Young Girls of Rochefort. In that opening sequence, day laborers dance coolly to jazz while they and their trucks take a water taxi across the river.
Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, one of the most famous dancing duos in classic Hollywood, were consistently referenced whenever Mia and Sebastian shared the screen during musical numbers. This reference was never more blatant that during their "Lovely Night" tap dance, which recalled the great dancing chemistry between Astaire and Rogers.
During the La La Land epilogue dance sequence, Mia and Sebastian waltz around in a black box lit by starry lights. The setpiece and the dance recall Fred Astaire and Eleanor Powell's dance to "Begin the Beguine" in the movie musical Broadway Melody of 1940.
The epilogue and dream sequence dance at the end of La La Land is definitely a reference to the epilogue sequence of An American In Paris. In the latter film, leads Gene Kelly and Leslie Caron get 10-plus minutes to dance their way through dreamy Parisian sets and impressionistically retell the entirety of the film. In La La Land's epilogue, Mia and Sebastian do precisely the same thing, only they swap out Parisian sets for Los Angeles ones.
In one very memorable sequence, the "Someone in the Crowd" sequence, Mia's roommates dance around the apartment and street so joyously it's tough not to smile. Their dance number references the movie musical Sweet Charity, as protagonist Charity dances on the rooftop with her friends.
In La La Land, Mia adores Ingrid Bergman and in many ways, Mia's relationship with Sebastian mirrors the tragic beauty of the love story at the heart of Casablanca, Bergman's most famous film.
In La La Land, Mia and Sebastian are deeply in love but unable to be together because their dreams cannot succeed if they stay together. In Casablanca, Rick and Ilsa are former lovers who realize they, too, cannot be together if only because their safety and happiness succeeds when they are apart. The doomed love of Mia and Sebastian was so clearly telegraphed the minute we learned of Mia's love for Bergman.
The planetarium scene definitely recalls the infamous planetarium scene in Rebel Without a Cause. Griffith Park and its planetarium is a major locale in many films, like La La Land. Watching Mia and Sebastian sit for a private planetarium viewing and get their first kiss is similar to Rebel's protagonists Jim (James Dean) and Judy (Natalie Wood) experience the wonders of the planetarium during a school trip.
The magic of the planetarium waltz between Mia and Sebastian recalls a similarly dreamy sequence in the Disney adaptation of Sleeping Beauty. In the Disney film, Sleeping Beauty and Prince Philip are carried into the clouds and waltz away into their happily ever after. In La La Land, Mia and Sebastian fly up into the stars and its in that moment that their love is affirmed.
The vibrant colors of La La Land are so intriguing and, yes, they are also a reference to classic Hollywood musicals. It's difficult to ignore callbacks to various musicals, but the primary reference points of Singin' in the Rain, An American in Paris and the French musical The Young Girls of Rochefort (pictured) are especially relevant here.
Jazz is a potent aspect of La La Land, as it is in various Golden Age Hollywood and French musicals of the 1960s. One specific callback involves scenes of Sebastian and Mia in a jazz club and its connection to the Fred Astaire/Audrey Hepburn musical Funny Face. During one sequence, Mia dances exuberantly in a crowd, which recalls the bohemian dance Hepburn's character Jo Stockton does in a similarly smoky jazz club.
