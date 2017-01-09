All the best Golden Globes 2017 GIFs we cannot stop watching

OK, so I'm sure you saw Andrew Garfield & Ryan Reynolds' mack fest, but did you catch these other moments?
She has risen.
Calling. Her. Out.
Yep, she shook hands with Ryan Reynolds whilst seated on the red carpet. Love it.
All caught on the Golden Globes' slow-motion cam.
Probably the most animated we saw Ryan Seacrest all night.
Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia's love is mutual.
I could have watched Drew Barrymore all day.
The Westworld actress paid homage to Marlene Dietrich as well.
He pulled a Ross and got four twos.
When they announced her name, they fully showed their support — in her damn eardrums.
That's how I attempt to look interested, too.
I don't know, does she, though? Because those lashes look heavy.
So awkward, I cannot stop laughing.
When you're not actually listening but then hear your name.
This is why he won a Golden Globe, people!! Really fantastic face acting.
Nope, not feeling Tom Hiddleston's speech whatsoever. But major props for not even trying to hide it.
Alright, this slide and the next slide aren't GIFs, but how cute is this?
Not Chris Pratt.
And finally, to wrap this baby up, the kiss that stole the show.
And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .
SheKnows is making some changes!