All the best Golden Globes 2017 GIFs we cannot stop watching

Kristine Cannon

by

Entertainment Editor

Kristine Cannon is the Entertainment Editor for SheKnows. When she's not at a music festival or live show, she's either struggling to train her dachshund, taking too many pics of said dachshund or watching re-runs of The Office. Also, hi...

#1/20:

Did you catch these moments?

NBC
#1/20:

Did you catch these moments?

OK, so I'm sure you saw Andrew Garfield & Ryan Reynolds' mack fest, but did you catch these other moments?

#3/20:

Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel

Giphy
#3/20:

Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel

Calling. Her. Out.

#4/20:

Chrissy Teigen's seat of choice

E! News/Twitter
#4/20:

Chrissy Teigen's seat of choice

Yep, she shook hands with Ryan Reynolds whilst seated on the red carpet. Love it.

#5/20:

Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard's kiss

Giphy
#5/20:

Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard's kiss

All caught on the Golden Globes' slow-motion cam. 

#6/20:

Justin Timberlake throwing cards

Giphy
#6/20:

Justin Timberlake throwing cards

Probably the most animated we saw Ryan Seacrest all night. 

#7/20:

Milo's Ventimiglia's shout-out

Giphy
#7/20:

Milo's Ventimiglia's shout-out

Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia's love is mutual.

#8/20:

Drew Barrymore's red carpet presence

Giphy
#8/20:

Drew Barrymore's red carpet presence

I could have watched Drew Barrymore all day.

#9/20:

Evan Rachel Wood's David Bowie tribute

Giphy
#9/20:

Evan Rachel Wood's David Bowie tribute

The Westworld actress paid homage to Marlene Dietrich as well.

#10/20:

Ryan Reynolds is so orange

Giphy
#10/20:

Ryan Reynolds is so orange

He pulled a Ross and got four twos.

#11/20:

Sarah Paulson's co-stars

Giphy
#11/20:

Sarah Paulson's co-stars

When they announced her name, they fully showed their support — in her damn eardrums.

#12/20:

Denzel Washington's neck scratch/rub

Giphy
#12/20:

Denzel Washington's neck scratch/rub

That's how I attempt to look interested, too.

#13/20:

Viola Davis sees you

Giphy
#13/20:

Viola Davis sees you

I don't know, does she, though? Because those lashes look heavy.

#14/20:

Emma Stone goes in for a hug

MTV
#14/20:

Emma Stone goes in for a hug

So awkward, I cannot stop laughing.

#15/20:

Denzel Washington's thumbs up

Giphy
#15/20:

Denzel Washington's thumbs up

When you're not actually listening but then hear your name.

#16/20:

Ryan Gosling's facial expressions

Giphy
#16/20:

Ryan Gosling's facial expressions

This is why he won a Golden Globe, people!! Really fantastic face acting.

#17/20:

Mel Gibson & Vince Vaughn

Giphy
#17/20:

Mel Gibson & Vince Vaughn

Nope, not feeling Tom Hiddleston's speech whatsoever. But major props for not even trying to hide it.

#18/20:

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds

Entertainment Tonight/Twitter
#18/20:

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds

Alright, this slide and the next slide aren't GIFs, but how cute is this?

#19/20:

Yo, that's Chris Pine

Mia Galuppo/Twitter
#19/20:

Yo, that's Chris Pine

Not Chris Pratt.

#20/20:

Andrew Garfield & Ryan Reynolds kiss

E! Online
#20/20:

Andrew Garfield & Ryan Reynolds kiss

And finally, to wrap this baby up, the kiss that stole the show.

