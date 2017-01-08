The most memorable excerpts from the 2017 Golden Globes winners' speeches

From Viola Davis' tribute to Meryl Streep's Carrie Fisher shout-out, these are the best speeches of the night.
Tracee Ellis Ross won Best Actress in a TV series, musical or comedy, for her role in Black-ish.
Sarah Paulson won Best Actress in a limited series or TV movie for The People v. O.J. Simpson.
Billy Bob Thornton won Best Actor in a TV Series, drama, for his role in Goliath.
Atlanta won best TV series, musical or comedy, and Donald Glover accepted the award.
Aaron Taylor-Johnson won Best Supporting Actor in a motion picture for Nocturnal Animals.
Tom Hiddleston won Best Actor in a TV Series for The Night Manager.
Hugh Laurie won Best Supporting Actor in a TV series for The Night Manager.
Justin Hurwitz won Best Original Score for La La Land.
Songwriters Benj Pasek & Justin Paul won Best Original Song for "City of Stars" in La La Land.
Ryan Gosling won Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for his role in La La Land.
Viola Davis gave a moving speech about Meryl Streep before she received The Cecil B. DeMille Award.
Donald Glover won Best Actor in a TV Series for his role in Atlanta.
Meryl Streep discussed politics, press and her dear friend Carrie Fisher while accepting The Cecil B. DeMille Award.
Claire Foy won Best Actress in a TV series for her role in The Crown.
