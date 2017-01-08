Sections
The most memorable excerpts from the 2017 Golden Globes winners' speeches

Kristine Cannon

by

Entertainment Editor

Kristine Cannon is the Entertainment Editor for SheKnows.

A night of moving speeches

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
A night of moving speeches

From Viola Davis' tribute to Meryl Streep's Carrie Fisher shout-out, these are the best speeches of the night.

Viola Davis

Graphics by Natalie Cosgrove/SheKnows; photo provided by Getty Images
Viola Davis

Sarah Paulson

Graphics by Natalie Cosgrove/SheKnows; photo provided by Getty Images
Sarah Paulson

Sarah Paulson won Best Actress in a limited series or TV movie for The People v. O.J. Simpson.

Billy Bob Thornton

Graphics by Natalie Cosgrove/SheKnows; photo provided by Getty Images
Billy Bob Thornton

Billy Bob Thornton won Best Actor in a TV Series, drama, for his role in Goliath.

Donald Glover

Graphics by Natalie Cosgrove/SheKnows; photo provided by Getty Images
Donald Glover

Atlanta won best TV series, musical or comedy, and Donald Glover accepted the award.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Graphics by Natalie Cosgrove/SheKnows; photo provided by Getty Images
Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Aaron Taylor-Johnson won Best Supporting Actor in a motion picture for Nocturnal Animals.

Tom Hiddleston

Graphics by Natalie Cosgrove/SheKnows; photo provided by Getty Images
Tom Hiddleston

Tom Hiddleston won Best Actor in a TV Series for The Night Manager.

Hugh Laurie

Graphics by Natalie Cosgrove/SheKnows; photo provided by Getty Images
Hugh Laurie

Hugh Laurie won Best Supporting Actor in a TV series for The Night Manager.

Justin Hurwitz

Graphics by Natalie Cosgrove/SheKnows; photo provided by Getty Images
Justin Hurwitz

Justin Hurwitz won Best Original Score for La La Land.

Benj Pasek & Justin Paul

Graphics by Natalie Cosgrove/SheKnows; photo provided by Getty Images
Benj Pasek & Justin Paul

Songwriters Benj Pasek & Justin Paul won Best Original Song for "City of Stars" in La La Land.

Ryan Gosling

Graphics by Natalie Cosgrove/SheKnows; photo provided by Getty Images
Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling won Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for his role in La La Land.

Viola Davis

Graphics by Natalie Cosgrove/SheKnows; photo provided by Getty Images
Viola Davis

Viola Davis gave a moving speech about Meryl Streep before she received The Cecil B. DeMille Award.

Donald Glover

Graphics by Natalie Cosgrove/SheKnows; photo provided by Getty Images
Donald Glover

Donald Glover won Best Actor in a TV Series for his role in Atlanta.

Meryl Streep

Graphics by Natalie Cosgrove/SheKnows; photo provided by Getty Images
Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep discussed politics, press and her dear friend Carrie Fisher while accepting The Cecil B. DeMille Award.

Claire Foy

Graphics by Natalie Cosgrove/SheKnows; photo provided by Getty Images
Claire Foy

Claire Foy won Best Actress in a TV series for her role in The Crown.

