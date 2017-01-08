Sections
Drew Barrymore's been killing the fashion game since 1983

Crushing the fashion game since 1983

Barry King/Getty Images
Crushing the fashion game since 1983

No one could stop drooling over Drew Barrymore at the 2017 Golden Globes, but it's not the first time she's wowed us with her fashion. Barrymore's had some amazing looks through the years, including when she attended the Golden Globes in 1983 as a pretty, pretty princess. 

1996

David Benett
1996

We probably wouldn't fawn over this dress now, but in 1996, when she wore it to the Scream premiere, it was hot.

1998

Kmazur/Getty Images
1998

Drew Barrymore looked like a glitter fairy at the Oscars in 1998. Oh, we miss when body glitter was in. 

2003

L. Cohen/Getty Images
2003

Barrymore was the badass in a white pantsuit at the Charlie's Angels 2 premiere before Hillary Clinton made the pantsuit an official thing. 

2005

Kmazur/Getty Images
2005

High school girls everywhere probably copied Barrymore's 2005 Oscar dress for prom. 

2007

Anwar Hussein/Getty Images
2007

Talk about a bombshell! This lacy dress showed off Barrymore's figure at the Music and Lyrics premiere in 2007. 

2009

Getty Images
2009

That short blonde bob was everything. Barrymore was totally channeling old Hollywood glam at the 2009 Golden Globes. 

2009

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images
2009

Barrymore wore a flowy dress to the Grey Gardens premiere in 2009 with quite a statement neckline. Also, love the matching shoes. 

2010

Getty Images
2010

Remember when belted dresses were all the rage? That's what Barrymore wore for the Going the Distance premiere in 2010. 

2010

Lester Cohen/Getty Images
2010

Does anything look familiar to you in this picture? The belt! She recycled it for another Going the Distance premiere. 

2010

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images
2010

Drew Barrymore stunned in a nude dress in 2010 while accepting her first Golden Globe award for Best Actress. 

2010

Kevork Djansezian
2010

I love everything about this dress. It rivals the dress she wore this year to the Golden Globes for best red carpet dress ever.

2014

Getty Images
2014

I can't say I loved this dress that Barrymore wore to the Blended premiere, but whatever — she's still a fashion icon. 

2014

Getty Images
2014

I did adore this dress that Barrymore wore to the Golden Globes in 2014 — plus that baby bump (insert heart emojis here).

2015

Getty Images
2015

This is such a hot, sleek pantsuit, and Barrymore pulled it off flawlessly at the Miss You Already premiere. 

2017

Getty Images
2017

The Twitterverse exploded when Barrymore arrived at the 2017 Golden Globes looking like a "gorgeous bird." 

