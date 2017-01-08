Drew Barrymore's been killing the fashion game since 1983

No one could stop drooling over Drew Barrymore at the 2017 Golden Globes, but it's not the first time she's wowed us with her fashion. Barrymore's had some amazing looks through the years, including when she attended the Golden Globes in 1983 as a pretty, pretty princess.
Barrymore looked so sweet attending the Radie Harris Luncheon Tribute back in 1985. Those bows, though!
We probably wouldn't fawn over this dress now, but in 1996, when she wore it to the Scream premiere, it was hot.
Drew Barrymore looked like a glitter fairy at the Oscars in 1998. Oh, we miss when body glitter was in.
Barrymore was the badass in a white pantsuit at the Charlie's Angels 2 premiere before Hillary Clinton made the pantsuit an official thing.
High school girls everywhere probably copied Barrymore's 2005 Oscar dress for prom.
Talk about a bombshell! This lacy dress showed off Barrymore's figure at the Music and Lyrics premiere in 2007.
That short blonde bob was everything. Barrymore was totally channeling old Hollywood glam at the 2009 Golden Globes.
Barrymore wore a flowy dress to the Grey Gardens premiere in 2009 with quite a statement neckline. Also, love the matching shoes.
Remember when belted dresses were all the rage? That's what Barrymore wore for the Going the Distance premiere in 2010.
Does anything look familiar to you in this picture? The belt! She recycled it for another Going the Distance premiere.
Drew Barrymore stunned in a nude dress in 2010 while accepting her first Golden Globe award for Best Actress.
I love everything about this dress. It rivals the dress she wore this year to the Golden Globes for best red carpet dress ever.
I can't say I loved this dress that Barrymore wore to the Blended premiere, but whatever — she's still a fashion icon.
I did adore this dress that Barrymore wore to the Golden Globes in 2014 — plus that baby bump (insert heart emojis here).
This is such a hot, sleek pantsuit, and Barrymore pulled it off flawlessly at the Miss You Already premiere.
The Twitterverse exploded when Barrymore arrived at the 2017 Golden Globes looking like a "gorgeous bird."
