'90s cult classics are coming back to TV, baby — 2017 is their big year

Reboots are big in Hollywood right now. These '90s TV shows and films are rumored to be coming back in 2017.
Confirmation of the Charmed reboot happened early in 2017. The Hollywood Reporter reported that the reboot would go back to 1976, connecting in some way to the original series, and would be written by Jane the Virgin writers Jessica O'Toole and Amy Rardin.
Following a successful Election Day minisode in November 2016, talks of a Will & Grace revival surfaced. In early January 2017, it was mostly confirmed that a 10-episode revival was in the works at NBC. Star Debra Messing has come out saying the revival talk is still rumors, despite co-star Megan Mullally strongly hinting otherwise as well as Leslie Jordan confirming the 10-episode arc.
The hit show, which ran from 1986-1994, began to get fresh buzz after a reboot was rumored in August 2016. Creator Steven Bochco was readying L.A. Law for network approval over the summer but there is no confirmation yet of a deal. It would certainly make sense to revive the series, considering how en vogue law and crime procedurals still are on television today.
This cult '90s fave about high school football and the boys who play it had reboot rumors back in August 2016. Varsity Blues was reportedly headed to the Country Music Channel. It would be intended as a way for the channel to add more original programming to the channel while bringing in nostalgic audiences.
This Will Smith vehicle about an innocent man caught in a tangled government web would be very timely for today, which makes it perfect for the reboot treatment. Enemy of the State would head to ABC as a sequel to the original film. The Hollywood Reporter reported the new plot: "When an elusive NSA spy is charged with leaking classified intelligence, an idealistic female attorney must partner with a hawkish FBI agent to stop a global conspiracy that threatens to expose dark secrets and personal mysteries connecting all three of their lives."
The 1992 caper comedy featuring Robert Redford, Sidney Poitier and River Phoenix was all about cyber-paranoia — a topic not too distant from our own minds in 2017. No wonder it's getting eyed up for a reboot. Sneakers (as in: people who sneak around) could appear on NBC.
When Morgan Creek, the studio behind the Ace Ventura films, was reportedly selling off the rights to their most prized properties, rumors of Ace Ventura getting a second life on TV began. The sale would allow other networks to pick up the property. Between this fact and the fact that '90s reboots are huge, it's only natural an Ace Ventura reboot could become a reality.
The Magic School Bus was a favorite for '90s kids. The reboot is reportedly in the works for Netflix, but there's still no word on who will be voicing Ms. Frizzle.
The Hey Arnold! reboot will reportedly be a television movie on Nickelodeon. Titled Hey Arnold!: The Jungle Movie, the reboot will feature all our favorite characters that — yes, you guessed it — go on a super wild jungle adventure.
The trippy '90s cartoon has long been rumored to be getting a Nickelodeon reboot. The rumors were confirmed in 2016, when creator Joe murray said he was working on a 90-minute TV movie. Oddly, there is little in the way of fresh reports about the status of Rocko's Modern Life right now.
And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .
SheKnows is making some changes!