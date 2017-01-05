'90s cult classics are coming back to TV, baby — 2017 is their big year

Share Pin

This Will Smith vehicle about an innocent man caught in a tangled government web would be very timely for today, which makes it perfect for the reboot treatment. Enemy of the State would head to ABC as a sequel to the original film. The Hollywood Reporter reported the new plot: "When an elusive NSA spy is charged with leaking classified intelligence, an idealistic female attorney must partner with a hawkish FBI agent to stop a global conspiracy that threatens to expose dark secrets and personal mysteries connecting all three of their lives."