These 11 podcasts will motivate you to keep your New Year's resolutions

Whether it's starting a new project or finding more time for yourself, start with these podcasts.
Eat, Pray, Love author Elizabeth Gilbert now hosts a hit podcast that focuses on getting the creative juices flowing again. Full of wit and wisdom, Magical Thinking is perfect if you're beginning a new creative project or revisiting a stalled one that needs new life. Listen here on iTunes.
Hosted by Dr. Jen Riday, Vibrant Happy Women is a twice-weekly podcast that not only provides inspirational stories and conversations, but they come from a uniquely female point of view. Hearing women share their stories is a great way to connect and keep you motivated on your own path in 2017. Listen here on iTunes.
Do you crave something that will help put a little pep in your step? Then pop on The Daily Boost every day and get your day off to the right start. Host Scott Smith offers advice to get motivated, calmer and happier, all of which can help make your New Year's resolutions a success. Listen here on iTunes.
Invisibilia is all about the hidden connections. Break out of old habits, thinking patterns and approaches to living with this podcast. It will push you to rediscover the world and reinvigorate your curiosity. You'll find yourself wanting to keep those big plans and perhaps get inspired to create new ones after listening. Check it out here on iTunes.
The Good Life Project is all about making your life, well, good. Featuring interviews with guests like Elizabeth Gilbert and Brené Brown on topics like how to measure success and how to choose joy, you don't want to skip this. Listen here on iTunes.
This American Life is an essential podcast for any fresh start. If you're looking to become more globally-minded in your New Year's resolutions or are looking to connect with others, This American Life is a wonderful place to begin. Draw inspiration from those who have often done the impossible or unthinkable and whose stories can be heard here. Listen now on iTunes.
Are you venturing into the world of business in 2017? Do you have a big business idea you're not sure how to make a reality. Head over to StartUp Podcast and glean some pro-tips and business insider experiences from the pros who know. Listen here on iTunes.
Host Sam Lawrence is looking to challenge listeners about what it takes to meaningfully grow. Sometimes the truth is a tough thing to reckon with, but it can often be the most helpful. Don't skip this if your resolution requires a little elbow grease. Listen now on iTunes.
There's always room for learning and inspiration; plus, they go hand-in-hand. If you're looking for a way to stay motivated and inspired, Something You Should Know is the podcast for you. Listen here on iTunes.
Is there a greater motivator in this world than Jillian Michaels? Her podcast is essential if you have a new health or fitness-related resolution this year. Then again, if you need any help getting motivated about any kind of resolutions, Michaels is your go-to. Listen here on iTunes.
Young entrepreneurs with big 2017 resolutions, this one is for you: Side Hustle School. Are you working a few jobs but dying to dive into your true passion? Are you looking to make those big business and creative dreams a reality? Then you need to enroll in Side Hustle School. Listen here on iTunes.
And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .
SheKnows is making some changes!