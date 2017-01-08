Hidden no more

Share Pin

FIRST, SOME BACKGROUND

On April 12, 1961, Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first human being to travel into space. This terrified the United States, who wanted to be the first nation to get to the moon. NASA's entire focus then became getting John Glenn into space and winning the space race.

So what exactly did African-American women do at NASA? Starting in the 1940s, after President Franklin D. Roosevelt declared the end of racial discrimination in federal jobs, these women came to work as literal human computers.

With the space race in full gear, trajectories needed to be calculated for all types of rockets. Pencils in hand, the women were called the "West Computers" because they worked in the west end of the Langley campus. Blacks and whites were still mostly segregated at this time.