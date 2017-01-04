13 Joe Biden pick-up lines that will go down in history

Eight years later, we need to hail to the chief of smooth talking.
"You're not vertical, you're beautiful," was recently used by Biden during a Senate confirmation ceremony.
"You have very good taste," Biden once quipped to a man, about his wife, during a ceremony. I mean, is this guy not the smoothest talker or what?
"What a beautiful smile," is one of many variations of a favorite theme for Biden: women's smiles. But somehow, it's not at all creepy coming from him.
"You got a smile that lights up the room," is definitely a thing that he said and it's so, so perfect.
"Other than my mother, this is the finest lady I've ever known.” Be still, my beating heart. He's got ceremonial game.
Another running theme in Biden's array of pick-up lines is all about mothers. As in: "As they say in southern Delaware, 'Mom, you done good with this one.'" Whoa.
At a 2013 Senate swearing in ceremony, Biden tried this one out: "You need any help on your pecs, you let me know.” He even speaks the language of bromance, folks.
"There’s a lot to smile about today." Ever the charmer, Biden threw this one out during a swearing in ceremony while looking at someone's wife. Simply irresistible.
"You married up, son" is classic Biden. No, he's not insulting someone. He means it as a compliment, guys.
"Spread your legs, you're gonna be frisked." Perhaps the riskiest and sauciest thing Biden has ever said with microphones nearby — but maybe also the line most likely to get reappropriated by Biden's fans.
"Awe, leave him there, will ya?" While joking to a woman who was ahead of her husband when approaching Biden for a photo-opportunity. This guy!
"Mom, do you realize that in parts of Arizona, this risks your reputation?" Another mom joke doubling as a seriously great pick-up line. Said as a ceremony during a photo-op, Biden may have been alluding to the simple act of a woman standing next to him, a super handsome dude.
"Mom, you come [stand] by me." Always, Joe Biden. Always.
