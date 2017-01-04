Sections
13 Joe Biden pick-up lines that will go down in history

Allie Gemmill

by

Allie Gemmill is an avid writer, cinephile, Ravenclaw, and pizza enthusiast. She regularly writes on film and television with a special focus on women's involvement & influence in Hollywood.

View Profile
#1/14:

Biden's got game

W. Wade/WENN
#1/14:

Biden's got game

Eight years later, we need to hail to the chief of smooth talking.

#3/14:

He'll steal your girl from you, but it's cool

DJDM/WENN.com
#3/14:

He'll steal your girl from you, but it's cool

"You have very good taste," Biden once quipped to a man, about his wife, during a ceremony. I mean, is this guy not the smoothest talker or what?

#4/14:

Ladies, watch out for this guy

WENN.com
#4/14:

Ladies, watch out for this guy

"What a beautiful smile," is one of many variations of a favorite theme for Biden: women's smiles. But somehow, it's not at all creepy coming from him. 

#5/14:

Biden is basically Casanova

Giphy
#5/14:

Biden is basically Casanova

"You got a smile that lights up the room," is definitely a thing that he said and it's so, so perfect. 

#6/14:

He wants to be your main squeeze

WENN.com
#6/14:

He wants to be your main squeeze

"Other than my mother, this is the finest lady I've ever known.” Be still, my beating heart. He's got ceremonial game

#7/14:

Mommas

FayesVision/WENN.com
#7/14:

Mommas

Another running theme in Biden's array of pick-up lines is all about mothers. As in: "As they say in southern Delaware, 'Mom, you done good with this one.'" Whoa. 

#8/14:

Biden is the definition of 'swag'

Giphy
#8/14:

Biden is the definition of 'swag'

At a 2013 Senate swearing in ceremony, Biden tried this one out: "You need any help on your pecs, you let me know.” He even speaks the language of bromance, folks. 

#9/14:

Biden is the forever the VP of pick-up lines

Carrie Devorah/WENN.com
#9/14:

Biden is the forever the VP of pick-up lines

"There’s a lot to smile about today." Ever the charmer, Biden threw this one out during a swearing in ceremony while looking at someone's wife. Simply irresistible.

#10/14:

Biden knows when you married up

Carrie Devorah/WENN.com
#10/14:

Biden knows when you married up

"You married up, son" is classic Biden. No, he's not insulting someone. He means it as a compliment, guys.

#11/14:

Biden isn't afraid to get risky when romancing

Giphy
#11/14:

Biden isn't afraid to get risky when romancing

"Spread your legs, you're gonna be frisked." Perhaps the riskiest and sauciest thing Biden has ever said with microphones nearby — but maybe also the line most likely to get reappropriated by Biden's fans. 

#12/14:

Biden has mom jokes

Carrie Devorah/WENN
#12/14:

Biden has mom jokes

"Awe, leave him there, will ya?" While joking to a woman who was ahead of her husband when approaching Biden for a photo-opportunity. This guy!

#13/14:

Biden cares about your reputation

Giphy
#13/14:

Biden cares about your reputation

"Mom, do you realize that in parts of Arizona, this risks your reputation?" Another mom joke doubling as a seriously great pick-up line. Said as a ceremony during a photo-op, Biden may have been alluding to the simple act of a woman standing next to him, a super handsome dude. 

#14/14:

We'll miss you, Joe Biden

Carrie Devorah/WENN
#14/14:

We'll miss you, Joe Biden

"Mom, you come [stand] by me." Always, Joe Biden. Always. 

