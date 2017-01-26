Who killed Wes?

How to Get Away With Murder delivered one of its most shocking midseason finales when it was revealed that Wes was the one underneath that ominous sheet teased in the Season 3 premiere. That's right, Wes' body wasn't just burned in the fire at Annalise's house, but was also seemingly dead before the fire started. His death wasn't only surprising, but also heartbreaking. Wes? How can Wes be dead?
Unfortunately, he most definitely is dead, which now leaves us theorizing over who killed Annalise's now deceased favorite. As it usually goes with HTGAWM, it could be any of the main characters, in addition to any of the past guest stars or future guest stars. Really, it could be anyone and everyone. This show is sick and twisted at times, so don't be shocked if it turns out to be someone you know and love.
With that said, let's get to the suspects from the least likely to the most likely. FYI: We are going to disregard the timeline HTGAWM set up of who was where and when around the time of Wes' death. Let's face it; the series likes to mess with its fans and never tells the whole truth. After all, we all thought Wes was alive, but how did that turn out?
There's absolutely no way it can be Laurel. Yes, she was inside Annalise's house when the fire erupted and most likely when Wes was inside. There's also a chance she saw his dead body when inside the house, which in turn could mean she had a hand in his death.
We all saw how much she cared for Wes and her reaction upon learning he was dead. That's some really good acting if she's faking her reaction because she is the one who murdered Wes.
However, why would Laurel kill the person she loved and who's child she is pregnant with? Granted, maybe Laurel didn't know she was pregnant at that time, but we just find it hard to believe that Laurel, who also doesn't seem to be capable of murder, would kill Wes.
It seems pretty likely that Asher was too busy getting drunk and dancing on a bed to find time to kill Wes.
We all saw how the death of his father and him killing Emily Sinclair affected him. Would he really kill again? It's highly doubtful.
What would Asher's motive be for killing Wes? He genuinely seemed to like Wes. They weren't best friends or anything, but at this point in time, Asher does not appear to be a likely candidate for Wes' murderer.
Wes and Michaela butted heads on more than one occasion. Like pretty much everyone else from time to time, she blamed him for the position they've all found themselves in since Season 1.
Though, if you recall, Michaela was really upset to hear that Annalise's house burned down and that there was a dead body inside. First of all, if she killed Wes, she should receive an Oscar for her reaction. Secondly, Michaela just doesn't seem capable of murder. Yes, she helped bury Sam's body and has done plenty of other horrible things, but killing Wes? That probably can't be added to her laundry list of bad.
Deep down, Michaela appears to be a good person at heart and just wants to finish school, all while escaping the crazy. Would she really go to great lengths to kill Wes and destroy all of that? She was also seemingly with her mom at the time of Wes' death, so maybe her mom can clear her of any and all suspicion.
Connor and Wes definitely weren't best friends. Connor also certainly wasn't afraid to hate on Wes and blame him for his disaster of a life. Although, Connor a killer? We've all watched Connor spiral since Sam's death and everything that has followed.
Would he really add another murder to his list? He could barely take Sam's death and he didn't even do it; Wes did. So to think that Connor took it upon himself to murder Wes? We don't think so.
Also, he sure seemed too busy having sex with the guy his ex-boyfriend Oliver previously dated to be at Annalise's house murdering Wes.
Ever since coming into Connor's life and working for Annalise, Oliver has found himself an addiction. That addiction is getting caught up in the crazy that is Annalise Keating's life. He loves the adrenaline rush, is totally fine with hacking for her and wants to be part of whatever case the Keating 5 (well, now Keating 4) are trying.
What's to say Oliver didn't take things too far by killing Wes? Maybe he was working with Annalise in more way than one? He could be her new minion and is willing to do whatever she wants. What's to say Annalise didn't find out about Wes turning on her by going to the police and then she reached out to Oliver for help? Remember, he took care of Annalise's phone for her in the midst of her house burning down. Oliver is Annalise's little helper now.
All of that said, it's almost kind of unbelievable that Oliver would go to great lengths to please Annalise by killing Wes. It just doesn't seem possible, which is why we're not even totally convinced of our own theory.
Meggy sure seems too sweet, nice and normal (you know, compared to everyone else on this show whose lives are far from average) to kill her ex-boyfriend Wes. She loved him at one point in time, but seeing as Wes did break up with her and moved on with Laurel (who is also now pregnant), maybe that was enough to cause Meggy to kill him?
Meggy doesn't really have a murdery vibe, but we also still don't know a lot about her. As more is revealed as the show goes on, she could easily become a bigger suspect.
Let's also not forget, we still don't know where she was at the time Wes was killed. She could've been inside Annalise's home and none of us even knew it — at least for now.
Would you really put it past Bonnie to kill Wes? She was responsible for his ex-girlfriend Rebecca's death. She's also extremely loyal to Annalise, who may have wanted Wes dead because that is just Annalise.
Or Bonnie found out Wes was meeting with the police, so she may have taken matters into her own hands to protect Annalise, someone she cares about deeply and is forever loyal to. And where exactly was Bonnie when Wes was being murdered? Who knows? But there is a good chance she was inside Annalise's home adding another murder to her kill list.
We know Bonnie is capable of murder and protecting Annalise, so it wouldn't be that shocking if she killed Wes.
Oh, Frank. He is a complicated, dark and murderous killer. He's never been afraid to go above and beyond to protect those he loves — or those he owes. Regarding the latter, he did kill Lila for Sam.
So if Annalise wanted him to kill Wes, he probably would. Whatever it takes to not only keep himself out of harm's way and away from the eyes of law enforcement, but also Annalise and Bonnie, Frank isn't afraid to murder anyone and everyone.
Let's just say Annalise wanted Wes dead for whatever reason. Frank would probably do it. He's had to work really hard to get back in her good graces (though, they aren't completely, 100 percent cool), so if it took killing Wes for Annalise to respect and trust Frank again, he would probably do it.
If anyone knows how to kill someone without being caught, it's Frank. Though, it would be nice for Frank not to be responsible for another HTGAWM death.
It says a lot that Nate is so high on our list of suspects. So far, Nate has been a pretty decent guy and has put Annalise in her place more than once. Though, isn't there a good chance that she's had some type of effect on him?
Even though Nate broke up with Annalise and was sleeping with ADA Rene Atwood, what's not to say that Nate hasn't been working with Annalise this whole time? Maybe he was having sex with Rene to get inside intel? Rene doesn't like Annalise and has been out for her since day one, so Nate sleeping with her is a great way to keep tabs on the situation.
Of course, there is the fact that Nate appeared to be inside Annalise's house at the time of Wes' death. That puts him at the scene of the crime. When he arrived at the morgue to look at Wes' body, maybe he was only there to make sure Wes was indeed dead because, you know, Nate killed him. If he is responsible, he probably didn't like hearing the medical examiner say that Wes was dead before the fire started. That compromises Nate in a big way.
Nate and Annalise can't seem to stay away from each other, so maybe he has finally found his way to the dark side.
And we finally come to Annalise. Yes, her reaction to seeing Wes underneath that sheet was beyond convincing. Yes, she has seemingly done whatever it takes to protect Wes, who she definitely viewed as a son and her favorite of the Keating 5. It's always been about Wes for Annalise because she most obviously felt guilty for the death of his mother.
Let's also not forget that Annalise is extremely selfish and manipulative. It's all about her. So as much as she appeared to care for Wes, if she somehow found out (maybe from Nate?) that Wes was talking with the police and going to turn on her, she could've killed him to ensure her safety.
If she didn't kill him herself, maybe Annalise had Nate or someone else kill Wes for her. Basically, she could be responsible even if she didn't do it with her own two hands. As shocking as all of this might sound, you really can't put anything past Annalise.
Finally, we come to our No. 1 suspect (for now), the Mahoneys. They will forever be tied to Wes, even if he is now dead.
Seeing as Wes was Wallace Mahoney's son and also blamed Wallace's other son, Charles Mahoney, for the death of their father, what's not to say another Mahoney family member went after Wes? His death makes the perfect revenge.
And according to an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Liza Weil said, "There’s going to be an ongoing exploration of the Mahoneys. I think that might come into play. It certainly makes me, as Liza, feel better to think that this was not done at one of our hands."
Hmm... that definitely makes the Mahoneys sound like prime suspects.
And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .
SheKnows is making some changes!
b e h e a r d !
Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,
where you can share your stories, ideas
and CONNECT with millions of women.Get Started