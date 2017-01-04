Heather Locklear and 19 other celebs who went to rehab

Share Pin

After Odom's nearly fatal overdose in 2015, it's no secret that he has battled with addiction issues and has been in rehab more than once.

Most recently, Odom entered a facility in Dec. 2016 — but not due to a relapse.

"It was his own decision," a source told E! News. "He wanted to work on his mental and physical health for the next chapter of his life. He has not fallen off the wagon, but he understands the importance of maintaining his sobriety."