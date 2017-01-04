Heather Locklear and 19 other celebs who went to rehab

Whether it's for addictions or depression, going to rehab is pretty much a celebrity rite of passage.
Locklear checked into rehab for the fifth time in early 2017, and apparently she didn't go quietly.
"When she came in, she was drunk and on pills, crying and screaming," a source from Cliffside Malibu Rehab Center alleged. "She's in a private house with two other people. The only time she comes out is to see the doctor."
After Odom's nearly fatal overdose in 2015, it's no secret that he has battled with addiction issues and has been in rehab more than once.
Most recently, Odom entered a facility in Dec. 2016 — but not due to a relapse.
"It was his own decision," a source told E! News. "He wanted to work on his mental and physical health for the next chapter of his life. He has not fallen off the wagon, but he understands the importance of maintaining his sobriety."
In the summer of 2016, Gomez cancelled her headlining Revival Tour and headed to a facility to focus on herself after she had been battling lupus in the public eye.
"I had to stop... Cause I had everything, and I was absolutely broken inside," she said in November, and also encouraged fans who are struggling to seek help, adding, "If you are broken, then you do not have to stay broken."
Presley reportedly checked into rehab for drug and alcohol addiction during the summer of 2016, after a stressful split from her husband of 10 years.
"Lisa Marie just fell off the wagon over the past couple of years and needed serious help in getting her life back on track again," a source said.
After it was revealed that Duggar had molested underage girls (two of which were his sisters) and cheated on his wife, he spent six months in rehab.
He's now back at home in Arkansas with his wife and children.
The Teen Mom star revealed in 2016 that she went to rehab because of depression and anxiety.
"I knew I was suffering from something. I didn't know what it was. I just knew that I was suffering, and I needed help," she told Steve Harvey in April 2016.
Messer is not the only Teen Mom who went to rehab: Lowell battled post-partum depression and sought help for anxiety.
Disick has been to rehab a couple times, but it never seems to stick for very long.
Most recently he completed a month-long treatment program for drug and alcohol abuse in Dec. 2016, but was out partying again within a week, according to In Touch magazine.
After a DUI, getting busted for shoplifting from Target and an arrest for public intoxication at the Beverly Hills Hotel, Richards went into treatment for alcohol and substance abuse problems.
Panettiere got help in 2015 for postpartum depression after the birth of her daughter.
Also in 2015, Stamos spent a month in a rehabilitation facility following a DUI arrest and hospitalization.
Kesha went to rehab in 2014 to get help for an eating disorder.
The Mad Men star went through a program for alcohol addiction in early 2015.
"With the support of his longtime partner Jennifer Westfeldt, Jon Hamm recently completed treatment for his struggle with alcohol addiction," a rep for the actor said in a March 2015 statement. "They have asked for privacy and sensitivity going forward."
Minnelli has battled issues with drugs and alcohol for most of her career.
She checked into a rehab facility in 2015 — it was her first stint since 2004.
Baldwin voluntarily went to rehab to recover from emotional trauma.
Willis spent time in a facility for various issues, including body dysmorphia and an eating disorder.
Phelps attended a program to better understand himself after his second DUI arrest in 2014.
The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star was arrested several times in 2014 and 2015 for alcohol related incidents and got sober in rehab to deal with his problem.
Brendon revealed in June 2016 that he had relapsed, but was determined not to slip back into his old ways.
"It’s minute by minute, day by day, and I've unfortunately stumbled," he said in a statement to Us Weekly. "I'm very happy to say that nothing like the events of last year have occurred, and I am committed to making sure that they never do again."
Lovato went to rehab in 2011, after spending years battling bulimia, cutting, bi-polar disorder and addiction.
"I've learned to appreciate my body for what it is. It helps to remind myself how far I've come," she told Entertainment Tonight in 2014.
Efron has been candid about his time in rehab, though it's never been confirmed what exactly he sought treatment for. It has been alleged he entered treatment for cocaine addiction, and it's also been reported he attended Alcoholics Anonymous meetings after he left a facility.
In 2014 he explained that loneliness and the pressures of celebrity were what eventually led him down the road of addiction.
"It can be everywhere, and it's, you know, it can be confusing," he said. "You spend a lot of time in your house going crazy, you know pretty soon you need a social lubricant."
