How Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani & the rest of the celebs rang in the New Year

Celebrities are as eager to bid farewell to 2016 as anybody. Several of our favorite A-list stars rang in 2017 in style.
Pitbull brought the heat to Miami for New Year's Eve with a free performance at Bayfront Park. His New Year's Revolution show aired on Fox and featured several top R&B and hip hop stars.
New Year's Eve was not a good night for poor Mariah Carey, who had a major flub on national television. Technical problems and poor pitch were evident while she was singing "Emotions," but the real trouble arrived with "We Belong Together" when it quickly became evident that she was lip syncing. She let her fans know that she was trying to be a good sport, and they responded with cheers of encouragement. But for fans watching at home, it was an incredibly awkward and disappointing performance.
Lionel Richie was one of several big names at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2017. His performance of "All Night Long" received mixed reviews, but Luke Bryan was evidently impressed, as he thanked Richie profusely on Twitter for joining him for the New Year.
Life is good for Miley Cyrus, who spent New Year's fawning over the love of her life. In one Instagram photo, the two shared a New Year's smooch, and in another, she boasted, "Sorry. My dude is HOT."
Drake looked dapper for the New Year in an Instagram update captioned, "I went off in the 16...gimme 17." He spent the evening at the Hakkasan Nightclub in Las Vegas, although he was rumored to spend some special time with alleged beau Jennizer Lopez.
Demi Lovato was busy in St. Maarten as she rang in the New Year, but not too busy to stream a performance for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2017. The pop star is "Confident" that 2017 will be a great year!
2017 is going to be an amazing year for Jason DeRulo, who has a brand new album on the way. He brought 2016 to a close with what he described to Billboard as a "Mardi Gras styled BANG" at the Allstate Fan Fest.
A year ago, Jennifer Lawrence revealed that she absolutely hates New Year's Eve, as it always ends up being a major disappointment. This year, she went on to say that she's never had a New Year's kiss with a special someone. Despite that, she seemed to enjoy herself alongside Seth Meyers.
Snoop Dogg was one of several artists featured at Pitbull's New Year's Revolution in Miami. He was clearly relieved to say goodbye to 2016, as he shared a picture of his cartoon likeness smashing the year on Instagram.
Sofia Vergara enjoyed a very tropical New Year's celebration in Bora Bora. On Instagram, she wished her fans "an amazing 2017 full of love and health. The only two thing that really matter."
Who needs fancy parties when you can cruise down the slopes instead? Chelsea Handler and Kate Hudson took a unique approach to New Year's with a fun ski outing. Hudson enjoyd the chill in Aspen, but at one point also donned a very sexy outfit.
Mark Wahlberg also sought warm weather for the beginning of 2017. He and his family enjoyed a lovely vacation in Barbados.
Ricky Gervais joked on Twitter that he was spending the final minutes of 2016 trying not to die. He succeeded, and rang in the New Year drunk and deliriously happy.
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom spent New Year's in Tokyo, blending into the crowd and celebrating with strangers on a sidewalk. Perry did receive a few glances, as she wore a surgical mask.
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's relationship was stronger than ever in 2016, and they plan to keep it that way in 2017. They locked lips as they welcomed the new year together, sharing the intimate moment on Snapchat. Gwen Stefani was also active on social media; she shared a picture featuring her adorable son.
Well, that's a relief! The end of 2016 may have been flooded with celebrity deaths, but Betty White made it to 2017, so we can all rejoice. She tweeted her best wishes for the New Year and advised her fans to stay safe.
