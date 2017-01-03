How Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani & the rest of the celebs rang in the New Year

Share Pin

New Year's Eve was not a good night for poor Mariah Carey, who had a major flub on national television. Technical problems and poor pitch were evident while she was singing "Emotions," but the real trouble arrived with "We Belong Together" when it quickly became evident that she was lip syncing. She let her fans know that she was trying to be a good sport, and they responded with cheers of encouragement. But for fans watching at home, it was an incredibly awkward and disappointing performance.