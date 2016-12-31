Everyone's favorite HGTV stars — then and now

What would you like to know?

McGillivray proved he can handle snow (and look adorable in snow gear) in this blast from the past.

There's no doubt about it — McGillivray was super pumped about Christmas in this undated throwback photo.

We're not sure what's better: this circa 1998 photo or McGillivray's "anyone want some coconuts?" caption.

At home with his beautiful family over the holidays, Income Property host Scott McGillivray is all smiles.

Although Soto is as pretty as a picture in this throwback, the Easter bunny is kind of creepy, no?

Sabrina Soto got her start on Designed to Sell alongside this fab crew, including BFF Taniya Nayak.

The High/Low Project host Sabrina Soto had plenty to celebrate here on her 40th birthday, including a precious baby girl.

A throwback photo of Curtis in 1979 alongside a similar one of Ethan in 2000 makes for a sweet comparison.

As a self-taught rehabber, Nicole Curtis (here with her son Ethan) amazes fans with her skills on Rehab Addict.

There's no mistaking that smile! Even as a baby, Colaneri was always flashing that winning grin.

If this trip down memory lane to Carrino's second birthday isn't adorable, we don't know what is.

This throwback includes Carrino's sister Olivia, who is every bit as sweet and beautiful as her favorite guys.

Anthony Carrino and John Colaneri co-host Kitchen Cousins, Cousins on Call and Cousins Undercover.

Is it just us, or does this '80s pic of Temple favor a young Patrick Dempsey? We dig this 'do much better, man.

In 1997, Temple made a misjudgment with bleached-blond hair. But hey, that was the norm in the '90s.

As host of House Crashers, Josh Temple is a master at jaw-dropping home makeovers every fan dreams of.

Twinning in their swings, the baby Scott brothers are rosy-cheeked and just as cute as you'd expect.

This glimpse into the Scott family Christmas features the baby Scott brothers huddled around the tree with Mom.

Judging by this old photo of bros Jonathan, Drew and J.D., hair is the Scott brothers' signature "accessory."

Those frosted tips, though! The '90s called, Drew — they want their hair back.

There are no words for this throwback photo of Drew and Jonathan "when shiny suits were cool."

Jonathan & Drew Scott woo fans weekly as hosts of Property Brothers, Buying and Selling and Brother vs. Brother.

How glam is Joanna's mom, and how adorable is baby Jo? Their relationship today seems just as sweet, too.

It's official — Joanna Gaines has always been one of the most adorable people on the face of the planet.

Just when you thought Chip couldn't get any cuter, Joanna shared this throwback of his hunky high school days.

This photo, taken more than a decade ago, reveals the fun-loving couple's passion for each other never gets old.

The couple couldn't have known the success headed their way when this was taken in 2003.

As the hilarious, loving hosting duo on Fixer Upper, Chip and Joanna Gaines have earned a huge following of fans.

Fun fact: A neighbor helped Farr get a nonspeaking role in the 1975 cult classic Rocky Horror Picture Show.

This throwback photo gives a shout-out to Season 1 and Farr's assistant/BFF Desta. (Come back, Desta!)

Designer Hilary Farr goes toe-to-toe with real estate pro David Visentin on Love It or List It (and usually wins).

Whatever the occasion for the face paint in this throwback pic, I think we can all agree Gorder looked rad.

Gorder is nearly unrecognizable alongside her mom in this throwback with a short brown bob.

Back in 2005, Gorder was dubbed one of the "best of the Twin Cities" by Mpls St. Paul magazine. Hometown girl FTW!

As host of Dear Genevieve, Genevieve Gorder helps homeowners tackle their toughest design challenges.

Henderson threw it way back to her and her husband's carefree dating days of flying to Laos on a whim.

Since winning her season of Design Star, Emily Henderson has been winning hearts as host of Secrets from a Stylist.

Sherrod seemed to have that no-nonsense attitude of hers down pat even in her very first baby pic.

How precious are Sherrod and her siblings in this nostalgic photo? She's the super cute kid sans her front teeth.

That hair! Those jackets! At 15, Sherrod and her friend Maleka brought serious early '90s flair to this glamour shot.

Egypt Sherrod's no-nonsense yet approachable attitude make her a major hit as host of Property Virgins.

This pic proves that Bromstad has always had that killer smile of his (even without his two front teeth).

Aw, Bromstad is a mama's boy! In this sweet throwback photo, the designer looks young and happy.

No word on when this picture was taken, but we do know Bromstad makes questionable facial hair look fierce.

Although neither looked super happy to be taking the pic, Tarek and his big sis sure were cute in the '80s.

In this Buena Park flashback, Tarek divulges that his nickname growing up was "Leche."

Overalls? Giant phone? This throwback photo of Christina and Meg screams '90s kids.

In another throwback photo with her BFF, Meg, Christina reveals that Meg married Tarek's BFF. How fitting!

Well, you've got to give Christina and her besties credit — they had a lot of senior spirit back in 2001.

Although this husband-and-wife hosting duo are currently separated , they remain committed to Flip or Flop.

Clearly, good looks run in the family! We're not sure who is cuter in this throwback: baby Carter or his pops.

In this photo from the '70s, Oosterhouse proves he has always had a dreamy head of hair.

Carter Oosterhouse aptly hosts the show Carter Can because, let's be real, there's nothing this carpenter can't do.

In this nostalgic photo from 1978, Olson was rockin' a "full-on Farrah do" alongside her mom.

As the host of shows like Divine Design and Candice Tells All, Candice Olsen wows with her sophisticated style.

Have you ever wondered what your favorite HGTV stars were like before the network? Join us for a look back.

Julie Sprankles is a freelance writer living in the storied city of Charleston, SC.

Everyone's favorite HGTV stars — then and now

