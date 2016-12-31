Sections
Everyone's favorite HGTV stars — then and now

Julie Sprankles

by

Julie Sprankles

#1/58:

Life before HGTV

HGTV/Instagram
#1/58:

Life before HGTV

Have you ever wondered what your favorite HGTV stars were like before the network? Join us for a look back.

#3/58:

Candice Olsen — Then

Candice Olson/Instagram
#3/58:

Candice Olsen — Then

In this nostalgic photo from 1978, Olson was rockin' a "full-on Farrah do" alongside her mom. 

#4/58:

Carter Oosterhouse — Now

Carter Oosterhouse/Instagram
#4/58:

Carter Oosterhouse — Now

Carter Oosterhouse aptly hosts the show Carter Can because, let's be real, there's nothing this carpenter can't do. 

#5/58:

Carter Oosterhouse — Then

Carter Oosterhouse/Instagram
#5/58:

Carter Oosterhouse — Then

In this photo from the '70s, Oosterhouse proves he has always had a dreamy head of hair.

#6/58:

Carter Oosterhouse — Then

Carter Oosterhouse/Instagram
#6/58:

Carter Oosterhouse — Then

Clearly, good looks run in the family! We're not sure who is cuter in this throwback: baby Carter or his pops. 

#7/58:

Tarek & Christina El Moussa — Now

Christina El Moussa/Instagram
#7/58:

Tarek & Christina El Moussa — Now

Although this husband-and-wife hosting duo are currently separated, they remain committed to Flip or Flop.

#8/58:

Christina El Moussa — Then

Christina El Moussa/Instagram
#8/58:

Christina El Moussa — Then

Well, you've got to give Christina and her besties credit — they had a lot of senior spirit back in 2001. 

#9/58:

Christina El Moussa — Then

Christina El Moussa/Instagram
#9/58:

Christina El Moussa — Then

In another throwback photo with her BFF, Meg, Christina reveals that Meg married Tarek's BFF. How fitting! 

#10/58:

Christina El Moussa — Then

Christina El Moussa/Instagram
#10/58:

Christina El Moussa — Then

Overalls? Giant phone? This throwback photo of Christina and Meg screams '90s kids.

#11/58:

Tarek El Moussa — Then

Tarek El Moussa/Instagram
#11/58:

Tarek El Moussa — Then

In this Buena Park flashback, Tarek divulges that his nickname growing up was "Leche."

#12/58:

Tarek El Moussa — Then

Tarek El Moussa/Instagram
#12/58:

Tarek El Moussa — Then

Although neither looked super happy to be taking the pic, Tarek and his big sis sure were cute in the '80s.

#13/58:

David Bromstad — Now

David Bromstad/Instagram
#13/58:

David Bromstad — Now

HGTV devotees adore the bold style of Design Star winner turned Color Splash host David Bromstad.

#14/58:

David Bromstad — Then

David Bromstad/Instagram
#14/58:

David Bromstad — Then

No word on when this picture was taken, but we do know Bromstad makes questionable facial hair look fierce. 

#15/58:

David Bromstad — Then

David Bromstad/Instagram
#15/58:

David Bromstad — Then

Aw, Bromstad is a mama's boy! In this sweet throwback photo, the designer looks young and happy. 

#16/58:

David Bromstad — Then

David Bromstad/Instagram
#16/58:

David Bromstad — Then

This pic proves that Bromstad has always had that killer smile of his (even without his two front teeth).

#17/58:

Egypt Sherrod — Now

Egypt Sherrod/Instagram
#17/58:

Egypt Sherrod — Now

Egypt Sherrod's no-nonsense yet approachable attitude make her a major hit as host of Property Virgins.

#18/58:

Egypt Sherrod — Then

Egypt Sherrod/Instagram
#18/58:

Egypt Sherrod — Then

That hair! Those jackets! At 15, Sherrod and her friend Maleka brought serious early '90s flair to this glamour shot.

#19/58:

Egypt Sherrod — Then

Egypt Sherrod/Instagram
#19/58:

Egypt Sherrod — Then

How precious are Sherrod and her siblings in this nostalgic photo? She's the super cute kid sans her front teeth. 

#20/58:

Egypt Sherrod — Then

Egypt Sherrod/Instagram
#20/58:

Egypt Sherrod — Then

Sherrod seemed to have that no-nonsense attitude of hers down pat even in her very first baby pic. 

#21/58:

Emily Henderson — Now

Emily Henderson/Instagram
#21/58:

Emily Henderson — Now

Since winning her season of Design Star, Emily Henderson has been winning hearts as host of Secrets from a Stylist.

#22/58:

Emily Henderson — Then

Emily Henderson/Instagram
#22/58:

Emily Henderson — Then

Henderson threw it way back to her and her husband's carefree dating days of flying to Laos on a whim. 

#23/58:

Genevieve Gorder — Now

Genevieve Gorder/Instagram
#23/58:

Genevieve Gorder — Now

As host of Dear Genevieve, Genevieve Gorder helps homeowners tackle their toughest design challenges. 

#24/58:

Genevieve Gorder — Then

Genevieve Gorder/Instagram
#24/58:

Genevieve Gorder — Then

Back in 2005, Gorder was dubbed one of the "best of the Twin Cities" by Mpls St. Paul magazine. Hometown girl FTW!

#25/58:

Genevieve Gorder — Then

Genevieve Gorder/Instagram
#25/58:

Genevieve Gorder — Then

Gorder is nearly unrecognizable alongside her mom in this throwback with a short brown bob.

#26/58:

Genevieve Gorder — Then

Genevieve Gorder/Instagram
#26/58:

Genevieve Gorder — Then

Whatever the occasion for the face paint in this throwback pic, I think we can all agree Gorder looked rad.

#27/58:

Hilary Farr — Now

Hilary Farr/Instagram
#27/58:

Hilary Farr — Now

Designer Hilary Farr goes toe-to-toe with real estate pro David Visentin on Love It or List It (and usually wins).

#28/58:

Hilary Farr — Then

Hilary Farr/Instagram
#28/58:

Hilary Farr — Then

This throwback photo gives a shout-out to Season 1 and Farr's assistant/BFF Desta. (Come back, Desta!)

#29/58:

Hilary Farr — Then

Hilary Farr/Instagram
#29/58:

Hilary Farr — Then

Fun fact: A neighbor helped Farr get a nonspeaking role in the 1975 cult classic Rocky Horror Picture Show.

 

#30/58:

Chip & Joanna Gaines — Now

Joanna Gaines/Instagram
#30/58:

Chip & Joanna Gaines — Now

As the hilarious, loving hosting duo on Fixer Upper, Chip and Joanna Gaines have earned a huge following of fans.

#31/58:

Chip & Joanna Gaines — Then

Joanna Gaines/Instagram
#31/58:

Chip & Joanna Gaines — Then

The couple couldn't have known the success headed their way when this was taken in 2003.

#32/58:

Chip & Joanna Gaines — Then

Joanna Gaines/Instagram
#32/58:

Chip & Joanna Gaines — Then

This photo, taken more than a decade ago, reveals the fun-loving couple's passion for each other never gets old.

#33/58:

Chip Gaines — Then

Joanna Gaines/Instagram
#33/58:

Chip Gaines — Then

Just when you thought Chip couldn't get any cuter, Joanna shared this throwback of his hunky high school days.

#34/58:

Joanna Gaines — Then

Joanna Gaines/Instagram
#34/58:

Joanna Gaines — Then

It's official — Joanna Gaines has always been one of the most adorable people on the face of the planet.

#35/58:

Joanna Gaines — Then

Joanna Gaines/Instagram
#35/58:

Joanna Gaines — Then

How glam is Joanna's mom, and how adorable is baby Jo? Their relationship today seems just as sweet, too.

#36/58:

Jonathan & Drew Scott — Now

Property Brothers/Instagram
#36/58:

Jonathan & Drew Scott — Now

Jonathan & Drew Scott woo fans weekly as hosts of Property Brothers, Buying and Selling and Brother vs. Brother.

#37/58:

Jonathan & Drew Scott — Then

Drew Scott/Instagram
#37/58:

Jonathan & Drew Scott — Then

There are no words for this throwback photo of Drew and Jonathan "when shiny suits were cool." 

#38/58:

Drew Scott — Then

Drew Scott/Instagram
#38/58:

Drew Scott — Then

Those frosted tips, though! The '90s called, Drew — they want their hair back.

#39/58:

Jonathan & Drew Scott — Then

Drew Scott/Instagram
#39/58:

Jonathan & Drew Scott — Then

Judging by this old photo of bros Jonathan, Drew and J.D., hair is the Scott brothers' signature "accessory."

#40/58:

Jonathan & Drew Scott — Then

Drew Scott/Instagram
#40/58:

Jonathan & Drew Scott — Then

This glimpse into the Scott family Christmas features the baby Scott brothers huddled around the tree with Mom.

#41/58:

Jonathan & Drew Scott — Then

Drew Scott/Instagram
#41/58:

Jonathan & Drew Scott — Then

Twinning in their swings, the baby Scott brothers are rosy-cheeked and just as cute as you'd expect.

#42/58:

Josh Temple — Now

Josh Temple/Instagram
#42/58:

Josh Temple — Now

As host of House Crashers, Josh Temple is a master at jaw-dropping home makeovers every fan dreams of. 

#43/58:

Josh Temple — Then

Josh Temple/Instagram
#43/58:

Josh Temple — Then

In 1997, Temple made a misjudgment with bleached-blond hair. But hey, that was the norm in the '90s.

#44/58:

Josh Temple — Then

Josh Temple/Instagram
#44/58:

Josh Temple — Then

Is it just us, or does this '80s pic of Temple favor a young Patrick Dempsey? We dig this 'do much better, man. 

#45/58:

Anthony Carrino & John Colaneri — Now

Kitchen Cousins/Instagram
#45/58:

Anthony Carrino & John Colaneri — Now

Anthony Carrino and John Colaneri co-host Kitchen Cousins, Cousins on Call and Cousins Undercover.

#46/58:

Anthony Carrino & John Colaneri — Then

Anthony Carrino/Instagram
#46/58:

Anthony Carrino & John Colaneri — Then

This throwback includes Carrino's sister Olivia, who is every bit as sweet and beautiful as her favorite guys.

#47/58:

Anthony Carrino & John Colaneri — Then

Anthony Carrino/Instagram
#47/58:

Anthony Carrino & John Colaneri — Then

If this trip down memory lane to Carrino's second birthday isn't adorable, we don't know what is. 

#48/58:

Anthony Carrino & John Colaneri — Then

Kitchen Cousins/Instagram
#48/58:

Anthony Carrino & John Colaneri — Then

There's no mistaking that smile! Even as a baby, Colaneri was always flashing that winning grin. 

#49/58:

Nicole Curtis — Now

Nicole Curtis/Instagram
#49/58:

Nicole Curtis — Now

As a self-taught rehabber, Nicole Curtis (here with her son Ethan) amazes fans with her skills on Rehab Addict

#50/58:

Nicole Curtis — Then

Nicole Curtis/Instagram
#50/58:

Nicole Curtis — Then

A throwback photo of Curtis in 1979 alongside a similar one of Ethan in 2000 makes for a sweet comparison.

#51/58:

Sabrina Soto — Now

Sabrina Soto/Instagram
#51/58:

Sabrina Soto — Now

The High/Low Project host Sabrina Soto had plenty to celebrate here on her 40th birthday, including a precious baby girl.

#52/58:

Sabrina Soto — Then

Sabrina Soto/Instagram
#52/58:

Sabrina Soto — Then

Sabrina Soto got her start on Designed to Sell alongside this fab crew, including BFF Taniya Nayak. 

#53/58:

Sabrina Soto — Then

Sabrina Soto/Instagram
#53/58:

Sabrina Soto — Then

A stunning Soto 

#54/58:

Sabrina Soto — Then

Sabrina Soto/Instagram
#54/58:

Sabrina Soto — Then

Although Soto is as pretty as a picture in this throwback, the Easter bunny is kind of creepy, no? 

#55/58:

Scott McGillivray — Now

Scott McGillivray/Instagram
#55/58:

Scott McGillivray — Now

At home with his beautiful family over the holidays, Income Property host Scott McGillivray is all smiles.

#56/58:

Scott McGillivray — Then

Scott McGillivray/Instagram
#56/58:

Scott McGillivray — Then

We're not sure what's better: this circa 1998 photo or McGillivray's "anyone want some coconuts?" caption.

#57/58:

Scott McGillivray — Then

Scott McGillivray/Instagram
#57/58:

Scott McGillivray — Then

There's no doubt about it — McGillivray was super pumped about Christmas in this undated throwback photo.

#58/58:

Scott McGillivray — Then

Scott McGillivray/Instagram
#58/58:

Scott McGillivray — Then

McGillivray proved he can handle snow (and look adorable in snow gear) in this blast from the past.

