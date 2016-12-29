The 10 biggest HGTV scandals (including, yes, Christina & Tarek El Moussa)

Share Pin

Alright, this is the last of the Fixer Upper scandals. Promise.

The Gainses found themselves in legal hot water when they were sued for close to $1 million because of zoning issues related to their Magnolia Market at the Silos property. As Cosmopolitan reported: "The alley next to the market doesn’t belong to Gaineses, and they had a lease agreement with the previous owners to use it for customer parking. However, when the old owners sold the alley, the new owners decided not to renew the lease... Chip put up a gate to separate the free/not-free parking lots, but the alley's owners are now seeking between $200,000 and $1 million in damages from said gate on their property and want it removed."

Is your head spinning, yet?