Carrie Fisher's legacy goes well beyond Princess Leia

On Dec. 27, Carrie Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd, via a family spokesperson, announced to People “that her beloved mother, Carrie Fisher, passed away at 8:55 this morning.” Fisher was flying from London to Los Angeles on Friday, Dec. 23 and suffered a massive heart attack during the flight.

Fisher's mother, Debbie Reynolds updated fans on Christmas Day with a hopeful message on Twitter: "Carrie is in stable condition.If there is a change, we will share it. For all her fans & friends. I thank you for your prayers & good wishes."

Her impact will be felt for generations to come because Fisher's legacy goes beyond playing the powerful heroine Princess Leia in the Star Wars saga. Fisher was a pioneering spokesperson when it came to mental health issues. Her frankness about being bipolar benefitted so many fans.

