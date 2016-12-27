Carrie Fisher's legacy goes well beyond Princess Leia

On Dec. 27, Carrie Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd, via a family spokesperson, announced to People “that her beloved mother, Carrie Fisher, passed away at 8:55 this morning.” Fisher was flying from London to Los Angeles on Friday, Dec. 23 and suffered a massive heart attack during the flight.
Fisher's mother, Debbie Reynolds updated fans on Christmas Day with a hopeful message on Twitter: "Carrie is in stable condition.If there is a change, we will share it. For all her fans & friends. I thank you for your prayers & good wishes."
Her impact will be felt for generations to come because Fisher's legacy goes beyond playing the powerful heroine Princess Leia in the Star Wars saga. Fisher was a pioneering spokesperson when it came to mental health issues. Her frankness about being bipolar benefitted so many fans.
Take a look at Fisher's legacy in film and beyond.
Carrie Fisher was born into Hollywood royalty as the daughter of Eddie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds on Oct. 21, 1956. While life might have seemed easy from the photos in entertainment magazines and promotional photos, Fisher watched her family torn apart when her dad left Reynolds for her best friend, Elizabeth Taylor, in 1958.
Carrie Fisher went into the family business and decided to become an actress. She attended the Central School of Speech and Drama in London for a year before returning to Hollywood.
She made a splash in her film debut in 1975 in Shampoo starring Warren Beatty. Fisher never looked back on her decision to go into acting because Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope was just around the corner.
Her legacy in Hollywood was sealed when she starred in Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope in 1977 alongside Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford. The film not only gave sci-fi fans the ultimate story of good vs. evil, it also gave women a powerful hero to look up to.
Princess Leia was stubborn, strong and smart, just like Fisher in real life. The character never backed down from a fight and she became one of the first female superheroes in Hollywood history.
It was a rocky road to the altar for Fisher and singer Paul Simon. They dated on and off from 1977 until their marriage in 1983. In between their breakups, Fisher was briefly engaged to actor Dan Aykroyd.
Simon and Fisher's marriage was brief, ending after only 11 months. However, the two weren't finished after their divorce, they dated one more time until they finally called it quits.
Fisher was not limited to the Star Wars franchise. She branched into comedy and had a hilarious turn in 1989's When Harry Met Sally. The witty banter of the characters was up her alley and suited her quirky sense of humor well.
Watch the scene of a double date gone wrong from the film and you see how underappreciated Fisher's comedic abilities were.
Acting wasn't Fisher's only interest. Her writing talents took a front seat when her 1987 semi-autobiographical novel Postcards from the Edge was adapted into a screenplay. The 1990 film, starring Meryl Streep and Shirley MacClaine, focused on a troubled mother-daughter relationship after the daughter goes to rehab after a drug overdose.
Fisher's own sobriety was the topic of many of her books, including Wishful Drinking. It was a habit that started in the late '70s and took her decades to combat.
In 2010, she talked to the Daily Mail about using whatever drug was available at the time: "I didn’t even like coke that much, it was just a case of getting on whatever train I needed to take to get high."
In 1992, Fisher gave birth to Billie Catherine Lourd while she was in a relationship with talent agent Bryan Lourd. Her daughter has stayed in the family business by starring in TV's Scream Queens and a small role in The Force Awakens.
Fisher split with her daughter's father, who is bisexual. He is now married to the man he left Fisher for, Bruce Bozzi.
Carrie Fisher became one of Hollywood's biggest advocates for mental illness after her own bipolar admission in 2001. She talked about the toll it has taken in her life to People in 2013.
"The only lesson for me, or anybody, is that you have to get help. It’s not a neat illness. It doesn’t go away," she said. "I’m just lucky this hasn’t happened more. [In the future] I don’t know if there are setbacks or steps forward. I’m not embarrassed."
To help her deal with her bipolar disorder, Carrie adopted a therapy dog by the name of Gary. He has been her constant companion and source of comfort over the last few years. He was on the flight when Fisher went into cardiac arrest.
In a heartbreaking message on his fan-run Twitter account, Gary wrote, "Saddest tweets to tweet. Mommy is gone. I love you @carriefisher."
Fisher was never shy about her beliefs or opinions, and last year she tweeted on the criticism she received about her looks in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.
"Please stop debating about whether OR not aged well.unfortunately it hurts all of my feelings. My BODY hasn't aged as well as I have. Blow us," she wrote.
She spoke up for women in Hollywood who are tired of the double standard of men being allowed to get older, while women have to stay forever 25.
Her final book The Princess Diarist made a lot of waves when she admitted that she had an affair with Harrison Ford on the set of Star Wars when she was 19 years old.
She wrote, "It was Han and Leia during the week, and Carrie and Harrison during the weekend."
Ford never commented on her revealing admission because he was married to his first wife, Mary Marquardt, at the time. However, Fisher was unapologetic about their long-ago affair.
“I'm surprised at the reaction,” she admitted to the Today show Monday morning. “I don't think it is that surprising.”
