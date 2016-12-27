10 things we need to see in 'Fuller House' Season 3

If you haven't heard yet, Fuller House was renewed for Season 3, the series' official Facebook page announced Dec. 24. New episodes are slated for sometime in 2017, so until then, it's only appropriate that we list the things the reboot better include upon its return.
Ever since Season 1 of Fuller House, Steve has been beyond irrititating and somewhat controlling. Basically, the Full House revival ruined a once-beloved character. Admittedly, he wasn't so bad in Season 2, but he had the nerve to date someone exactly like D.J. because he couldn't be with the actual one. Then, rather than admitting how he truly feels (he is still totally in love with D.J.), he proposed to C.J.
If Steve could change his ways, then maybe we'd be on board for a D.J. and Steve reconciliation. It would be nice to see if they could work things out and finally end up together, though Steve has a lot of growing to do. With that said, we're so Team Matt. Similar to Steve, Matt did end up dating someone to try to distract himself from his true feelings for D.J., but at least he took the risk of once again opening up to D.J. and admitting that he wanted to be with her.
Overall, Matt is the lesser of two evils — at least for now, that is.
One of the things that makes Fuller House so great is its female empowerment. It is all about three strong and independent adult women. They embrace who they are, go after what they want, aspire to be even better than they already are and teach their kids along the way to follow in their amazing footsteps.
It'd be surprising if it didn't, especially since D.J., Stephanie and Kimmy are the three main leads, but here's hoping Season 3 has just as much focus on girl power as the previous two seasons.
Did anyone else feel sorry for Jackson in Season 2? He was really hard on himself in pretty much all of the episodes and it doesn't really feel like anyone (save for Stephanie and the kids) tried to uplift him. It'd be nice to see Jackson have some type of confidence boost in addition to a pep talk from his mom.
Yes, D.J. did attempt to make Jackson feel better in the one episode, but her speech was a little disappointing. Jackson deserves a Danny Tanner-like chat that will show him he is worthy and will one day do great things.
It wouldn't be the same without Full House stars making appearances in Fuller House, now would it? From Gia to Viper to Duane to Nelson (even though he was played by Hal Sparks and not Jason Marsden), seeing all of those familiar faces brings the nostalgia to a whole new level.
Keep those fingers crossed for even more in Season 3, including Tommy Page.
We all agree that Stephanie and Jimmy are meant to be, right? Who would ever have thought that fans would be rooting for Stephanie to be with a Gibbler? Jimmy is definitely quirky and goofy, but that's what makes him so wonderful. Furthermore, he is beyond supportive of Steph, her career and her dreams. Oh, and the way he constantly gushes over her is swoon-worthy.
They surely seem to be getting serious. Heck, they even talked about kids. Let's just hope there is more Stephanie and Jimmy goodness in Season 3. This is the Fuller House couple to root for.
Did anyone else lose it over this moment with Matt, Max, Jackson and Tommy? He is so good to D.J.'s boys. The cuteness is sometimes too much to handle.
Matt never tries to act like a replacement for their father, but the fact that he loves them, plays with them and takes care of them shows that he is more than willing to take on all of the Fullers if things were to get serious with D.J.
The New Kids on the Block Season 2 episode was one of the best. First of all, who doesn't love NKOTB? It was definitely a bummer Donnie couldn't join his other band members, but Joey, Danny, Jonathan and Jordan pulled it off with just the four of them. Oh, and that moment with D.J. and Joey? Hilarious.
It doesn't seem possible that Season 3 could top Season 2's guest stars, but knowing this series, it will certainly try.
Fuller House wouldn't be the same without the original Full House stars, especially Uncle Jesse, Aunt Becky, Uncle Joey and Danny. However, if the Gladstones never made another appearance on the Netflix series, we wouldn't be upset.
Was anyone else annoyed by them? There's no denying that Joey's kids are beyond terrible. They really need to be disciplined and have some rules set, but Joey and his wife, Ginger, didn't seem to think so. We can deal with Uncle Joey and maybe even Ginger in Season 3, but they better not bring their kids along. They really wouldn't be missed.
Now that Uncle Jesse and Aunt Becky adopted a baby, there has to be at least one episode in Season 3 following their adventures as new parents (again). Plus, that baby they adopted? Yeah, we're going to need more of that cuteness — stat.
We all agree that Tommy is the true star of Fuller House, right? He is giving Michelle Tanner a run for her money.
Tommy doesn't even need to talk, but just sit there, react and take everything in with the rest of the audience. When he does all of that, the twins who play Tommy show exactly why they're in the acting business. It also doesn't hurt that Tommy is super-sweet.
