10 things we need to see in 'Fuller House' Season 3

Ever since Season 1 of Fuller House, Steve has been beyond irrititating and somewhat controlling. Basically, the Full House revival ruined a once-beloved character. Admittedly, he wasn't so bad in Season 2, but he had the nerve to date someone exactly like D.J. because he couldn't be with the actual one. Then, rather than admitting how he truly feels (he is still totally in love with D.J.), he proposed to C.J.

If Steve could change his ways, then maybe we'd be on board for a D.J. and Steve reconciliation. It would be nice to see if they could work things out and finally end up together, though Steve has a lot of growing to do. With that said, we're so Team Matt. Similar to Steve, Matt did end up dating someone to try to distract himself from his true feelings for D.J., but at least he took the risk of once again opening up to D.J. and admitting that he wanted to be with her.

Overall, Matt is the lesser of two evils — at least for now, that is.