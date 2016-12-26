Kate Middleton, Kristen Bell & 25 other celebs' family photos from the holidays

Your favorite celebs got into the Christmas spirit with some amazing and often hilarious family pics.
Tori Spelling's family posed for this holiday photo during their trip to Knott's Berry Farm.
Kevin Jonas shared his Christmas card, including a precious pic of new baby Valentina.
Victoria Beckham spent the holidays with her sister and her family.
Kendra Wilkinson shared her adorable family card on Instagram and gushed about the design.
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard swapped spouses in this hilarious holiday pic.
Kristen Bell gets two pics on this list for finding her way back to the right kissing partner, Dax Shepard.
Miley Cyrus spent the holidays with her family — oh, and Liam Hemsworth.
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom spread holiday cheer by visiting the LA Children's Hospital.
The Jonas Brothers reunited for the holidays together.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and the former Kate Middleton, spent Christmas at St. Marks Englefield.
Behati Prinsloo shared this cute pic with her 3-month-old daughter, Dusty Rose.
Alyssa Milano and her kids were all smiles in their adorable Christmas card.
Candice Swanepoel shared this gorgeous pic with her 2-month-old son, Anacã.
John Legend shared this family photo on Christmas Day.
Melissa Joan Hart wished her fans happy holidays next to this photo of her beautiful family.
Ciara and her gorgeous family posed in the snow for the holidays.
"My heart cannot handle this much love," Harris captioned her Christmas family photo.
"Hope your day was as magical as ours," Hilaria Baldwin captioned her Christmas photo.
Mario Lopez kept it casual with his family in his 2016 Christmas card.
I'm so jealous of Kate Hudson's family's pajama party!
Mariah Carey brought her kids to her Christmas performance in 2016.
Josh Duhamel clearly didn't like sitting on Santa's lap.
Kelly Clarkson shared her family Christmas card on Instagram.
"Happy holidays from Mr. & Mrs. Grinchmas!!" Christina Aguilera wrote on Instagram.
Kylie Jenner kept it sexy with Tyga this holiday season.
Lisa Rinna's family looked very dashing in their 2016 Christmas card.
"Feliz Navidad," Vergara wrote on Instagram, posing with her hubby, Joe Manganiello.
