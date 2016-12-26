Sections
Kate Middleton, Kristen Bell & 25 other celebs' family photos from the holidays

Jessica Hickam

by

#1/28:

Home for the holidays

WENN.com
#1/28:

Home for the holidays

Your favorite celebs got into the Christmas spirit with some amazing and often hilarious family pics. 

#3/28:

Kevin Jonas

Kevin Jonas/Instagram
#3/28:

Kevin Jonas

Kevin Jonas shared his Christmas card, including a precious pic of new baby Valentina. 

#4/28:

Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham/Instagram
#4/28:

Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham spent the holidays with her sister and her family.

#5/28:

Kendra Wilkinson & Hank Baskett

Kendra Wilkinson/Instagram
#5/28:

Kendra Wilkinson & Hank Baskett

Kendra Wilkinson shared her adorable family card on Instagram and gushed about the design.

#6/28:

Dax Shepard & Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell/Instagram
#6/28:

Dax Shepard & Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard swapped spouses in this hilarious holiday pic. 

#7/28:

Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell/Instagram
#7/28:

Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell gets two pics on this list for finding her way back to the right kissing partner, Dax Shepard. 

#8/28:

Miley Cyrus

Bradi Cyrus/Instagram
#8/28:

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus spent the holidays with her family — oh, and Liam Hemsworth.

#9/28:

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom

LA Children's Hospital/Instagram
#9/28:

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom spread holiday cheer by visiting the LA Children's Hospital.

#10/28:

The Jonas Brothers

Nick Jonas/Instagram
#10/28:

The Jonas Brothers

The Jonas Brothers reunited for the holidays together.

#11/28:

The royal family

WENN.com
#11/28:

The royal family

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and the former Kate Middleton, spent Christmas at St. Marks Englefield.

#12/28:

Behati Prinsloo

Behati Prinsloo/Instagram
#12/28:

Behati Prinsloo

Behati Prinsloo shared this cute pic with her 3-month-old daughter, Dusty Rose.

#13/28:

Alyssa Milano

Alyssa Milano/Instagram
#13/28:

Alyssa Milano

Alyssa Milano and her kids were all smiles in their adorable Christmas card.

#14/28:

Candice Swanepoel

Candice Swanepoel/Instagram
#14/28:

Candice Swanepoel

Candice Swanepoel shared this gorgeous pic with her 2-month-old son, Anacã.

#15/28:

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

John Legend/Instagram
#15/28:

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

John Legend shared this family photo on Christmas Day.

#16/28:

Melissa Joan Hart

Melissa Joan Hart/Instagram
#16/28:

Melissa Joan Hart

Melissa Joan Hart wished her fans happy holidays next to this photo of her beautiful family.

#17/28:

Ciara

Ciara/Instagram
#17/28:

Ciara

Ciara and her gorgeous family posed in the snow for the holidays.

#18/28:

Jillian Harris

Jillian Harris/Instagram
#18/28:

Jillian Harris

"My heart cannot handle this much love," Harris captioned her Christmas family photo.

#19/28:

Alec & Hilaria Baldwin

Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram
#19/28:

Alec & Hilaria Baldwin

"Hope your day was as magical as ours," Hilaria Baldwin captioned her Christmas photo.

#20/28:

Mario Lopez

Simply to Impress/Instagram
#20/28:

Mario Lopez

Mario Lopez kept it casual with his family in his 2016 Christmas card.

#21/28:

Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson/Instagram
#21/28:

Kate Hudson

I'm so jealous of Kate Hudson's family's pajama party!

#22/28:

Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey/Instagram
#22/28:

Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey brought her kids to her Christmas performance in 2016. 

#23/28:

Fergie & Josh Duhamel

Josh Duhamel/Instagram
#23/28:

Fergie & Josh Duhamel

Josh Duhamel clearly didn't like sitting on Santa's lap.

#24/28:

Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson/Instagram
#24/28:

Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson shared her family Christmas card on Instagram.

#25/28:

Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera/Instagram
#25/28:

Christina Aguilera

"Happy holidays from Mr. & Mrs. Grinchmas!!" Christina Aguilera wrote on Instagram.

#26/28:

Kylie Jenner & Tyga

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
#26/28:

Kylie Jenner & Tyga

Kylie Jenner kept it sexy with Tyga this holiday season.

#27/28:

Lisa Rinna

Lisa Rinna/Instagram
#27/28:

Lisa Rinna

Lisa Rinna's family looked very dashing in their 2016 Christmas card.

#28/28:

Sofía Vergara & Joe Manganiello

Sofía Vergara/Instagram
#28/28:

Sofía Vergara & Joe Manganiello

"Feliz Navidad," Vergara wrote on Instagram, posing with her hubby, Joe Manganiello.

