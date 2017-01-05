An exciting new year of movies

 
'Underworld' is back! And 12 other movies hitting theaters this January

Shanee Edwards

by

Shanee Edwards is a screenwriter who earned her master's degree at UCLA Film School.

View Profile
If you've had enough of streaming, these 13 movies make leaving the house worth it.

This makes the fourth Underworld movie for Kate Beckinsale, who's back to fight the Lycan clan. 

Three young friends uncover a mysterious and evil presence called the Bye Bye Man.

Jamie Foxx plays a dirty cop who must use his underworld connections to save his kidnapped son.

A high school student (Lucas Till) unlocks a strange creature while building a monster truck.

Xander Cage (Vin Diesel) comes out of exile to uncover a conspiracy while wielding a deadly new weapon.

From M. Night Shyamalan, James McAvoy plays a man with multiple personalities who kidnaps three girls.

The true story of Ray Kroc, the man who made McDonald's an international success — for better or worse.

Milla Jovovich reprises the role of Alice, who returns to The Hive in Raccoon City for one last battle.

Matthew McConaughey and Bryce Dallas Howard star as a couple on the search for gold in the jungle.

A dog who gets reincarnated over and over struggles to make sense of his purpose in life.

A young law student is determined to avenge his mother's death by hunting down his vile stepfather.

Owen Wilson and Ed Helms star as brothers who seek out their real father, whom they thought was dead.

