Now you can 'phone home'

21 movies & TV shows coming to Netflix in January

Shanee Edwards

Universal
Netflix brings heartwarming, nostalgic movies and groundbreaking new TV shows just in time for 2017.

20th Century Fox
A baby-faced Heather Graham and the two Coreys explore love and friendship behind the wheel of a Cadillac.

Universal
This powerful film defined the childhoods of many. Now, you can finally stream it to watch with your own kids.

Paramount
Set in Paris, this steampunk adventure for kids stars Chloë Grace Moretz and Asa Butterfield.

Dreamworks Animation
A naïve bee (Jerry Seinfeld) goes to Manhattan, where he develops a relationship with a florist (Renée Zellweger).

Warner Bros.
Natalie Portman and a mysterious masked man try to save Great Britain from fascism.

Warner Bros.
For more than two decades, this film has been terrifying audiences with Jack Nicholson's slow-burn madness.

Paramount
This five-time Oscar-winning film stars Mel Gibson as fabled Scottish rebel William Wallace.

Paramount
This movie follows Justin Bieber for 10 days before his big show at Madison Square Garden in 2010. 

Disney
Hayley Mills is double trouble, playing twin sisters who scheme to get their parents back together.

FX
Danny DeVito and the gang are back at the pub, still trying to put each other's eccentricities in check.

Netflix
A high school brainiac, hacker, slacker and athlete pool their talents to pull off an impossible heist.

Starz!
Though this beloved singer passed away last November, this documentary about Jones's life keeps her memory alive. 

Gramercy Pictures
Based on the video game, this animated film features the voices of Bella Thorne and Rosario Dawson.

Disney
This clever show follows two besties as they fight to save the galaxy with a group called the Galactic Rangers.

Disney
In this movie, directed by Tim Burton, Alice dons her time-traveling dress to save the Mad Hatter from the evil Red Queen. 

RADiUS TWC
This horror flick about a sexually transmitted ghost will creep your socks off.

Netflix
Count Olaf (Neil Patrick Harris) takes in three orphans with dark family secrets in this original Netflix show. 

IFC
Kristen Stewart stars as a soldier at Guantanamo Bay who strikes up a risky friendship with a prisoner.

Syfy
It's a Sharknado in Vegas. Because that's awesome.

Amazon
In this series, set in the late 1800s, London law enforcement is desperate to track down the killer Jack the Ripper.

