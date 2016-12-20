Mariah Carey's most high-profile (and rumored) lovers through the years

Carey is currently seeing dancer Bryan Tanaka, but she has a long list of husbands, boyfriends, & flings.
Carey recently split from her boyfriend of two years, James Packer. The Australian billionaire and the American songstress have had rather acrimonious relations since they parted ways: Carey is still refusing to return the engagement ring, valued at $10 million, that Packer gave her in January 2016. The split followed previous rumors of marriage and relationship bliss and Carey stated that went things fell apart, she felt "stung." But when asked if she would ever return the ring? She simply replied, "Why?"
Carey and Cannon surprised everyone when they got married in April 2008, with an allegedly short courtship preceding the wedding. What was originally a May to December romance ended up lasting six years and producing, among the many memories, twins Monroe and Moroccan. The pair then shocked fans again when rumors and eventural confirmation of their separation surfaced in in 2014. Cannon eventually filed for divorce later that same year; it was finalized in November 2016.
Carey's first high-profile romance and husband was music executive Tommy Mottola. Mottola began as Carey's manager and the man responsible for those her first brushes with ultra stardom. After hearing her demo and immediately signing her, Mottola became the unofficial planner for Carey's success; it definitely came to fruition. They were married in 1993 but their relationship grew rockier and rockier. They finally divorced in 1998.
The famous New York Yankee was involved with Carey from 1997 to 1998, during his early years as a famous sportsman. The pair met while Carey was still married to Tommy Mottola in 1996, but didn't begin dating until late 1997. Carey reportedly flew to meet him during spring training, catching the attention of the press. While the two had a short-lived affair, photos from their relationship portray a happy couple.
Theakston and Carey were rumored to have had an "encounter" with one another shortly after she parted ways with Jeter. Neither person has confirmed that they did date one another (if it was on the record, that's now been lost, too); rather, Theakston has spoken of his experiences interviewing Carey, stating that she "a lot of fun to be around, and unlike a lot of celebrities, can really laugh at herself."
Benet appeared in the Carey vehicle Glitter and the pair were rumored to have dated from 2000-2003. While neither has confirmed the validity of the rumors, there's nothing like the close quarters of a film set to help spark romance.
Carey began dating Miguel shortly after her divorce from Tommy Mottola. The two had an on-again, off-again romance lasted from the late '90s to around 2001. Interestingly, despite their public and confirmed romance, in 2015 Carey denied even knowing Miguel — a line we've heard from Carey before.
Carey had a reportedly brief relationship with the German supermodel in 1998. Allegedly, they were only together a brief time before Carey moved on and her relationship with Schenkenberg was yet another in a long lineup of romances Carey fell into in 1998.
These two may be more famous for their shady feuding than for their romance but there's reason to believe these two were romantically entwined. While Carey and Eminem appear to regret their involvement, in any way, rumors of their romance began in 2001. The two allegedly met to work on Carey's album, Charmbracelet, but Eminem stepped away from the project. Conflicting stories began to emerge about their romance, with Carey vehemently denying it while Eminem all but confirmed something had happened.
Monzon met Carey on the set of her music video for the song "Don't Forget About Us." The singer and the male model had a brief relationship which lasted through 2005 and partially into 2006.
