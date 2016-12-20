Mariah Carey's most high-profile (and rumored) lovers through the years

Share Pin

These two may be more famous for their shady feuding than for their romance but there's reason to believe these two were romantically entwined. While Carey and Eminem appear to regret their involvement, in any way, rumors of their romance began in 2001. The two allegedly met to work on Carey's album, Charmbracelet, but Eminem stepped away from the project. Conflicting stories began to emerge about their romance, with Carey vehemently denying it while Eminem all but confirmed something had happened.