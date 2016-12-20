Sections
All the celebs who purposefully went naked (or nearly naked) in 2016

Jessica Hickam

by

Kinda to totally nude

Andres Otero/WENN.com
Kinda to totally nude

In 2016, more than ever before, celebs bared it all and embraced their sexuality. (Warning: some of these pics are NSFW.)

Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer/Instagram
Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer stripped down to encourage her followers to wear orange for gun safety awareness. 

Kendall Jenner

Vogue
Kendall Jenner

Jenner chowed down on some McDonald's in a Vogue video for New York Fashion Week in March.

Iggy Azalea

GQ
Iggy Azalea

Iggy Azalea was named GQ Australia's Woman of the Year and graced fans with her assets. 

John Stamos

John Stamos/Instagram
John Stamos

John Stamos is like a living god with that bod, and Glen Powell is looking just as ripped.

Rihanna

RihannaVEVO
Rihanna

In Rihanna's "Needed Me" music video, she went nearly nude for the sexy storyline.

Josh Brolin

Josh Brolin/Instagram
Josh Brolin

Josh Brolin would do this. He totally would. 

Chelsea Handler

Chelsea Handler/Instagram
Chelsea Handler

"Happy birthday @reesewitherspoon," Chelsea Handler captioned her naked pic.

Khloé Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Khloé Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian got her sexy on with this stripped-down pool pic. 

Sharon Osbourne

Sharon Osbourne/Instagram
Sharon Osbourne

Sharon Osbourne was inspired by Kim Kardashian to post a naked selfie of her own.

Ariel Winter

Ariel Winter/Instagram
Ariel Winter

Ariel Winter was sure to add to this sexy on-set pic, "relax everyone it's cranberry juice..."

Halle Berry

Halle Berry/Instagram
Halle Berry

Halle Berry debuted on Instagram with this gorgeous, topless pic.

Jake Shears

Jake Shears/Instagram
Jake Shears

Jake Shears posted this pic on New Year's Day, starting 2016 off right.

Selena Gomez

GQ
Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez stripped down for GQ, both by taking her shirt off and getting candid about her life.

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid/Instagram
Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid posted this sexy pic with the caption "sorry mama." Ha! Rock it girl.

Bella Hadid, again

Bella Hadid/Instagram
Bella Hadid, again

More recently, she shared this snap from her Paper magazine spread.

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram
Chrissy Teigen

John Legend is a lucky man. Chrissy Teigen shared this flawless pic on Instagram.

Rita Ora

Rita Ora/Instagram
Rita Ora

Rita Ora got sexy for a spread in Lui Magazine back in February. 

Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey/Instagram
Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey sure knows how to unwind after a hard day. 

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum/Instagram
Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum shared this pic to express how much she loves her necklace — that you can barely see.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner posted this pic as part of her birthday message for boyfriend Tyga. Happy birthday, indeed.

Alicia Silverstone

Alicia Silverstone/Instagram
Alicia Silverstone

Alicia Silverstone went naked on behalf of PETA.

Mischa Barton

Mischa Barton/Instagram
Mischa Barton

Mischa Barton really embraced her trip to Mykonos Island with this photo. 

Alessandra Ambrosio

Mariano Vivanco
Alessandra Ambrosio

Alessandra Ambrosio stripped down for a photo series called Nude Flowers by Mariano Vivanco.

Gigi Hadid

Vogue Paris
Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid didn't need couture to catch our eye for her Vogue Paris cover

Ireland Baldwin

Arthur Belebeau for Treats!
Ireland Baldwin

Ireland Baldwin stripped down for a photo shoot in Treats!.

#28/32:

Cara Delevigne

Cara Delevigne

Kesha

Kesha/Instagram
Kesha

Kesha had some time to kill in a hotel room — so she went nude.

Lea Michele

Women's Health Magazine UK
Lea Michele

Lea Michele expressed on Twitter her excitement for this cover: "Such an honor to follow in the great @chrissyteigen footsteps!"

Orlando Bloom

NY Daily News
Orlando Bloom

And let's not forget: Orlando Bloom's naked paddleboarding

Justin Bieber

‏@bizzlescalvins/Twitter
Justin Bieber

And of course Justin Bieber had to one-up Orlando Bloom.

