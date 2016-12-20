All the celebs who purposefully went naked (or nearly naked) in 2016

In 2016, more than ever before, celebs bared it all and embraced their sexuality. (Warning: some of these pics are NSFW.)
Kim Kardashian's naked selfie spurred the huge, #breaktheinternet response we'll never forget.
Amy Schumer stripped down to encourage her followers to wear orange for gun safety awareness.
Jenner chowed down on some McDonald's in a Vogue video for New York Fashion Week in March.
Iggy Azalea was named GQ Australia's Woman of the Year and graced fans with her assets.
John Stamos is like a living god with that bod, and Glen Powell is looking just as ripped.
In Rihanna's "Needed Me" music video, she went nearly nude for the sexy storyline.
Josh Brolin would do this. He totally would.
"Happy birthday @reesewitherspoon," Chelsea Handler captioned her naked pic.
Khloé Kardashian got her sexy on with this stripped-down pool pic.
Sharon Osbourne was inspired by Kim Kardashian to post a naked selfie of her own.
Ariel Winter was sure to add to this sexy on-set pic, "relax everyone it's cranberry juice..."
Halle Berry debuted on Instagram with this gorgeous, topless pic.
Jake Shears posted this pic on New Year's Day, starting 2016 off right.
Selena Gomez stripped down for GQ, both by taking her shirt off and getting candid about her life.
Bella Hadid posted this sexy pic with the caption "sorry mama." Ha! Rock it girl.
More recently, she shared this snap from her Paper magazine spread.
John Legend is a lucky man. Chrissy Teigen shared this flawless pic on Instagram.
Rita Ora got sexy for a spread in Lui Magazine back in February.
Mariah Carey sure knows how to unwind after a hard day.
Heidi Klum shared this pic to express how much she loves her necklace — that you can barely see.
Kylie Jenner posted this pic as part of her birthday message for boyfriend Tyga. Happy birthday, indeed.
Alicia Silverstone went naked on behalf of PETA.
Mischa Barton really embraced her trip to Mykonos Island with this photo.
Alessandra Ambrosio stripped down for a photo series called Nude Flowers by Mariano Vivanco.
Gigi Hadid didn't need couture to catch our eye for her Vogue Paris cover.
Ireland Baldwin stripped down for a photo shoot in Treats!.
Kesha had some time to kill in a hotel room — so she went nude.
Lea Michele expressed on Twitter her excitement for this cover: "Such an honor to follow in the great @chrissyteigen footsteps!"
And let's not forget: Orlando Bloom's naked paddleboarding.
And of course Justin Bieber had to one-up Orlando Bloom.
