Sections
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2016 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Log in
SECTIONS
What would you like to know?
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
List View
On
Off

Did you spot these 15 'Rogue One' Easter eggs?

Shanee Edwards

by

Shanee Edwards is a screenwriter who earned her master's degree at UCLA Film School. She recently won the Next MacGyver television writing competition to create a TV show about a female engineer. Her TV pilot, Ada and the Machine, is cur...

View Profile
#1/16:

Spoilers ahead

Lucasfilm
#1/16:

Spoilers ahead

We love how all the movies in the Star Wars are connected. In fact, Rogue One had 15 references to previous films.

#3/16:

Bantha

Lucasfilm
#3/16:

Bantha

This massive bovine-like beast is called a Bantha and lives on Tatooine. Blue Harvest is made from Bantha milk, but their meat is also edible. A carbonated drink called Bantha-Blood Fizz can also be made by purifying their blood. Yeah, it sounds really gross to us, too.

#4/16:

Dolls

Lucasfilm
#4/16:

Dolls

As the Imperial Forces search for Galen Erso (Mads Mikkelsen), one of them finds little Jyn's Storm Trooper doll. This is similar to the Rebel Fighter doll Ren has in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Seeing a doll separated from its child owner immediately signals peril and the image is often used in films.

#5/16:

Kyber crystal necklace

Lucasfilm
#5/16:

Kyber crystal necklace

At the beginning of the film, Jyn's mom, Lyra Erso, gives little Jyn a necklace and tells her to "trust in the Force." On the necklace is a kyber crystal, a highly prized type of crystal that is used in making lightsabers. The crystal are reactive to the Force, and young Jedis in training are sent to the crystal caves to find them so they may construct their own lightsabers.

#6/16:

Saw Gerrera

Lucasfilm
#6/16:

Saw Gerrera

This isn't the first time we've met Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker). Saw was actually an animated character on Disney's show Clone Wars. When we see him in Rogue One, he's a a broken man, with no legs and has difficulty breathing. We can only assume he got his injuries fighting with the Rebel Forces.

#7/16:

Bail Organa

Lucasfilm
#7/16:

Bail Organa

Jimmy Smits returns to play Bail Organa, Princess Leia's adoptive father. We first met Bail in Attack of the Clones, where he lived in Alderaan. Sadly, Bail dies when his planet is destroyed by the Death Star.

#8/16:

Mon Mothma

Lucasfilm
#8/16:

Mon Mothma

Remember Mon Mothma from Revenge of the Sith? Again played by Genevieve O'Reilly, she was the youngest senator ever to serve in the Galactic Senate.

#9/16:

The Force of others

Lucasfilm
#9/16:

The Force of others

The moon of Jedha is considered a holy site with ancient ruins for those who consider the Force their religion. You can also see the outlines of old Jedi statues in the sand. If you pay attention, you can hear people say, "May the Force of others be with you." Apparently, this was how the phrase was first worded in the original script. We like the shortened version.

#10/16:

C-3PO and R2D2

Lucasfilm
#10/16:

C-3PO and R2D2

On Yavin IV, our favorite robots make a very brief cameo. We get to see them chatting together, likely planning their journey to deliver the important information to Princess Leia.

#11/16:

Darth's crib

Lucasfilm
#11/16:

Darth's crib

The volcanic planet Mustafar was first featured in Revenge of the Sith, when Anakin and Obi-Wan had a lava brawl.  Rogue One reveals that the hellish Mustafar is where Darth Vader's castle is located.

#12/16:

Bacta Tank

Lucasfilm
#12/16:

Bacta Tank

In Rogue One, we catch a glimpse of Darth's mangled body soaking in a bacta tank. The tank is very similar to the one his son, Luke, previously soaked in. Bacta is a thick fluid that can help repair body tissue and nerves. It's sort of like their version of stem cell therapy.

#13/16:

'A bad feeling'

Lucasfilm
#13/16:

'A bad feeling'

In every Star Wars movie, one character utters the classic line, "I've got a bad feeling about this." But because Rogue One is a spinoff of Star Wars, fans weren't sure if they'd get to hear it again. Well, the sassy, reprogrammed android, K-2SO, begins the line, but the doors shut on him before he can finish it.

#14/16:

Death Troopers

Lucasfilm
#14/16:

Death Troopers

Sporting the shiny, black battle armor, you may recognize these Death Troopers from the Jedi 2: Jedi Outcast video game. Under General Krennick's command, these elite forces are comparable to our own Navy SEALs — only evil.

#15/16:

Oola

Lucasfilm
#15/16:

Oola

On Jedha, inside Saw Gerrera's cave, we see creatures watching holograms of dancing Twi'lek woman. The green gal sure looks like Oola, the slave Jabba turned into lunch. The hologram could also be a reference to the goofy Star Wars Christmas Special from 1978 that had all that weird singing and dancing.

#16/16:

The famous screen crawl

Lucasfilm
#16/16:

The famous screen crawl

Star Wars made the opening screen crawl famous because it appears to be in 3-D. In fact, all the Star Wars movies have openings like this, except for Rogue One. They decided to skip it, perhaps to separate the spinoffs from the original films.

Rogue One is currently playing in theaters.

Related Slideshows

Justin Bieber's 18 biggest mishaps (including punching a fan)

'Guardians of the Galaxy' isn't the only sequel released in 2017 — here are 34 more

Best celeb & pop culture holiday memes to post on literally all your social media
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!