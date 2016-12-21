Sections
Best celeb & pop culture holiday memes to post on literally all your social media

Kristine Cannon

by

Entertainment Editor

Kristine Cannon is the Entertainment Editor for SheKnows. When she's not at a music festival or live show, she's either struggling to train her dachshund, taking too many pics of said dachshund or watching re-runs of The Office. Also, hi...

#1/18:

Murray Christmas!

Natalie Cosgrove/SheKnows
#1/18:

Murray Christmas!

'Tis the season to post hilarious, punny memes. So, which will you choose? Let us help.

#3/18:

The Rock

Christian Funny Pictures
#3/18:

The Rock

Not creepy or manacing at all.

#4/18:

Love, Bill Murray

Screen Junkies
#4/18:

Love, Bill Murray

Who's the genius who came up with this?

#5/18:

Seth Cohen's Chrismukkah

Tumblr
#5/18:

Seth Cohen's Chrismukkah

For those lucky enough to celebrate both.

#6/18:

An eight-night feast

Pinterest
#6/18:

An eight-night feast

It's, like, really hot in here right now, right?

#7/18:

'Stranger Things'

Buzzfeed
#7/18:

'Stranger Things'

Eleven.

#8/18:

Justin Timberlake

Quick Meme
#8/18:

Justin Timberlake

You can achieve anything.

#9/18:

Mariah Carey, Queen of Christmas

Buzzfeed
#9/18:

Mariah Carey, Queen of Christmas

You really don't have to hide the fact that you listened to this song on repeat for three straight days.

#10/18:

A very 'Star Wars' Hanukkah

The FW
#10/18:

A very 'Star Wars' Hanukkah

Ha, ha, Han. 

#11/18:

Oprah

eBaum's World
#11/18:

Oprah

If you're lucky you'll get a candle AND YOU'LL LIKE IT, DAMMIT.

#12/18:

St. Nicolas Cage

SheKnows, WENN
#12/18:

St. Nicolas Cage

Post it just in the Nic of time.

#13/18:

Christopher Walken

Red Snapper
#13/18:

Christopher Walken

Bundle up. We're going for a Walken.

#14/18:

Alexander Skarsgård

8tracks
#14/18:

Alexander Skarsgård

This is Alexander Skarsgård, right? Right?

#15/18:

'The Santa Clause'

Buzzfeed
#15/18:

'The Santa Clause'

Truly the most magical time of the year — and if you're lucky, transformative, too.

#16/18:

'The Walking Dead'

Flickr
#16/18:

'The Walking Dead'

Truth.

#17/18:

Hey girl

Quick Meme
#17/18:

Hey girl

He's really tangled up there.

#18/18:

Dear, 2017

Spoon University
#18/18:

Dear, 2017

Eff off, 2016.

