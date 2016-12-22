'Guardians of the Galaxy' isn't the only sequel released in 2017 — here are 34 more

Share Pin

In the newest installment of the Amityville horror franchise, this film focuses on a single mother and her three children who move into a new house to save money. Bella Thorne stars as Belle, the daughter who slowly realizes that the house isn't all it seems after her comatose twin brother recovers overnight and she begins to have dark nightmares.

Amityville: The Awakening opens in theaters on Jan. 6, 2017.