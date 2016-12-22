'Guardians of the Galaxy' isn't the only sequel released in 2017 — here are 34 more

From Guardians of the Galaxy to The Mummy, franchises are getting ready to rule 2017.
Kate Beckinsale is back as Selene, a vampire, who continues to be caught in a war between vampires and Lycans (a.k.a. werewolves). In Underworld: Blood Wars, the fifth film in the franchise, Selene, now a vampire-Corvinus strain hybrid, risks her life to end the vampire-Lycan war for good.
Underworld: Blood Wars hits theaters on Jan 6, 2017.
In the newest installment of the Amityville horror franchise, this film focuses on a single mother and her three children who move into a new house to save money. Bella Thorne stars as Belle, the daughter who slowly realizes that the house isn't all it seems after her comatose twin brother recovers overnight and she begins to have dark nightmares.
Amityville: The Awakening opens in theaters on Jan. 6, 2017.
Vin Diesel is making his return to the XXX franchise as Xander Cage, the extreme superspy who supposedly died years ago. In XXX: Return of Xander Cage, Xander comes out of retirement to go up against the villainous Xiang (played by Rogue One breakout Donnie Yen). The film features a ton of stars, including Samuel L. Jackson, Toni Collette, Ruby Rose and The Vampire Diaries' Nina Dobrev.
XXX: Return of Xander Cage is set for release on Jan. 20, 2017.
Fifteen years after the release of Resident Evil, the series is coming to an end with a sixth and final film, Resident Evil: The Final Chapter. The movie, starring franchise star Milla Jovovich, will pick up right after the last Resident Evil film, Resident Evil: Retribution, released in 2012. Having survived the apocalypse, Alice returns to Raccoon City to meet up with old friends, like Ali Larter's Claire Redfield, and get ready to take a final stand for humanity.
Resident Evil: The Final Chapter opens in theaters on Jan. 27, 2017.
Rings, set 13 years after the 2002 original horror film, The Ring, features the return of the death-by-VHS curse. Julia (Matilda Lutz) finds herself trapped in the video's sick curse after she sacrifices herself to keep her boyfriend, Holt (Alex Roe), from watching the video himself. Fans who have been waiting for another Ring movie since the 2005 sequel, so it's about time.
Rings hits theaters Feb. 3, 2017.
Anastasia and Christian's sexy adventures continue in Fifty Shades Darker. Coming off Fifty Shades of Grey, fans of E L James' original trilogy are hoping for a bit more nudity and a lot more scandal.
Fifty Shades Darker hits theaters just in time for Valentine's Day on Feb. 10, 2017.
Finally, a non-broody Batman movie! The LEGO Batman Movie is a spinoff of The LEGO Movie starring one of the movie's most popular characters: the cocky, sort-of-ridiculous Batman voiced by Will Arnett. The movie follows Bruce Wayne as he bonds with his adoptive son, Dick Grayson/Robin and goes after the villains of Gotham City at the same time.
The LEGO Batman Movie comes out on Feb. 10, 2017.
Former hit man John Wick (Keanu Reeves) returns in this sequel to the 2014 surprise hit John Wick. This time, John must come out of retirement to help an old friend take over a group of international assassins in Rome. Reeves, obviously, will star in the film alongside Common, Bridget Moynahan, Laurence Fishburne and Ian McShane.
John Wick: Chapter 2 hits theaters on Feb. 10, 2017.
Wolverine is finally getting an ending to his franchise. The X-Men superhero is more run-down than we've ever seen him in Logan, the third (and supposedly final) Wolverine solo movie. Logan takes place sometime in the near future when the X-Men have disappeared and Wolverine's own powers are losing strength. Logan is called back into action when Professor X puts him in charge of protecting a young clone mutant, Laura Kinney/X-23.
Expect Logan to get a lot of buzz at the box office when it is released on March 3, 2017.
It's been 20 years since Danny Boyle's Trainspotting became a cult hit and helped stars Ewan McGregor and Jonny Lee Miller secure their places in the heartthrob hall of fame. Expect things to go very, very wrong in the sequel, T2 Trainspotting, when McGregor's Renton comes back to Scotland to reunite with his BFFs Spud (Ewan Bremner) and Sick Boy (Miller).
T2 Trainspotting hits theaters on March 10, 2017.
King Kong will make his return to the big screen in Kong: Skull Island starring Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, John Goodman and more. Explorers and soldiers travel to a mysterious island, presumably Skull Island, in the '70s and find themselves face to face with the largest ape in all of existence. Of course, Kong isn't the only beast the group must contend with, as they soon learn that Kong actually protects the island from much more sinister creatures.
Kong: Skull Island is set for release on March 10, 2017.
The newest installment of the animated Smurfs franchise, Smurfs: The Lost Village is out to answer the eternal question: Is there more than one girl Smurf? In the film, Smurfette, Brainy, Clumsy and Hefty Smurf go on an adventure through the Forbidden Forest to find the Lost Village to find out if there are more female smurfs out there somewhere.
Smurfs: The Lost Village is set for release on April 7, 2017.
The first Fast & Furious installment filmed after Paul Walker's death, The Fate of the Furious (aka Fast & Furious 8) finds the FF crew in turmoil after Dom betrays the family and seemingly teams up with a new villainous seductress, Cipher (Charlize Theron). Expect more ridiculous stunts, crazy cars and, of course, intense fight scenes showing off Dwayne Johnson's insane physique.
The Fate of the Furious speeds into theaters on April 14, 2017.
Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana) and — most important — Baby Groot (Vin Diesel) are back in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. The film takes place two months after the ending of Guardians of the Galaxy and finds the gang of misfits traveling through space trying to do good and, well, guard the galaxy — all while Peter/Star-Lord goes on a journey to find out more about his mysterious father.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 will hit theaters on May 5, 2017.
Katherine Waterston, James Franco and Michael Fassbender star in the long-awaited sequel to 2012's Prometheus, Alien: Covenant. The movie follows the crew of the ship Covenant, who land on what they believe to be paradise only to find it is an extremely dangerous place and the home of David (Fassbender), the robot survivor of Prometheus.
Directed by Ridley Scott, Alien: Covenant promises to be another classic Alien film and will be released in theaters on May 19, 2017.
Annabelle is officially a horror franchise with a sequel on the horizon for 2017. In Annabelle 2, the dollmaker and his wife decide to open their home to a nun and several orphan girls, only for them to fall prey to the possessed doll, Annabelle.
The creepy sequel will be released on Aug. 11, 2017.
International production The Nut Job 2 is a sequel to 2014's The Nut Job, a rare non-Pixar/Disney animated film. Will Arnett, Bobby Cannavale, Jackie Chan, Maya Rudolph, Katherine Heigl and SNL's Bobby Moynihan lend their voices to the film about Surly, a squirrel, and his animal friends who try to save Liberty Park from becoming a crazy amusement park.
The Nut Job 2 is in theaters May 19, 2017.
Based on the best-selling Diary of a Wimpy Kid book series, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul is about a kid, Greg, who convinces his family to road trip to his grandmother's 90th birthday party when what he really wants is to go to a gamer convention nearby. Chaos and family bonding ensue.
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul hits theaters on May 19, 2017.
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales introduces a new rival for Captain Jack Sparrow, Capitán Salazar, a ghost pirate whose crew is dead set on killing all pirates on the seas. In addition to the threat from Salazar, Sparrow is off on his own adventure searching for the Trident of Poseidon to defeat Salazar and control the oceans.
Dead Men Tell No Tales marks Orlando Bloom's return to the franchise for the first time since 2006's Dead Man's Chest and hits theaters on May 26, 2017.
Brad Pitt's 2013 zombie movie World War Z is expected to have a sequel released in 2017. However, very little has been confirmed about the sequel — it's unclear if it's even in production. But, the film's IMDb page still lists the release date as June 9, 2017.
It doesn't seem likely that Brad Pitt will be battling zombies in World War Z 2 any time in 2017, but it is included in this slideshow just in case of a World War Z miracle.
The Mummy franchise is getting reborn in 2017, now with Tom Cruise as the daring hero who accidentally wakes up an ancient mummy with powers beyond imagination. The movie, which also stars Russell Crowe, Courtney B. Vance and Sofia Boutella, isn't really a continuation of the '90s Mummy series, but a reimagining.
The Mummy opens in theaters on June 9, 2017.
Pixar's second franchise to hit the trilogy mark, Cars is back with Cars 3. This time Lightning McQueen (Owen Wilson) hits a bump in the road while proving to a new, younger generation of cars that he's the best race car in the world. To get back in the game, McQueen works with a new race technician to prepare for Piston Cup Racing's biggest race.
Cars 3 is set for release on June 16, 2017.
The surprisingly fun and entertaining Kingsman: The Secret Service is getting a sequel, Kingsman: The Golden Circle. This time, young superspies Eggsy and Merlin will travel across the Atlantic to America to work with their secret spy agency, Statesman. Expect Colin Firth to return as Harry Hart despite his death in the first film, as well as new faces Julianne Moore, Jeff Bridges, Halle Berry and Channing Tatum.
Kingsman: The Golden Circle is set for release on Oct. 6, 2017.
Believe it or not, Michael Bay's Transformers franchise is gearing up to release its fifth film, Transformers: The Last Knight. Mark Wahlberg returns as everyman hero Cade Yeager as he fights alongside and against the Transformers. Josh Duhamel is reprising his role as Lt. Colonel William Lennox, with Stanley Tucci and John Turturro also returning and Anthony Hopkins joining the cast for the first time.
Transformers: The Last Knight will hit theaters on June 23, 2017.
Evil mastermind with a heart of gold Gru has settled in nicely with his three adoptive daughters, but his family is about to get thrown a curveball courtesy of Gru's long-lost twin, Dru, who comes to visit. Meanwhile, Gru must also battle Balthazar Bratt, a former child actor obsessed with the role that made him famous.
Despicable Me 3 opens in theaters on June 30, 2017.
Caesar and his band of apes are at war with the humans after the events of Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, and the war has gotten increasingly brutal. After a tough loss, Caesar is hellbent on defeating the humans by any means necessary and must fight against the Colonel (Woody Harrelson), who himself is set on eradicating the apes.
War for the Planet of the Apes is hoping to be a summer hit, arriving in theaters on July 14, 2017.
Saw: Legacy will be the eighth film in the Saw franchise, the bloody horror films that followed the Jigsaw case of a mass murderer who trapped his victims in impossible situations, forcing them to either mame or kill each other to survive. Rumor has it Jigsaw himself, Tobin Bell, will star in the film, though the plot details are being kept firmly under wraps.
Instead of a direct continuation of the Saw franchise, which ended with Saw 3D, Saw: Legacy is more of a reboot, and will hit theaters on Oct. 27, 2017 — just in time for Halloween.
The LEGO movie franchise is expanding very quickly, with two films coming out in 2017. The second of those films, The LEGO Ninjago Movie, will follow the adventures of six ninjas — Lloyd (James Franco), Jay (Kumail Nanjiani), Kai (Michael Peña), Zane (Zach Woods) and Nya (Abbi Jacobson). By night, they protect their home of Ninjago, but by day, they are just regular high school students.
The LEGO Ninjago Movie is set for release on Sept. 22, 2017.
Thirty-five years after the original Blade Runner, Harrison Ford is reprising his role as Rick Deckard in Blade Runner 2049. Ryan Gosling, whose character has yet to be named, is believed to be inheriting the Blade Runner title from Ford, but not much else is known about the mysterious, highly anticipated sequel. Jared Leto, Robin Wright and Barkhad Abdi are also set to appear.
Blade Runner 2049 is set for release on Oct. 6, 2017.
As the 13th movie to bear the name Friday the 13th, this new installment is a reboot of the original series about masked serial killer Jason Voorhees.
Friday the 13th is set for release on Oct. 13, 2017 — because of course it is.
Yet another horror franchise will continue to expand in 2017 with Insidious gearing up for its fourth installment — simply titled Insidious: Chapter 4. Very few plot details have been released yet, but it's safe to assume the film will have something to do with either a dangerous haunting or a demonic possession. Lin Shaye and Tessa Ferrer are set to star in the film.
Insidious: Chapter 4 will hit theaters in time for Halloween on Oct. 20, 2017.
Completing Marvel's Thor trilogy, Thor: Ragnarok is set for release late in 2017. Chris Hemsworth will wield his hammer and don his cape once more as the god from Asgard, with Tom Hiddleston, Idris Elba and Anthony Hopkins also set to return. The film, rumored to take place mostly in space (i.e., not on Earth), will also co-star Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk, making it another family event for Marvel's Avengers!
Thor: Ragnarok is scheduled for release on Nov. 3, 2017.
Justice League isn't exactly a sequel, but as a film that jumps off of ground laid in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, it might as well be. Batman and Superman, now hopefully past their issues, come back together to fight some great villains, this time with the help of Wonder Woman, the Flash, Aquaman and Cyborg.
Justice League is scheduled for release on Nov. 17, 2017.
The adventures of Finn, Rey and Poe continue as Rey tracks down Luke Skywalker, supposedly to become a Jedi, and Kylo Ren continues his quest for power and revenge. Star Wars: Episode VIII doesn't have a subtitle yet, but expect it to be just as inspiring as The Force Awakens — and just as exciting.
Star Wars: Episode VIII will be in theaters on Dec. 15, 2017.
You can take the Bellas out of Barden, but you can't take the Barden Bellas out for good! Beca, Chloe, Aubrey, Fat Amy and the rest of the Barden Bellas, including newbie Emily from Pitch Perfect 2, are back in this sequel. The plot hasn't been released yet, but presumably, the movie will take place off campus, as most of the Bellas graduated in Pitch Perfect 2.
Whatever happens, it's sure to be hilarious and full of awesome music, but fans will have to wait until Pitch Perfect 3 hits theaters on Dec. 22, 2017, to find out.
