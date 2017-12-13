Prepare for this good news about your fave shows

There are so many good shows on TV these days!
In fact, I find myself missing the summers when there was nothing to watch — remember those days? Nowadays, it feels like there is more than enough television to keep us occupied. Between the tons of original programming on networks like ABC and HBO as well as up-and-coming streaming platforms like Netflix and Hulu, there's plenty of choices to be made when it comes to finding a show that's right for you.
But with so many choices, comes so many cancellations, too. It's not easy for a TV show to stay on-air anymore – it's got to build a strong fan base right out of the gate. Shows like Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead, and The Crown have done so well, they're never really at risk for cancellation (although we still haven't expected that GoT is soon coming to an end). But what about your other favorite TV shows? The Good Place, Mr. Robot, This Is Us?
Check out all the shows that have been renewed on cable, network and streaming platforms right now – hopefully your shows made the cut!
Netflix is the shit, but that doesn't mean every show is a hit (like Marco Polo — that show was a disaster!). Here are the shows returning to your computer screen soon...
RENEWED SHOWS:
Talk about another network that has outstanding programming... HBO has already given the green light to more seasons of the shows that keep us on our toes week after week.
RENEWED SHOWS:
From Paul Giamatti, Don Cheadle, Michael Sheen and Damian Lewis to Claire Danes, Malin Åkerman, Emmy Rossum and Lizzy Caplan — Showtime can do no wrong.
RENEWED SHOWS:
FX is. Our. Jam. We literally love everything they air — except the most recent season of American Horror Story. Ryan Murphy really effed that one up. Alas, we won't abandon them now.
RENEWED SHOWS:
Rick, Daryl and Maggie will always be No. 1 in our hearts, but AMC’s got some other kick-ass shows that can almost compete with The Walking Dead. Almost.
RENEWED SHOWS:
When you compare Amazon to its digital competitor Netflix, it seems like it's stumbled a bit, but there's no denying Amazon is finding a place for itself in the scripted world — especially with Transparent. We only expect bigger and even better things in 2018.
RENEWED SHOWS:
CBS has so many TV shows with cult followings, including The Big Bang Theory, the Criminal Minds franchise and all the NCIS shows, so it’s no surprise they’ve already renewed these big hits.
RENEWED SHOWS:
ABC has also renewed these shows so far, with obviously all of Shonda Rhimes' hits making the cut.
RENEWED SHOWS:
NBC doesn't have Shonda Rhimes, but they're not hurtin' for good programming — I mean, they do have Jennifer Lopez, Mariska Hargitay and James Spader. Life is good over at NBC.
RENEWED SHOWS:
Fox has granted renewal to some of its older shows like The Simpsons, Bob's Burgers and Bones, as well as its newer shows that have gotten good traction thus far with audiences.
RENEWED SHOWS:
Hulu not only lets us rewatch Family Guy, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Parks and Recreation and Arrested Development, but its also got some seriously entertaining original programming. We dig.
RENEWED SHOWS:
There are so many shows I want to watch on Starz. Like, all of them. It’s not the easiest channel to tune into since you have to specially purchase it via your cable provider, but I hear it’s worth it.
RENEWED SHOWS:
Our go-to for superheroes, vampires and love triangles, The CW has renewed most of their most beloved shows.
RENEWED SHOWS:
MTV, aka music television. Ha-ha, not. MTV has made a name for itself in the 21st century outside of the music world with teen-beloved scripted series (with really hot casts) and controversial reality shows. Here’s what’s coming back — well, scripted series coming back.
RENEWED SHOWS:
Aside from people getting ABC Family's new name, Freeform, confused with "free porn" (I hear it's a thing — hilarious!), the channel hosts a slate of boundary-pushing teen dramas. From mixed families to LGBTQ storylines and pretty girls being hunted down by a murderer known as A, Freeform’s always trying to find the next big show.
RENEWED SHOWS:
I could be wrong, but I'm fairly certain Matt Bomer really shot to fame on the USA show White Collar. So, thank you, USA — thank you for bringing Matt Bomer into our lives and thank you for making Mr. Robot, because we love Christian Slater and Rami Malek too.
RENEWED SHOWS:
We typically go to PBS for super-educational documentaries, but they've got a couple of scripted series worth DVRing too.
RENEWED SHOWS:
As long as Sweet Dee is on FXX, we'll be watching.
RENEWED SHOWS:
Because those British blokes know how to do TV (and acting) right… except, hello — can they give us an update on Doctor Who sometime soon, please? Someone phone the queen. We need an official upate.
RENEWED SHOWS:
All laughs, all the time. And South Park — one of the most genius animated shows on TV. Ever.
RENEWED SHOWS:
The name of the channel pretty much says it all. It’s sci-fi all the time with some seriously creative shows.
RENEWED SHOWS:
Good thing these shows got renewed because we have some serious catching up to do... on, like, all of them.
RENEWED SHOWS:
Bravo’s still trying to make a name for itself in scripted TV (come on, we all know what we really go to Bravo to watch Real Housewives, wadduppp!), but it’s gotten a pretty good start with these two shows.
RENEWED SHOW:
It’s dynamite! Get it, TNT? Dynamite? I didn’t really know what else to say about TNT except... well, here's what's renewed.
RENEWED SHOWS:
We love Fa-La-La-La Lifetime (it's what they used to call their holiday programming — we’ve got the holidays on the brain), but they’ve managed to win some big-time awards with UnReal, their first original series. We’ll give it to them — it plays into our obsession with The Bachelor franchise perfectly. And Constance Zimmer and Shiri Appleby? Perfection.
RENEWED SHOWS:
We never watched TV Land until Younger but now we’re obsessed. At least with Younger. So dramatic, silly and so, so good.
RENEWED SHOWS:
Only one show has been renewed so far, but we’ll keep updating this slide as we hear more.
RENEWED SHOWS:
And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .
SheKnows is making some changes!
b e h e a r d !
Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,
where you can share your stories, ideas
and CONNECT with millions of women.Get Started