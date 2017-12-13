 
Mr. Robot & 170 Shows Returning to TV Through 2018

Lauren Kelly

by

Lauren Joskowitz is an LA-based Entertainment Editor and Reporter.

Prepare for this good news about your fave shows

USA
Prepare for this good news about your fave shows

There are so many good shows on TV these days!

In fact, I find myself missing the summers when there was nothing to watch — remember those days? Nowadays, it feels like there is more than enough television to keep us occupied. Between the tons of original programming on networks like ABC and HBO as well as up-and-coming streaming platforms like Netflix and Hulu, there's plenty of choices to be made when it comes to finding a show that's right for you. 

But with so many choices, comes so many cancellations, too. It's not easy for a TV show to stay on-air anymore – it's got to build a strong fan base right out of the gate. Shows like Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead, and The Crown have done so well, they're never really at risk for cancellation (although we still haven't expected that GoT is soon coming to an end). But what about your other favorite TV shows? The Good Place, Mr. Robot, This Is Us?

Check out all the shows that have been renewed on cable, network and streaming platforms right now – hopefully your shows made the cut! 

HBO

HBO
HBO

Talk about another network that has outstanding programming... HBO has already given the green light to more seasons of the shows that keep us on our toes week after week.  

RENEWED SHOWS:

  • Room 104
  • Ballers 
  • Divorce 
  • Game of Thrones (duh...)
  • High Maintenance 
  • Insecure 
  • Silicon Valley 
  • Veep 
  • Westworld (duh, again... but we don't get any more episodes until 2018... whack)
Showtime

Showtime
Showtime

From Paul Giamatti, Don Cheadle, Michael Sheen and Damian Lewis to Claire Danes, Malin Åkerman, Emmy Rossum and Lizzy Caplan — Showtime can do no wrong. 

RENEWED SHOWS: 

  • The Affair 
  • Billions
  • Homeland
  • Masters of Sex (this one's ending after Season 4, though!)
  • Ray Donovan
  • Shameless
FX

FX
FX

FX is. Our. Jam. We literally love everything they air — except the most recent season of American Horror Story. Ryan Murphy really effed that one up. Alas, we won't abandon them now.

RENEWED SHOWS: 

  • American Horror Story
  • The Americans (it’s over after Season 8!)
  • Archer
  • Atlanta
  • Baskets
  • Better Things
  • Fargo (if you haven’t watched this show yet, do it!)
AMC

AMC
AMC

Rick, Daryl and Maggie will always be No. 1 in our hearts, but AMC’s got some other kick-ass shows that can almost compete with The Walking Dead. Almost.

RENEWED SHOWS: 

  • Better Call Saul (not as good as Breaking Bad, though — then again, who could beat Walter White?)
  • Fear the Walking Dead
  • Halt and Catch Fire
  • Humans
  • Into the Badlands
  • Preacher 
  • The Walking Dead (last but never, ever least)
Amazon

Amazon
Amazon

When you compare Amazon to its digital competitor Netflix, it seems like it's stumbled a bit, but there's no denying Amazon is finding a place for itself in the scripted world — especially with Transparent. We only expect bigger and even better things in 2018. 

RENEWED SHOWS: 

  • Bosch
  • Mozart in the Jungle
  • Transparent 
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • One Mississippi 
  • The Man in the High Castle
CBS

CBS
CBS

CBS has so many TV shows with cult followings, including The Big Bang Theory, the Criminal Minds franchise and all the NCIS shows, so it’s no surprise they’ve already renewed these big hits. 

RENEWED SHOWS:

  • The Amazing Race
  • The Big Bang Theory (renewed for Season 9 and 10)
  • Blue Bloods
  • Code Black
  • Criminal Minds
  • Elementary
  • Hawaii Five-0
  • Madam Secretary
  • Mom
  • NCIS
  • NCIS: LA
  • NCIS: New Orleans
  • Scorpion
ABC

ABC
ABC

ABC has also renewed these shows so far, with obviously all of Shonda Rhimes' hits making the cut.

RENEWED SHOWS: 

  • Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
  • American Housewife
  • The Bachelor
  • The Bachelorette
  • Black-ish
  • Designated Survivor
  • Fresh Off the Boat
  • The Goldbergs
  • Grey’s Anatomy
  • How to Get Away with Murder (Yas, Viola Davis, yas!)
  • Modern Family (because it’s our favorite TV family)
  • Once Upon a Time
  • Quantico
  • Roseanne
NBC

NBC
NBC

NBC doesn't have Shonda Rhimes, but they're not hurtin' for good programming — I mean, they do have Jennifer Lopez, Mariska Hargitay and James Spader. Life is good over at NBC.

RENEWED SHOWS:

  • The Blacklist 
  • Blindspot 
  • Chicago Fire 
  • Chicago PD
  • Law & Order: SVU
  • Shades of Blue
  • Superstore
  • The Good Place
  • This Is Us
  • Will & Grace
Fox

Fox
Fox

Fox has granted renewal to some of its older shows like The Simpsons, Bob's Burgers and Bones, as well as its newer shows that have gotten good traction thus far with audiences.

RENEWED SHOWS: 

  • Bob’s Burgers 
  • Brooklyn Nine-Nine
  • Hell's Kitchen
  • Empire 
  • Gotham
  • Last Man on Earth
  • Lucifer
  • Masterchef Junior
  • The Simpsons (this family is never going off-air)
  • The X-Files
Hulu

Hulu
Hulu

Hulu not only lets us rewatch Family Guy, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Parks and Recreation and Arrested Development, but its also got some seriously entertaining original programming. We dig. 

RENEWED SHOWS: 

  • Casual 
  • Difficult People 
  • The Handmaid's Tale
  • Harlots
  • The Path (this show is so good... so, so good... and no matter what anyone says, it's totally about Scientology) 
STARZ

STARZ
STARZ

There are so many shows I want to watch on Starz. Like, all of them. It’s not the easiest channel to tune into since you have to specially purchase it via your cable provider, but I hear it’s worth it. 

RENEWED SHOWS: 

  • The Missing
  • Outlander
  • Power
  • Survivor’s Remorse
  • Ash vs Evil Dead
The CW

The CW
The CW

Our go-to for superheroes, vampires and love triangles, The CW has renewed most of their most beloved shows.

RENEWED SHOWS: 

  • Arrow (because TV wouldn’t be the same without Stephen Amell... yum)
  • Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (Rachel Bloom does things... lots of crazy, crazy things)
  • The Flash
  • iZombie 
  • Jane the Virgin (who’s no longer a virgin… whoops, spoiler!)
  • Legends of Tomorrow 
  • Supernatural
  • Supergirl
MTV

MTV
MTV

MTV, aka music television. Ha-ha, not. MTV has made a name for itself in the 21st century outside of the music world with teen-beloved scripted series (with really hot casts) and controversial reality shows. Here’s what’s coming back — well, scripted series coming back.

RENEWED SHOWS: 

  • Teen Wolf
Freeform

Freeform
Freeform

Aside from people getting ABC Family's new name, Freeform, confused with "free porn" (I hear it's a thing — hilarious!), the channel hosts a slate of boundary-pushing teen dramas. From mixed families to LGBTQ storylines and pretty girls being hunted down by a murderer known as A, Freeform’s always trying to find the next big show. 

RENEWED SHOWS: 

  • The Fosters
  • Shadowhunters 
  • Stitchers
USA

USA
USA

I could be wrong, but I'm fairly certain Matt Bomer really shot to fame on the USA show White Collar. So, thank you, USA — thank you for bringing Matt Bomer into our lives and thank you for making Mr. Robot, because we love Christian Slater and Rami Malek too.

RENEWED SHOWS: 

  • Colony 
  • Graceland
  • Mr. Robot 
  • Playing House
  • Suits
PBS

PBS
PBS

We typically go to PBS for super-educational documentaries, but they've got a couple of scripted series worth DVRing too.

RENEWED SHOWS: 

  • Call the Midwife
  • Grantchester
FXX

FXX
FXX

As long as Sweet Dee is on FXX, we'll be watching.

RENEWED SHOWS: 

  • It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia 
  • The Strain
  • You’re the Worst
BBC America

BBC
BBC America

Because those British blokes know how to do TV (and acting) right… except, hello — can they give us an update on Doctor Who sometime soon, please? Someone phone the queen. We need an official upate. 

RENEWED SHOWS: 

  • Almost Royal
  • Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency 
  • Dr. Who
  • Poldark
Comedy Central

Comedy Central
Comedy Central

All laughs, all the time. And South Park — one of the most genius animated shows on TV. Ever.

RENEWED SHOWS: 

  • Another Period
  • Broad City
  • Drunk History
  • Idiotsitter
  • Inside Amy Schumer 
  • Legends of Chamberlain Heights 
  • Nathan for You 
  • South Park (this bad boy has been renewed through 2019, no questions asked)
SyFy

SyFy
SyFy

The name of the channel pretty much says it all. It’s sci-fi all the time with some seriously creative shows. 

RENEWED SHOWS: 

  • 12 Monkeys
  • Dark Matter
  • The Expanse
  • Killjoys
  • Van Helsing
  • Wynonna Earp 
  • Z Nation (zombies, because everyone loves the blood-thirsty freaks)
TBS

TBS
TBS

Good thing these shows got renewed because we have some serious catching up to do... on, like, all of them. 

RENEWED SHOWS: 

  • American Dad
  • Angie Tribeca
  • The Detour
  • People of Earth
  • Search Party
  • Wrecked
Bravo

Bravo
Bravo

Bravo’s still trying to make a name for itself in scripted TV (come on, we all know what we really go to Bravo to watch Real Housewives, wadduppp!), but it’s gotten a pretty good start with these two shows.

RENEWED SHOW: 

  • Odd Mom Out
  • Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce (ends after Season 5!)
TNT

TNT
TNT

It’s dynamite! Get it, TNT? Dynamite? I didn’t really know what else to say about TNT except... well, here's what's renewed.

RENEWED SHOWS: 

  • Animal Kingdom 
  • Claws
  • The Last Ship
  • The Librarians
  • Major Crimes
Lifetime

Lifetime
Lifetime

We love Fa-La-La-La Lifetime (it's what they used to call their holiday programming — we’ve got the holidays on the brain), but they’ve managed to win some big-time awards with UnReal, their first original series. We’ll give it to them — it plays into our obsession with The Bachelor franchise perfectly. And Constance Zimmer and Shiri Appleby? Perfection.

RENEWED SHOWS:  

  • UnReal
TV Land

TV Land
TV Land

We never watched TV Land until Younger but now we’re obsessed. At least with Younger. So dramatic, silly and so, so good. 

RENEWED SHOWS: 

  • Teachers 
  • Younger 
BET

BET
BET

Only one show has been renewed so far, but we’ll keep updating this slide as we hear more.

RENEWED SHOWS: 

  • Being Mary Jane 

