TV shows premiering as soon as you're back from holiday break

Here are all the shows coming back with brand-new episodes in the first two weeks of January.
Sherlock is back with three brand-new episodes starting Sunday, Jan. 1, on PBS.
Conviction returns to ABC on Sunday, Jan 1.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine will air a two-episode special on Sunday, Jan. 1, on Fox to ring in the New Year.
Fox's new comedy The Mick will premiere on Sunday, Jan. 1.
Pure Genius picks back up on CBS on Sunday, Jan 1.
CBS' new series Ransom premieres on Sunday, Jan. 1.
2 Broke Girls will return to CBS on Monday, Jan 2.
CBS' Kevin Can Wait will return to finish out its first season on Monday, Jan. 2.
Man with a Plan is also back on CBS starting Monday, Jan. 2.
The Odd Couple, another CBS sitcom, will also return on Monday, Jan. 2.
CBS procedural Scorpion returns on Monday, Jan 2.
The New Celebrity Apprentice with host Arnold Schwarzenegger will premiere on NBC on Monday, Jan 2.
Freeform's supernatural saga Shadowhunters will premiere its second season on Monday, Jan. 2.
Beyond, Freeform's newest teen drama, will premiere on Monday, Jan. 2.
Bull pick backs up on CBS on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
CBS' NCIS will also return on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
NCIS: New Orleans will return on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
ABC's American Housewife will be back on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Fresh off the Boat also returns to ABC on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
The Real O'Neals returns from hiatus on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Rounding out ABC's Tuesday lineup, The Middle returns on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
New Girl returns to Fox on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Bones will kick off its final season on Tuesday, Jan. 3, on Fox.
NBC's Chicago Fire will return on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
The Wall, NBC's new reality series, premieres on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Code Black returns from hiatus on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
Criminal Minds will be back solving crimes on CBS on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
Black-ish returns to ABC on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
The Goldbergs will also return with new episodes on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
ABC's Speechless will continue its first season on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
Modern Family will also pick back up on ABC on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
Lethal Weapon will be back with new episodes on Wednesday, Jan. 4, on Fox.
Fox's new sexy singer drama will be back with new episodes on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
Chicago P.D. will return to NBC on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
Olivia Benson and co. will return to NBC with new Law & Order: SVU episodes on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
NBC's Blindspot also returns on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
The CW's freshman drama Frequency will pick back up on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
Mom returns on Thursday, Jan. 5, on CBS.
Life in Pieces will return on Thursday, Jan. 5.
CBS' comedy Thursday continues with The Great Indoors, returning on Thursday, Jan. 5.
CBS' The Big Bang Theory will also come back from hiatus on Thursday, Jan. 5.
The Blacklist returns to NBC on Thursday, Jan. 5.
Freshman comedy The Good Place will be back on NBC on Thursday, Jan. 5.
Superstore, NBC's workplace comedy, will be back with new episodes on Thursday, Jan. 5.
Chicago Med will also return to NBC on Thursday, Jan. 5.
Hell's Kitchen will be back with more cooking and more yelling on Thursday, Jan. 5, on Fox.
Nashville will premiere its brand-new season on Thursday, Jan. 5, on CMT.
Last Man Standing returns to ABC with new episodes on Friday, Jan. 6.
ABC's Dr. Ken returns on Friday, Jan. 6.
Fox's Rosewood will continue its second season with new episodes starting Friday, Jan. 6.
Blue Bloods will be back with brand-new episodes on Friday, Jan. 6.
MacGyver will continue its first season on CBS when it returns on Friday, Jan. 6.
Hawaii Five-0 will be back with new episodes on Friday, Jan. 6.
Grimm kicks off its new season on NBC on Friday, Jan. 6.
Emerald City, NBC's highly buzzed-about new drama, will premiere on Friday, Jan. 6.
Elementary will return to CBS with new episodes on Sunday, Jan. 8.
Madam Secretary is set to come back on Sunday, Jan. 8.
NCIS: Los Angeles will also return to CBS on Sunday, Jan. 8.
Marvel's Agents of SHIELD will pick back up with new episodes on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
NBC's freshman hit This Is Us will resume with new episodes on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
The Vampire Diaries will continue its final season starting Friday, Jan. 13, on The CW.
Saturday Night Live will return on Saturday, Jan. 14, less than a week before Inauguration Day.
