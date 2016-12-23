Sections
TV shows premiering as soon as you're back from holiday break

Olivia Truffaut-Wong

by

Olivia is a New York City transplant from Berkeley, California, who loves movies and TV almost as much as her own family. She's in a committed relationship with Captain America and the Marvel Cinematic Universe and loves to write about p...

View Profile
#1/63:

It's not just 'Bachelor' season

ABC/Rick Rowell
#1/63:

It's not just 'Bachelor' season

Here are all the shows coming back with brand-new episodes in the first two weeks of January.

#3/63:

'Conviction'

ABC/Ben Mark Holzberg
#3/63:

'Conviction'

Conviction returns to ABC on Sunday, Jan 1. 

#4/63:

'Brooklyn Nine-Nine'

John P. Fleenor/FOX
#4/63:

'Brooklyn Nine-Nine'

Brooklyn Nine-Nine will air a two-episode special on Sunday, Jan. 1, on Fox to ring in the New Year.

#5/63:

'The Mick'

FOX
#5/63:

'The Mick'

Fox's new comedy The Mick will premiere on Sunday, Jan. 1.

#6/63:

'Pure Genius'

Bill Inoshita/CBS
#6/63:

'Pure Genius'

Pure Genius picks back up on CBS on Sunday, Jan 1. 

#7/63:

'Ransom'

Steve Wilkie/eOne
#7/63:

'Ransom'

CBS' new series Ransom premieres on Sunday, Jan. 1. 

#8/63:

'2 Broke Girls'

Darren Michaels/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.
#8/63:

'2 Broke Girls'

2 Broke Girls will return to CBS on Monday, Jan 2. 

#9/63:

'Kevin Can Wait'

Jeffrey Neira/CBS
#9/63:

'Kevin Can Wait'

CBS' Kevin Can Wait will return to finish out its first season on Monday, Jan. 2. 

#10/63:

'Man with a Plan'

Monty Brinton/CBS
#10/63:

'Man with a Plan'

Man with a Plan is also back on CBS starting Monday, Jan. 2.

#11/63:

'The Odd Couple'

Sonja Flemming/CBS
#11/63:

'The Odd Couple'

The Odd Couple, another CBS sitcom, will also return on Monday, Jan. 2.

#12/63:

'Scorpion'

Sonja Flemming/CBS
#12/63:

'Scorpion'

CBS procedural Scorpion returns on Monday, Jan 2.

#13/63:

'The New Celebrity Apprentice'

NBCUniversal
#13/63:

'The New Celebrity Apprentice'

The New Celebrity Apprentice with host Arnold Schwarzenegger will premiere on NBC on Monday, Jan 2.

#14/63:

'Shadowhunters'

John Medland/Freeform
#14/63:

'Shadowhunters'

Freeform's supernatural saga Shadowhunters will premiere its second season on Monday, Jan. 2.

#15/63:

'Beyond'

Katie Yu/Freeform
#15/63:

'Beyond'

Beyond, Freeform's newest teen drama, will premiere on Monday, Jan. 2.

#16/63:

'Bull'

Craig Blankenhorn/CBS
#16/63:

'Bull'

Bull pick backs up on CBS on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

#17/63:

'NCIS'

Bill Inoshita/CBS
#17/63:

'NCIS'

CBS' NCIS will also return on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

#18/63:

'NCIS: New Orleans'

Skip Bolen/CBS
#18/63:

'NCIS: New Orleans'

NCIS: New Orleans will return on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

#19/63:

'American Housewife'

Michael Desmond/ABC
#19/63:

'American Housewife'

ABC's American Housewife will be back on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

#20/63:

'Fresh off the Boat'

Nicole Wilder/ABC
#20/63:

'Fresh off the Boat'

Fresh off the Boat also returns to ABC on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

#21/63:

'The Real O'Neals'

Richard Cartwright/ABC
#21/63:

'The Real O'Neals'

The Real O'Neals returns from hiatus on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

#22/63:

'The Middle'

Michael Ansell/ABC
#22/63:

'The Middle'

Rounding out ABC's Tuesday lineup, The Middle returns on Tuesday, Jan. 3. 

#23/63:

'New Girl'

Jennifer Clasen/FOX
#23/63:

'New Girl'

New Girl returns to Fox on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

#24/63:

'Bones'

Ray Mickshaw/FOX
#24/63:

'Bones'

Bones will kick off its final season on Tuesday, Jan. 3, on Fox. 

#25/63:

'Chicago Fire'

Eric Liebowitz/NBC
#25/63:

'Chicago Fire'

NBC's Chicago Fire will return on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

#26/63:

'The Wall'

Evans Vestal Ward/NBC
#26/63:

'The Wall'

The Wall, NBC's new reality series, premieres on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

#27/63:

'Code Black'

Cliff Lipson/CBS
#27/63:

'Code Black'

Code Black returns from hiatus on Wednesday, Jan. 4. 

#28/63:

'Criminal Minds'

Robert Voets/CBS
#28/63:

'Criminal Minds'

Criminal Minds will be back solving crimes on CBS on Wednesday, Jan. 4. 

#29/63:

'Black-ish'

Tony Rivetti/ABC
#29/63:

'Black-ish'

Black-ish returns to ABC on Wednesday, Jan. 4. 

#30/63:

'The Goldbergs'

Bob D'Amico/ABC
#30/63:

'The Goldbergs'

The Goldbergs will also return with new episodes on Wednesday, Jan. 4. 

#31/63:

'Speechless'

Kevin Foley/ABC
#31/63:

'Speechless'

ABC's Speechless will continue its first season on Wednesday, Jan. 4. 

#32/63:

'Modern Family'

Richard Cartwright/ABC
#32/63:

'Modern Family'

Modern Family will also pick back up on ABC on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

#33/63:

'Lethal Weapon'

Darren Michaels/FOX
#33/63:

'Lethal Weapon'

Lethal Weapon will be back with new episodes on Wednesday, Jan. 4, on Fox.

#34/63:

'Star'

Tina Rowden/FOX
#34/63:

'Star'

Fox's new sexy singer drama will be back with new episodes on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

#35/63:

'Chicago P.D.'

Matt Dinerstein/NBC
#35/63:

'Chicago P.D.'

Chicago P.D. will return to NBC on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

#36/63:

'Law & Order: SVU'

Peter Kramer/NBC
#36/63:

'Law & Order: SVU'

Olivia Benson and co. will return to NBC with new Law & Order: SVU episodes on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

#37/63:

'Blindspot'

David Giesbrecht/NBC
#37/63:

'Blindspot'

NBC's Blindspot also returns on Wednesday, Jan. 4. 

#38/63:

'Frequency'

The CW
#38/63:

'Frequency'

The CW's freshman drama Frequency will pick back up on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

#39/63:

'Mom'

Robert Voets/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.
#39/63:

'Mom'

Mom returns on Thursday, Jan. 5, on CBS.

#40/63:

'Life in Pieces'

Neil Jacobs/CBS
#40/63:

'Life in Pieces'

Life in Pieces will return on Thursday, Jan. 5.

#41/63:

'The Great Indoors'

Darren Michaels/CBS
#41/63:

'The Great Indoors'

CBS' comedy Thursday continues with The Great Indoors, returning on Thursday, Jan. 5.

#42/63:

'The Big Bang Theory'

Monty Brinton/CBS
#42/63:

'The Big Bang Theory'

CBS' The Big Bang Theory will also come back from hiatus on Thursday, Jan. 5. 

#43/63:

'The Blacklist'

Will Hart/NBC
#43/63:

'The Blacklist'

The Blacklist returns to NBC on Thursday, Jan. 5.

#44/63:

'The Good Place'

Ron Batzdorff/NBC
#44/63:

'The Good Place'

Freshman comedy The Good Place will be back on NBC on Thursday, Jan. 5.

#45/63:

'Superstore'

Michael Yarish/NBC
#45/63:

'Superstore'

Superstore, NBC's workplace comedy, will be back with new episodes on Thursday, Jan. 5. 

#46/63:

'Chicago Med'

Elizabeth Sisson/NBC
#46/63:

'Chicago Med'

Chicago Med will also return to NBC on Thursday, Jan. 5. 

#47/63:

'Hell's Kitchen'

Erica Parise/FOX
#47/63:

'Hell's Kitchen'

Hell's Kitchen will be back with more cooking and more yelling on Thursday, Jan. 5, on Fox.

#48/63:

'Nashville'

Mark Levine/CMT
#48/63:

'Nashville'

Nashville will premiere its brand-new season on Thursday, Jan. 5, on CMT.

#49/63:

'Last Man Standing'

Tony Rivetti/ABC
#49/63:

'Last Man Standing'

Last Man Standing returns to ABC with new episodes on Friday, Jan. 6.

#50/63:

'Dr. Ken'

Craig Sjodin/ABC
#50/63:

'Dr. Ken'

ABC's Dr. Ken returns on Friday, Jan. 6.

#51/63:

'Rosewood'

Michael Desmond/FOX
#51/63:

'Rosewood'

Fox's Rosewood will continue its second season with new episodes starting Friday, Jan. 6.

#52/63:

'Blue Bloods'

Jeffrey Neira/CBS
#52/63:

'Blue Bloods'

Blue Bloods will be back with brand-new episodes on Friday, Jan. 6.

#53/63:

'MacGyver'

Guy D'Alema/CBS
#53/63:

'MacGyver'

MacGyver will continue its first season on CBS when it returns on Friday, Jan. 6.

#54/63:

'Hawaii Five-0'

Norman Shapiro/CBS
#54/63:

'Hawaii Five-0'

Hawaii Five-0 will be back with new episodes on Friday, Jan. 6. 

#55/63:

'Grimm'

Allyson Riggs/NBC
#55/63:

'Grimm'

Grimm kicks off its new season on NBC on Friday, Jan. 6.

#56/63:

'Emerald City'

Rico Torres/NBC
#56/63:

'Emerald City'

Emerald City, NBC's highly buzzed-about new drama, will premiere on Friday, Jan. 6.

#57/63:

'Elementary'

Michael Parmelee/CBS
#57/63:

'Elementary'

Elementary will return to CBS with new episodes on Sunday, Jan. 8.

#58/63:

'Madam Secretary'

Barbara Nitke/CBS
#58/63:

'Madam Secretary'

Madam Secretary is set to come back on Sunday, Jan. 8. 

#59/63:

'NCIS: Los Angeles'

Monty Brinton/CBS
#59/63:

'NCIS: Los Angeles'

NCIS: Los Angeles will also return to CBS on Sunday, Jan. 8.

#60/63:

'Marvel's Agents of SHIELD'

Jennifer Clasen/ABC
#60/63:

'Marvel's Agents of SHIELD'

Marvel's Agents of SHIELD will pick back up with new episodes on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

#61/63:

'This Is Us'

Ron Batzdorff/NBC
#61/63:

'This Is Us'

NBC's freshman hit This Is Us will resume with new episodes on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

#62/63:

'The Vampire Diaries'

Bob Mahoney/The CW
#62/63:

'The Vampire Diaries'

The Vampire Diaries will continue its final season starting Friday, Jan. 13, on The CW.

#63/63:

'Saturday Night Live'

Will Heath/NBC
#63/63:

'Saturday Night Live'

Saturday Night Live will return on Saturday, Jan. 14, less than a week before Inauguration Day.

