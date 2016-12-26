22 biggest celebrity scandals of 2016

Share Pin

Chloë Grace Moretz first got on the Kardashian clan's bad side when she criticized Kim Kardashian West's naked selfie. She then found herself in hot water with Khloé Kardashian a few months later, after encouraging everyone to move on in the wake of the Swift vs. West beef. "Everyone in this industry needs to get their heads out of a hole and look around to realize what's ACTUALLY happening in the REAL world," Moretz said. Khloé bit back with a photo of Moretz next to a bikini-clad girl and captioned it, "Is this the hole you're referring to?"