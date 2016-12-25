There are 15 celebrity charities that could use your help

This holiday season, do some good by helping charities near and dear to your favorite celebrities' hearts.
Matt Damon's H2O Africa Foundation is currently focusing on their Buy a Lady a Drink campaign. You can buy specially designed chalices from Kenya, Peru and Haiti in order to help people in need get clean drinking water.
Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation empowers youth and inspires bravery for young adults to be just who they were born to be. You can support the cause by sharing your story and donating. The foundation also currently has a #hackharassment campaign going on that you can be a part of on social media.
Sophia Bush supports I Am That Girl, an organization aimed at making girls feel not so alone. You can get involved by joining a local chapter and planning fun, positive and supportive events in your area.
The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation aims to prevent climate change through education and action. Get involved by joining the foundation's campaigns to take action, including the 100% Renewable Energy Campaign, which strives to make clean energy affordable and accessible.
Angelina Jolie is a Special Envoy for the UNHCR, dealing with displacement crises abroad by assisting refugees in need. You can get involved by supporting a refugee center in need with a donation.
Kim Kardashian West donated 1,000 pairs of shoes to the cause Soles4Souls, outfitting kids in need with shoes. But just because you can't donate 1,000 pairs, that doesn't mean you can't also get involved and donate some shoes. Soles4Souls accepts shoes from new to gently worn.
HeForShe was founded by actress Emma Watson and aims to promote gender equality across all platforms. You can get involved and support by taking the HeForShe pledge on their website. You can also collect commitments to equality on behalf of HeForShe and make donations.
The Eva Longoria Foundation helps impoverished Latina children meet their full potential through programs and raising awareness. You can help by donating to the cause on their website.
Mariska Hargitay started the Joyful Heart Foundation to fight against the epidemics of sexual assault, domestic violence and child abuse. There are multiple ways you can get involved. The organization has volunteer opportunities, an athletic club that sponsors runs and opportunities to share your personal "moments of joy."
George Clooney, Don Cheadle, Matt Damon and Brad Pitt, among others, started the Not on Our Watch effort to support global human rights. It's a big effort, to be sure, but you can get involved by staying informed, contacting your local representatives to get involved and working to educate your community.
Hugh Jackman's Laughing Man Foundation is about giving opportunities to those less fortunate. You can support by buying some of the organization's coffee, which was produced from coffee beans Jackman discovered in Ethiopia.
Bette Midler's New York Restoration Project has been working to make New York beautiful since 1995. The organization has planted over 1 million trees and created multiple garden and plant life spaces throughout the city. If you find yourself in New York, you can get involved in the organization's planting events and even sponsor a tree!
Jennifer Hudson's Julian D. King Gift Foundation was started to honor Hudson's nephew, Julian King, who was just 7 years old when he was killed. The foundation aims to support children, no matter their background, and help them grow and achieve success. You can get involved by supporting their various programs and by donating.
Pharrell Williams founded From One Hand to AnOTHER in order to give children the tool they need to succeed. One of the most notable aspects of the organization is a summer camp offered for students. You can get involved by volunteering at events and donating to the cause.
Ben Affleck founded the Eastern Congo Initiative in order to support the peoples of the region to sustain economic growth. You can support the Initiative by donating to the cause, which will go directly to education, farming and gender equality in the Eastern Congo.
And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .
SheKnows is making some changes!