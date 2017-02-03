2017 is here, and ugh

Share Pin

You Are Here: An Owner's Manual for Dangerous Minds by Jenny Lawson

"I get absurdly proud when a blogger I know (and know to be brilliant) publishes a book, especially when, like Jenny Lawson, they become bestsellers. Jenny draws to manage her anxiety and depression — finding and creating patterns helps her when she's struggling. Her third book grew out of the depression she's been going through over the past year. It's a coloring book of her complex and beautiful patterns, paired with some stories and words that have also helped her. Sharing her art therapy becomes art therapy for her readers, which is the most beautiful pattern of all." — Julie Ross Godar, Executive Editorial Director