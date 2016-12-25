15 hilarious photos of celebs (and their kids) sitting on Santa's lap

There's just something about hilarious holiday photos, especially when they involve Santa Claus.
Both River's outfit and her facial expression are so on point.
Yeah, River so isn't feeling Santa here.
Where's Santa? Oh, there he is!
Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen are the cutest.
Clearly, Tiffani Thiessen's husband, Brady Smith, did not like Santa.
Naya Rivera's baby boy's smile is contagious.
A photo by Joe Jonas, because his niece is so unimpressed.
Only Heidi Klum could get Santa to pose like this.
She'll hang out with any Santa — real or fake.
She doesn't seem impressed, does she?
What the heck is Santa wearing? His pajamas?
Yes, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita are adorable, but can we talk about their dog?
Reese takes posing with Santa to a whole new level.
This one is for How to Get Away with Murder fans. How great is this?
Grumpy Cat will never not be funny.
