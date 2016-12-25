Sections
15 hilarious photos of celebs (and their kids) sitting on Santa's lap

Allyson Koerner

by

Ever since Allyson Koerner can remember, she's been in a committed relationship — with the entertainment and TV world, that is. After receiving undergraduate and graduate degrees in English and journalism, respectively, she's been living...

View Profile
Celebs + Santa = holiday gold

MGM
Celebs + Santa = holiday gold

There's just something about hilarious holiday photos, especially when they involve Santa Claus.

Kelly Clarkson's daughter part 2

Kelly Clarkson/Instagram
Kelly Clarkson's daughter part 2

Yeah, River so isn't feeling Santa here.

Bryan Cranston & Eric Stonestreet

Eric Stonestreet/Instagram
Bryan Cranston & Eric Stonestreet

Where's Santa? Oh, there he is!

They are seriously the best

Patrick Stewart/Twitter
They are seriously the best

Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen are the cutest.

A little role reversal

Tiffani Thiessen/Instagram
A little role reversal

Clearly, Tiffani Thiessen's husband, Brady Smith, did not like Santa.

He is so freaking happy

Naya Rivera/Instagram
He is so freaking happy

Naya Rivera's baby boy's smile is contagious.

Uncle Joe couldn't help himself

Joe Jonas/Instagram
Uncle Joe couldn't help himself

A photo by Joe Jonas, because his niece is so unimpressed.

Heidi and Santa! Oh my!

Heidi Klum/Instagram
Heidi and Santa! Oh my!

Only Heidi Klum could get Santa to pose like this.

Paris Hilton & Santa?

Paris Hilton/Instagram
Paris Hilton & Santa?

She'll hang out with any Santa — real or fake.

North's first Santa meeting

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
North's first Santa meeting

She doesn't seem impressed, does she?

So much going on here

Khloé Kardashian/Instagram
So much going on here

What the heck is Santa wearing? His pajamas? 

Just a little sniffing of Santa

Jesse Tyler Ferguson/Instagram
Just a little sniffing of Santa

Yes, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita are adorable, but can we talk about their dog?

Look, it's Santa & Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon/Instagram
Look, it's Santa & Reese Witherspoon

Reese takes posing with Santa to a whole new level.

The 'HTGAWM' guys

Matt McGorry/Instagram
The 'HTGAWM' guys

This one is for How to Get Away with Murder fans. How great is this?

He's so grumpy

Grumpy Cat/Instagram
He's so grumpy

Grumpy Cat will never not be funny.

