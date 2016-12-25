17 funniest holiday fiasco movies available for your streaming pleasure

Take a break from shopping and stream some of the most over-the-top holiday movies to help put things in perspective.
Will Ferrell plays Buddy, who, despite being very large, was raised as an elf at the North Pole. When he learns he's actually human, he goes to New York to search for his real family. From alcoholic gnomes and trolls who haven't been potty-trained to Peter Dinklage's scene-stealing antics, this fish-out-of-water holiday film takes the fruitcake. Stream it on Amazon.
Chevy Chase and the gang get caught up trying to one-up their neighbors when it comes to holiday decorations. From a disastrous Christmas Eve dinner to one nutty squirrel, this movie has great fun skewering commercialism while searching for the true meaning of Christmas. Stream it on DirecTV.
This classic holiday movie made Macaulay Culkin a star and prompted four sequels. When little Kevin's (Culkin) parents accidentally leave him alone at the holidays, the ornery tyke must use his mischievous nature to foil two determined robbers. Stream it on HBO GO.
There’s something so deliciously subversive about taking our childhood icons and knocking them off their pedestals. In this black comedy, Billy Bob Thornton plays Willie, a thief who dresses up as Santa to rob shopping malls. To up the comedy, Willie isn't just a criminal, he's a sex-addicted alcoholic who hooks up with a woman with a Santa Claus fetish. Every part of this movie hilariously twists the familiar holiday tropes into dirty, raunchy fun. Stream it on HBO GO.
Matthew Broderick and Danny DeVito have a ball as they engage in a series of mishaps that includes plunging into a frozen river, electrical explosions and a military-grade rocket that burns the house down. This hilarious movie ups the ante in the genre of holiday comedies. Stream it on DirecTV.
Peter Billingsley plays Ralphie Parker, a relatable, all-American kid whose family is a bunch of self-absorbed whackadoos. Ralphie wants one thing for Christmas — a Red Ryder BB gun — but every adult seems to crush his dream by insisting he'll put his eye out. Stream it on YouTube.
Barbara Stanwyck plays a food writer living in New York who writes about her perfect yet fictional farm and family. When she's forced to entertain a war hero at her "farm," she plans an elaborate charade, including a fake farm, husband and baby, to avoid a career-ending scandal. Stream it on Amazon.
Stoner buddies Harold Lee and Kumar Patel can't help but cause chaos at every turn. But things get really out of control when they accidentally burn down Harold's father-in-law's prize Christmas tree. Determined to replace the tree, Harold and Kumar get high and stumble hilariously through New York City. Stream on DirecTV.
As the Brady family tries to plan the perfect Christmas dinner, it seems that everything that can go wrong does. For some odd reason, the filmmakers decided to give each character their own unique problem, ranging from depressing to life-threatening: Sam the butcher dumps Alice, Jan is getting divorced and Mike gets trapped inside one of the buildings he’s designed, frightening the entire family! Even though the entire plot is a series of strange fiascoes, it is nice to spend time with Carol Brady. We miss you, Florence Henderson. Stream it on YouTube.
Meant to capitalize on the popularity of Star Wars, the producers of A Star Wars Holiday Special tried to bring the magic of The Force into the homes of American families and add a holiday twist. With singing, dancing and really bad costumes, this movie took the Star Wars franchise from cutting-edge, mythic storytelling to a campy, vaudevillian disaster. George Lucas unsuccessfully tried to purchase all the master copies so it could never be played again, but Carrie Fisher says she has a copy and plays it at parties. Stream it on YouTube.
Of course, this movie is a holiday classic. It's what happened off-screen that created a fiasco. In the 1950s and '60s, Americans typically put up aluminum Christmas trees that could be reused year after year. But the endearing little Christmas tree that Charlie Brown picks in A Charlie Brown Christmas started a new fad. Just like Charlie Brown, Americans began to yearn for things that seemed real and natural. People began purchasing live trees instead, putting the aluminum Christmas tree industry out of business. Watch it on Amazon.
Though not a holiday movie per se, The Interview was supposed to be released on Christmas Day in 2014. But then came the Sony hack — and the threats to any movie theater that dared to show the film. The Interview is a comedy about assassinating North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, and needless to say, North Koreans were not happy about it. Though it was a group called Guardians of Peace who took responsibility for the hack, which released hundreds of unflattering, sometimes scathing emails, many suspect North Korea played a role in the huge scandal. Stream the movie on Amazon.
Despite the talents of Jim Carrey, this entire movie turned a beloved children's book into a complete and utter fiasco. Yes, the Grinch is greedy, and that makes for a great theme to explore at Christmastime, since the holiday has become so commercialized. But somehow, this important story got turned into a gross-out film of disgusting proportions. Fart jokes and inappropriate sexuality are just a couple of the things that sink this nearly unrecognizable Dr. Seuss tale. A remake starring Benedict Cumberbatch is in the works for 2018, so it has to be better than this one, right? Stream it on HBO GO.
From 1964, this is a holiday movie of epic proportions that combines Christmas with sci-fi. When Santa Claus and two Earth children get abducted by aliens, they are taken to the red planet, where they are forced to make toys for Martian children. By using holiday cheer as a weapon, they manage to convince the Martians to let them return home. Stream it on YouTube.
In a small village in Finland, archaeologists discover that Santa has been imprisoned underground in a secret tomb for years. Now unearthed, Santa ignores the nice people and begins to viciously hunt down all the naughty people, revealing why this killer Santa had been locked up in the first place. Stream it on Amazon.
Written by Twilight Zone creator Rod Serling and commissioned by the United Nations, this unfortunate version of Dickens' A Christmas Carol aired only once on television in 1964. Presented without any commercial interruptions, this dark and depressing movie features scenes of ships carrying the coffins of fallen soldiers from World War I, a visit to a children's hospital in Hiroshima after the atom bomb and a futuristic vision of a fascist dictator called Imperial Me (Peter Sellers), a Donald Trump-like demagogue who comes to power after a nuclear holocaust. Merry Christmas! Stream it on YouTube.
Children all over the world love the story of The Nutcracker. This movie, however, twists the beloved ballet into a complete fiasco, earning a rating of zero percent on Rotten Tomatoes. The rats in the film wear fascist-looking uniforms and burn children's toys in furnaces, evoking horrible images from Nazi concentration camps. Oh, and there's also no ballet in the movie. In his review of the film, Roger Ebert wrote, “From what dark night of the soul emerged the wretched idea for The Nutcracker in 3D?" Stream it on Amazon.
And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .
SheKnows is making some changes!