17 funniest holiday fiasco movies available for your streaming pleasure

Despite the talents of Jim Carrey, this entire movie turned a beloved children's book into a complete and utter fiasco. Yes, the Grinch is greedy, and that makes for a great theme to explore at Christmastime, since the holiday has become so commercialized. But somehow, this important story got turned into a gross-out film of disgusting proportions. Fart jokes and inappropriate sexuality are just a couple of the things that sink this nearly unrecognizable Dr. Seuss tale. A remake starring Benedict Cumberbatch is in the works for 2018, so it has to be better than this one, right? Stream it on HBO GO.