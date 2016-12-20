Christmas movies that defined '60s & '70s babies' childhoods

Share Pin

Nominated for an Emmy, this Christmas movie about a lovable and clever mixed-breed dog warmed the hearts of dog lovers everywhere. Benji became so popular that in 1980, the dog-actor posed as the centerfold in Playgirl Magazine. According to Benji.com, when Joe Camp, the writer/director of the Benji movies, was asked if the spread went against the family-friendly nature of the franchise, he said, "The way we looked at it was that in addition to being ridiculously funny, Benji's centerfold meant one less naked man on the magazine racks... because, you see, the dog playing Benji at that time was actually a girl."