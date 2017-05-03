 
A Photographic Look at Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's Love Story Through the Years

Long-lasting royal love

Long-lasting royal love

Through their 69 years of marriage, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip have shared one kingdom, four kids, 8 grandchildren, four great grandchildren, a million flirty glances and even more laughs.

Today, we're taking a look back at the royal and happy couple through the years.

1936

1936

Philip asked King George VI for Elizabeth's hand in marriage in 1946 but the King insisted they postpone the formal engagement unitl she was 21. 

1947

1947

The young couple looked gorgeous on their wedding day, Nov. 20, 1947.

1947

1947

They obviously had a huge wedding party.

1952

1952

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh show off their children, Princess Anne and Prince Charles, at Balmoral Castle.

1960

1960

Spending time with their young family at Balmoral Castle back in the '60s.

1966

1966

Waving to the crowd assembled outside Parliament House, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

1972

1972

The couple looked quite dapper during a parade.

June 1976

June 1976

There's that look!

July 1976

July 1976

Stealing another flirty glance at a banquet in Canada.

February 1977

February 1977

They were straight out of a fairy tale during the Queen's Silver Jubilee tour.

February 1977

February 1977

Being entertained by Fijian folk and traditional dancers on board the Royal Yacht Britannia in Fiji.

February 1979

February 1979

Meeting with Sheikh Zayed of Abu Dhabi during a state visit to the Gulf States.

July 1979

July 1979

Waving from their plane as they leave Kilimanjaro in Tanzania during a visit to Africa with Prince Andrew.

1982

1982

The queen and duke looked fashionable hanging out on the Solomon Islands.

June 1982

June 1982

On the balcony of Buckingham Palace with a pregnant Diana, Princess of Wales, and Prince Charles.

October 1982

October 1982

Sneaking a glance as they attend an official reception in Papua New Guinea.

October 1982

October 1982

Enjoying a cup of tea in Nauru during their tour of the South Pacific islands.

October 1982

October 1982

The couple wear headdresses made from local flowers during their visit to Tuvalu in the South Pacific.

June 1983

June 1983

Shooting the breeze with President Ronald Reagan and his wife, Nancy Reagan.

1986

1986

Visiting The Great Wall of China on Oct. 14, 1986.

1989

1989

Enjoying their conversation while watching the Epsom Derby in Surrey, England.

June 1990

June 1990

They can always make each other giggle, even in the rain.

1991

1991

Chatting during the Gulf Parade in June 1991.

1995

1995

With Princess Diana, Prince William and Prince Charles at the V-J Day anniversary celebrations in September 1995.

1999

1999

The Duke of Edinburgh smooches his bride on New Year's Eve.

2002

2002

Taking in a musical performance in the Abbey Gardens during Queen Elizabeth's Golden Jubilee visit to Suffolk.

2003

2003

Still laughing after all these years.

2005

2005

Taking in the action at the Queen's Cup Polo Final in 2005.

2007

2007

With the president of Ghana, John Agyekum Kufuor, and his wife, Theresa Kufuor, at a state banquet at Buckingham Palace.

2008

2008

Sitting on their thrones at the State Opening of Parliament.

2010

2010

Riding in their carriage during a celebration of Queen Elizabeth's 84th birthday.

2011

2011

Arriving for a state banquet at Dublin Castle in Ireland on May 18, 2011.

2012

2012

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip sure know how to make fancy hats look good.

2014

2014

They gifted Pope Francis with some wine at the Vatican in 2014. That right there looks like a party.

2015

2015

With Prince Charles at the Braemar Highland Games in Scotland.

June 2016

June 2016

The queen and the Duke of Edinburgh got all decked out for her 90th birthday celebration in 2016.

April 11, 2017

April 11, 2017

Just 3 short weeks ago, the Queen and Prince Philip opened a new elephant centre and fed Donna the elephant a banana.

April 13, 2017

April 13, 2017

Prince Philip smiled down at the Queen while attending the Royal Maundy service at Leicester Cathedral on Easter Day.

