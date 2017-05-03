Long-lasting royal love

Through their 69 years of marriage, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip have shared one kingdom, four kids, 8 grandchildren, four great grandchildren, a million flirty glances and even more laughs.
Today, we're taking a look back at the royal and happy couple through the years.
Elizabeth first met Charles at a wedding in 1934 – she was 8, he was 13. It wasn't until 5 years later that they reportedly fell in love.
Philip asked King George VI for Elizabeth's hand in marriage in 1946 but the King insisted they postpone the formal engagement unitl she was 21.
The young couple looked gorgeous on their wedding day, Nov. 20, 1947.
They obviously had a huge wedding party.
The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh show off their children, Princess Anne and Prince Charles, at Balmoral Castle.
Spending time with their young family at Balmoral Castle back in the '60s.
Waving to the crowd assembled outside Parliament House, Port of Spain, Trinidad.
The couple looked quite dapper during a parade.
There's that look!
Stealing another flirty glance at a banquet in Canada.
They were straight out of a fairy tale during the Queen's Silver Jubilee tour.
Being entertained by Fijian folk and traditional dancers on board the Royal Yacht Britannia in Fiji.
Meeting with Sheikh Zayed of Abu Dhabi during a state visit to the Gulf States.
Waving from their plane as they leave Kilimanjaro in Tanzania during a visit to Africa with Prince Andrew.
The queen and duke looked fashionable hanging out on the Solomon Islands.
On the balcony of Buckingham Palace with a pregnant Diana, Princess of Wales, and Prince Charles.
Sneaking a glance as they attend an official reception in Papua New Guinea.
Enjoying a cup of tea in Nauru during their tour of the South Pacific islands.
The couple wear headdresses made from local flowers during their visit to Tuvalu in the South Pacific.
Shooting the breeze with President Ronald Reagan and his wife, Nancy Reagan.
Visiting The Great Wall of China on Oct. 14, 1986.
Enjoying their conversation while watching the Epsom Derby in Surrey, England.
They can always make each other giggle, even in the rain.
Chatting during the Gulf Parade in June 1991.
With Princess Diana, Prince William and Prince Charles at the V-J Day anniversary celebrations in September 1995.
The Duke of Edinburgh smooches his bride on New Year's Eve.
Taking in a musical performance in the Abbey Gardens during Queen Elizabeth's Golden Jubilee visit to Suffolk.
Still laughing after all these years.
Taking in the action at the Queen's Cup Polo Final in 2005.
With the president of Ghana, John Agyekum Kufuor, and his wife, Theresa Kufuor, at a state banquet at Buckingham Palace.
Sitting on their thrones at the State Opening of Parliament.
Riding in their carriage during a celebration of Queen Elizabeth's 84th birthday.
Arriving for a state banquet at Dublin Castle in Ireland on May 18, 2011.
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip sure know how to make fancy hats look good.
They gifted Pope Francis with some wine at the Vatican in 2014. That right there looks like a party.
With Prince Charles at the Braemar Highland Games in Scotland.
The queen and the Duke of Edinburgh got all decked out for her 90th birthday celebration in 2016.
Just 3 short weeks ago, the Queen and Prince Philip opened a new elephant centre and fed Donna the elephant a banana.
Prince Philip smiled down at the Queen while attending the Royal Maundy service at Leicester Cathedral on Easter Day.
And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .
SheKnows is making some changes!
b e h e a r d !
Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,
where you can share your stories, ideas
and CONNECT with millions of women.Get Started