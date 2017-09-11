 
12 Things to Know About Ryan Phillippe & Reese Witherspoon's Daughter, Ava Phillippe

Hollywood royalty

Hollywood royalty

It's no secret that our worlds are being taken over by the gorgeous and amazingly talented offspring of the Hollywood elite. Paris Jackson is quickly stepping out of the shadow of her iconic father, Michael Jackson, Judd Apatow's daughters, Maude and Iris, shine in every movie of his that they appear in, and Willow and Jaden Smith, well, they're keeping it real. Even Blue Ivy and little North West are becoming famous in their own right, separate from their famous parents. 

And we can't forget about little Ava Phillippe.

Ava, who was always been adorable, is all grown up! The soon to be adult daughter (she turns 18 years old on Sept. 9) of Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon has developed into an amazingly talented young woman. It's obvious that she was born to be Hollywood royalty.

Here's a little to know about her.

Originally published November 2016. Updated August 2017.

She's definitely a Phillippe

She's definitely a Phillippe

Though Ava and Witherspoon are twinning, you can't deny that she looks like her dad.

Especially as she has matured, you can definitely see the Phillippe side of her genes coming out in her face shape.

She's into photography

She's into photography

Ava is constantly uploading the photos she takes to her Instagram account, and most of them are quite breathtaking. 

She's a talented sketch artist

She's a talented sketch artist

It's also evident that Ava is a very gifted artist. She shares her sketches of people, animals and abstracts on social media.

Her works are really quite amazing.

And she's a sculptor

And she's a sculptor

Ava also dabbles in clay sculpture and creates extremely life-like renderings.

Seriously, is there anything this girl can't do?

She loves her pups

She loves her pups

Adorable dogs are often the subjects of her awesome sketches and photography.

She's an old hat at Hollywood events

She's an old hat at Hollywood events

Ava obviously grew up in the limelight and has attended a couple of million events — like when her mom got her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame — so it's safe to say she's comfortable hanging out with even the biggest celebs.

But she's no snob

But she's no snob

While most of her family drives luxury vehicles, Ava reportedly asked for a used Volkswagen Jetta last year when she turned 16.

"She’s so down-to-earth," an insider told Us magazine. "Even the nanny has a Lexus to drive, but Ava desperately wants to be unassuming."

She's a little fashionista

She's a little fashionista

Witherspoon may have access to all of the best stylists in the industry, but it's Ava she runs to when she wants fashion advice. 

"She’s very cutting-edge, and she knows a lot about fashion. And she has her own sense of style, which is amazing," Witherspoon told Us Weekly in April. "We try to kind of confer about new styles. She tells me whether or not I can wear things."

She was always cute as a button

She was always cute as a button

Yes, Ava was pretty much the cutest baby ever.

Don't you just want to squish those cheeks?

She's super-close to her dad

She's super-close to her dad

We often associate Ava with Witherspoon (mostly because of their looks), but she's also incredibly close to her father.

"Happy father's day to the most artistic, intelligent, versatile, and all-around awesome guy in my life," she captioned this Instagram photo. "You've always loved and supported me in whatever weirdness that comes, and I am so lucky to have a dad like you. I love you tons."

But she loathes how young he looks

But she loathes how young he looks

Ava most likely hears how hot her dad is all the time, which isn't exactly music to any daughter's ears. Ryan even recently admitted that Ava hates how young he looks.

"One thing that I know my daughter gets embarrassed sometimes by is the fact that I do look so young and I get mistaken for her brother at times, which repulses her," he said in an interview with James Corden in November 2016. "It absolutely repulses her that anyone could mistake me for being her brother."

