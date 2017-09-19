Will there be hookups in Season 25?

There's a million reasons we crave Dancing with the Stars in the off-season — the thrill of competition, the glittery costumes, the strength that the contestants exhibit under extreme pressure, just to name a few. But of all the things we miss about DWTS when it's not on TV, we miss the salacious hook-up rumors the most.
Yeah, we said it. Call us gossipy if you want, but we love hearing about the possible behind-the-scenes action — even if a lot of it is probably rumors. It's all part of the fun.
And when the hookups rumors aren't really rumors and are actually true, we totally get it. It's almost impossible not to fall for a good-looking partner that you spend hours a week rubbing up against.
Now that Season 25 is underway, let the wild rumpus begin! In the meantime, here are contestants from seasons past who allegedly waltzed their way into their partners' hearts.
Originally published April 2015. Updated September 2017.
So, Rose didn't get with her Season 24 partner, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, but she did date his super hot twin brother Val for five months.
American Pie star Shannon Elizabeth couldn't resist the ol' Hough charm! She and Derek dated for over a year after partnerning during the sixth season.
Sources say Big Time Rush's James Maslow was super-psyched when he found out Peta Murgatroyd would be his partner during Season 18, and their chemistry set tongues wagging right up to the finals.
Pretty Little Liars' Janel Parrish took third place honors on Season 19, but it was her rumored romance with partner Val Chmerkovskiy that took center stage. The two were even spotted holding hands in NYC.
These two are the real deal y'all! Herjavec started dating Kym Johnson during Season 20 and they got married in 2016.
Although the attraction between Karina Smirnoff and Mario Lopez was immediate, the 2006 dancing partners went through a painful breakup when he cheated.
Mark Ballas would go on to date other partners, but his first partner turned, well, partner was 2007's Sabrina Bryan. He and the Cheetah Girl later broke up due to busy schedules.
Shanna Moakler proved she and Travis Barker were kaput when she started dating her Season 3 partner, Jesse DeSoto.
While Season 18 champs Maksim Chmerkovskiy and figure skater Meryl Davis denied any romantic interest, fans still aren't buying it — everyone is pumped they are reuniting for SWAY: A Dance Trilogy on June 5 and 6.
When Olympian Shawn Johnson and Mark Ballas teamed up — and won! — in 2009, everyone was convinced they were dating. They never confirmed, and rumors of a bad breakup soon followed.
While they didn't technically date, dancer Cheryl Burke confirmed a fling with pro football player Chad Ochocinco in 2011.
O.C. alum Mischa Barton was also rumored to be dating her partner Artem Chigvintsev after being spotted out and about together in 2016.
Country singer Chuck Wicks dated Julianne Hough before he was her partner on Season 8 of DWTS. They came in sixth that season and broke up later that year.
Even though General Hospital star Kelly Monaco had a boyfriend, that didn't stop the rumors that she was canoodling with Valentin Chmerkovskiy off the dance floor in Season 15. Their rumored romance continued into the next year.
Showmance or romance? It was hard to tell with sports reporter Erin Andrews and her partner, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, but the Season 10 partners are still on a friendly basis even though they've moved on to other romances.
And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .
SheKnows is making some changes!
b e h e a r d !
Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,
where you can share your stories, ideas
and CONNECT with millions of women.Get Started