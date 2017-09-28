Classics that are (or may be) getting reboots

Let's get honest for a moment: Hollywood loves a good remake or reboot. In this day and age, there's arguably not a single film or TV show that isn't up to be remade or rebooted. Given the excitement with which we anticipated the remakes like Jumanji, Tomb Raider and It — all of which have either hit theaters or have dropped some thrilling trailers — it's only natural to wonder about other planned remake and reboots. Better still, you might be jonesing to refresh your memory on what the original films and TV shows were like.
Well, if you find yourself in need of a refresh and you happen to have younger ones who are clamoring to get in on the remake and reboot goodness, why not just have a movie night with the entire family? It's certainly easy enough to scoop up a DVD or stream these family-friendly originals and it'll give you a fun reason to spend some quality time together.
If there's one way to prepare for the onslaught of new Hollywood remakes and reboots, then this is definitely the way you want to do it.
It was confirmed in September 2017 that the Sanderson sisters will officially return in a Hocus Pocus reboot. Set to air on The Disney Channel, the remake that was oft-whispered about it finally coming back. Treat yourself to the original Hocus Pocus, which is easy to find on Amazon for as low as $5.
Aladdin will be getting the remake treatment with a new live-action film starring Will Smith as Genie and Power Rangers star Naomi Scott as Jasmine. Watch the magic of the Disney original before the live-action version comes out with the DVD that you can scoop from Amazon for $11.
The devilish comic book hero is getting the big screen treatment once more in the planned Hellboy reboot. If your older kids are into all things comics and can handle the intensity, then you should definitely watch the 2004 original. Grab the DVD from Amazon for $11.
The Jungle Book director Jon Favreau has made sure to line up a cast par excellence for his live-action Lion King remake. With Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner and James Earl Jones (the original Mustafa!) on board, this remake will surely be a hit. But before you watch the new one, delight in the film that started it all; get a copy for around $18 on Amazon.
This is not a drill: Ducktales is getting a fancy new reboot in the form of a new cartoon series for Disney XD. But before that happens, show your kids how good cartoons used to be with old episodes of the original. Appropriate for all ages! (Amazon, $10)
A Rugrats reboot is not officially in the works yet, but there is plenty of reason to hope. Execs at Nickelodeon have floated the idea of reviving the beloved cartoon, and it seems like, creatively, all the original forces behind Rugrats are ready and willing to return! Appropriage for ages 3 and up. (Amazon, $14)
A Muppet Babies reboot is officially on its way — production has reportedly already started at Disney Junior, and the show is expected to hit the airwaves sometime in 2018. A special Muppet Babies 3-Disc box set does exist, but is unavailable on Amazon. But, there are a few VHS tapes on sale! Appropriate for all ages.
Tim Burton is directing a live-action Dumbo for Disney. No word if the remake will be mostly CGI like The Jungle Book remake, but with Burton behind the camera, you can bet it's going to have a much darker tone than the original. Appropriate for ages 3 and up. (Amazon, $10)
Another old-school cartoon that's getting the movie reboot treatment is Rocko's Modern Life. One of the more crazy cartoons out there, Rocko's Modern Life will return for a one-hour TV movie for Nickelodeon. Appropriate for ages 5 and up. (Amazon, $20)
With plans of a Stuart Little reboot at Sony, now is a perfect time to revisit the original books and the charming 1999 live action/CGI mix movie. Appropriate for ages 5 and up. (Amazon, $8)
Hey Arnold is coming back for a two-part TV movie that will act as a special finale to the series. So, if you were unsatisfied with the cartoon's ending, now's your chance to show it to your kids and watch a proper ending together. The special is set to premiere on Nickelodeon in 2017. Approrpiate for ages 5 and up. (Amazon, $32)
In 2015, Netflix produced an Inspector Gadget television show reboot, with brand new computer animated graphics. And, rumor has it there is also a live-action Inspector Gadget movie in the works, though it is still in the very early stages. Appropriate for ages 5 and up. (Amazon, $16)
Sister Act went from a Whoopi Goldberg-starring comedy to a hit Broadway musical. There are no official plans to bring it to television, but a girl can hope! Appropriate for ages 10 and up. (Amazon, $19)
The Chronicles of Narnia franchise is getting a reboot. With three movies already released by Disney, the last in 2010, filmmakers are going forward with a reboot. However, instead of going back and adapting the same three C.S. Lewis books — The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe and Prince Caspian and The Voyage of the Dawn Treader — this new franchise will be skipping directly to the fourth book in the series, The Silver Chair. Appropriate for ages 8 and up. (Amazon, $10)
Reports of a Labyrinth reboot/sequel emerged at the beginning of 2016 following star David Bowie's death, but little has been heard about the project since. With a Labyrinth sequel on the horizon, now is a perfect time to introduce a new generation to the insane '80s classic. Appropriate for ages 9 and up. (Amazon, $9)
It's official: the High School Musical franchise is expanding, and the long awaited High School Musical 4 is finally happening. While Disney tried to plant seeds for a fourth film after the release of the third HSM film in 2008, it never really got off the ground. Now, almost 10 years later, Disney is finally going forward with the project, this time with a brand new cast. Appropriate for ages 10 and up. (Amazon, $10)
Full disclosure: there was a remake of Footloose released in 2011 starring Julianne Hough and Kenny Wormland, but that doesn't mean it won't get a revival in the form of a live musical. (Yes, there is a musical of Footloose, and, yes, it is performed in high schools everywhere.) Footloose would be perfect for a live TV production. And, on the off chance it's not revived/rebooted any time soon, Footloose is still mandatory viewing for anyone hoping to grasp the true joy of Kevin Bacon. Appropriate for ages 10 and up. (Amazon, $5)
Get the 1963 film adaptation of Bye Bye Birdie before Jennifer Lopez stars in a live Bye Bye Birdie production for NBC in 2017! It's a bit different than the original musical, but their version of "The Telephone Hour" is easily one of the best sequences in film history. Appropriate for ages 11 and up. (Amazon, $9)
In 2015 there was talk of a Little Women reboot television series for a young adult audience. The show has yet to shoot a pilot, and the future of the project is unclear. But, we'll always have the original book by Louisa May Alcott, and the classic 1994 movie. Appropriate for ages 10 and up. (Amazon, $10)
Rumors swirled of a She's All That reboot in 2015, but unfortunately it was just talk. However, the amount of buzz and excitement surrounding that rumor might have just sparked some ideas for movie executives. I don't think any of us would be surprised to see a new version of She's All That coming our way. Appropriate for ages 13 and up. (Amazon, $6-10)
Zorro, the epic swordsman, is heading back to the big screen. Following in the footsteps of the 1998 movie, The Mask of Zorro starring Antonio Banderas, a new movie, Z, will follow Zorro's heroic adventures, this time with Gael Garcia Bernal in the titular role. Appropriate for ages 13 and up. (Amazon, $7)
West Side Story isn't going to be the next live television production, but fans might get something even better: a Steven Spielberg remake. Maybe this time, filmmakers will avoid whitewashing some of the cast... Appropriate for ages 13 and up. (Amazon, $8)
There's been a lot of rumors about a Little Shop of Horrors reboot — Jake Gyllenhaal even performed in a special production in New York City. Sadly, moves to bring the musical back to the big screen have yet to come to fruition. If they can't make it to the big screen, then I think we can expect Little Shop of Horrors Live within the next few years. Appropriate for ages 11 and up. (Amazon, $9)
Elizabeth Banks has set her directing sights on a Charlie's Angels reboot. One can only expect that Banks will put a modern, feminist spin on the original television show. Appropriate for ages 13 and up. (Amazon, $34)
20th Century Fox is reportedly developing a new Clue movie inspired by the popular boardgame. No word on whether or not it will be a remake of the 1985 cult classic Clue: The Movie, or an original story. Appropriate for ages 13 and up. (Amazon, $6)
The original Fame movie has been adapted, rebooted and revived in various ways since its release in 1980, and now it's about to get another one. A Fame tv show reboot is currently being developed at Lifetime with So You Think You Can Dance's Nigel Lythgoe producing. Appropriate for ages 13 and up. (Amazon, $8)
The rock 'n' roll musical about a crying bad boy set in the 1950s is bound to be adapted as a live musical production. Cry-Baby is an offbeat story from director John Waters that's just strange enough to become a cult classic, i.e. everything Hollywood loves in a reboot. Appropriate for ages 17 and up. (Amazon, $7.04)
Heathers, the iconic '80s teen black comedy, probably won't be getting the revival treatment anytime soon, but a reboot is definitely a possibility. TV Land is developing a television series based on the film that will star a brand new generation of Heathers, but audiences really should watch the original first. Appropriate for ages 17 and up. (Amazon, $6)
Judy Garland's 1954 film A Star is Born is a classic for a reason. Yes, there are other versions of the musical — Barbra Streisand starred in one released in 1976 — but, let's face it: there's no one like Judy Garland. Make sure to show A Star is Born to your kids before the Bradley Cooper-directed and Lady Gaga-starring one is released in 2017. Appropriate for ages 17 and up. (Amazon, $15)
The witches are back! 20 years after The Craft hit theaters, Sony is going forward with a sequel that will take place 20 years after the original film. It's unclear whether or not the film will actually star The Craft's original cast, or make it about a new generation of witches. Appropriate for ages 17 and up. (Amazon, $9)
Spike Lee's She's Gotta Have It probably isn't the first movie you think of to give over the holidays, but, with Netflix and Lee teaming up to create a new series inspired by the film, now is as good a time as any to share this one of a kind movie with someone you love. Appropriate for ages 17 and up. (Amazon, $14)
