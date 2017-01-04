17 times Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds were sweeter than the cupcakes she loves to bake

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are definitely #couplegoals. While it seems that so many celebrity marriages are crumbling around us, these two are keeping it strong and keeping their relationship fun. Here are their best moments through the years.
The two were first together in public at Comic-Con 2010 to promote their movie Green Lantern.
Lively and Reynolds fell for one another while on a double date, but they hadn't gone on the date together. Oops!
In an Instagram post, Lively revealed she and Reynolds fell in love at O Ya restaurant in Boston.
The two were discreetly married in September 2012 at Boone Hall Plantation in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.
Shortly after tying the knot, Lively gushed to Allure, "Right now, I'm so peaceful. I've never been happier in my life."
In an adorable interview with The Cut, Lively admitted that she repins all the pins of Reynolds she sees on Pinterest.
"He's my best, best friend," Lively told Marie Claire in a September 2014 interview.
In October 2014, the couple announced via Lively's website Preserve that they were expecting their first child.
For Christmas 2015, Lively gave Reynolds a Deadpool doll holding a chimichanga while riding a unicorn.
Humor is clearly the key to keeping the spark alive. The two goofed off during Reynolds' 40th birthday dinner.
Lively posted a sweet message for Reynolds on Father's Day, saying Reynolds "as a father = mic drop."
"Two Deadpools, one cup," Lively captioned this hilarious photo on Instagram.
Lively may have posted this pic with a caption that she's grateful the '90s are over, but she's crazy! This is awesome.
Reynolds is hot. Reynolds as a dad is ovary-melting.
In a 2016 interview with Marie Claire, Lively said of Reynolds, "I knew he would always be my best friend."
Reynolds accidentally revealed that the couple's upcoming baby is a girl! And apparently Lively wasn't too happy...
Reynolds told Variety in 2017 that he suffers from anxiety, saying "Blake helped me through that. I'm lucky to have her around just to keep me sane."
And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .
SheKnows is making some changes!