Sections
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Log in
SECTIONS
What would you like to know?
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
List View
On
Off

17 times Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds were sweeter than the cupcakes she loves to bake

Jessica Hickam

by

#1/18:

#CoupleGoals

Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com
#1/18:

#CoupleGoals

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are definitely #couplegoals. While it seems that so many celebrity marriages are crumbling around us, these two are keeping it strong and keeping their relationship fun. Here are their best moments through the years.

#3/18:

A double date gone wrong

Rob Rich/WENN.com
#3/18:

A double date gone wrong

Lively and Reynolds fell for one another while on a double date, but they hadn't gone on the date together. Oops!

#4/18:

Falling in love

Blake Lively/Instagram
#4/18:

Falling in love

In an Instagram post, Lively revealed she and Reynolds fell in love at O Ya restaurant in Boston.

#5/18:

A secret wedding

Grassland Design/Twitter
#5/18:

A secret wedding

The two were discreetly married in September 2012 at Boone Hall Plantation in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.

#6/18:

Lively gushed about her life

Allure magazine
#6/18:

Lively gushed about her life

Shortly after tying the knot, Lively gushed to Allure, "Right now, I'm so peaceful. I've never been happier in my life."

#7/18:

Blake admitted her Pinterest problem

WENN.com
#7/18:

Blake admitted her Pinterest problem

In an adorable interview with The Cut, Lively admitted that she repins all the pins of Reynolds she sees on Pinterest.

#8/18:

They're BFFs

Marie Claire
#8/18:

They're BFFs

"He's my best, best friend," Lively told Marie Claire in a September 2014 interview.

#9/18:

Baby No. 1

Blake Lively/Instagram
#9/18:

Baby No. 1

In October 2014, the couple announced via Lively's website Preserve that they were expecting their first child.

#10/18:

The right kind of Christmas

Ryan Reynolds/Instagram
#10/18:

The right kind of Christmas

For Christmas 2015, Lively gave Reynolds a Deadpool doll holding a chimichanga while riding a unicorn.  

#11/18:

Birthday celebrations

Ryan Reynolds/Instagram
#11/18:

Birthday celebrations

Humor is clearly the key to keeping the spark alive. The two goofed off during Reynolds' 40th birthday dinner.

#12/18:

Father's Day fun

Blake Lively/Instagram
#12/18:

Father's Day fun

Lively posted a sweet message for Reynolds on Father's Day, saying Reynolds "as a father = mic drop."

#13/18:

The not-so-subtle boob grab

Blake Lively/Instagram
#13/18:

The not-so-subtle boob grab

"Two Deadpools, one cup," Lively captioned this hilarious photo on Instagram.

#14/18:

They know they're hot

Blake Lively/Instagram
#14/18:

They know they're hot

Lively may have posted this pic with a caption that she's grateful the '90s are over, but she's crazy! This is awesome.

#15/18:

Baby love

Blake Lively/Instagram
#15/18:

Baby love

Reynolds is hot. Reynolds as a dad is ovary-melting.

#16/18:

Blake Lively still has the BFF feels

Marie Claire
#16/18:

Blake Lively still has the BFF feels

In a 2016 interview with Marie Claire, Lively said of Reynolds, "I knew he would always be my best friend."

#17/18:

Reynolds has a baby No. 2 mishap

WENN.com
#17/18:

Reynolds has a baby No. 2 mishap

Reynolds accidentally revealed that the couple's upcoming baby is a girl! And apparently Lively wasn't too happy...

#18/18:

She "keeps him sane"

FayesVision/WENN.com
#18/18:

She "keeps him sane"

Reynolds told Variety in 2017 that he suffers from anxiety, saying "Blake helped me through that. I'm lucky to have her around just to keep me sane."

Related Slideshows

16 celebrity couple nicknames — from totally strange to totally creative

Heather Locklear and 19 other celebs who went to rehab

How Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani & the rest of the celebs rang in the new year
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!