'Tis the season for the best horror movies

Um, have you seen the new IT movie yet? We don't want to give away any spoilers, but it's freaking scary. Like, crazy scary. Like we're never going to be able to sleep without the light on again scary. Why do we insist on watching movies that give us nightmares for years?
Because it's super fun, that's why.
IT may the latest movie to strike fear into the hearts of every theater-goer who dares to buy a ticket, but it's not even the scariest movie of all time. Hollywood has gotten its jollies freaking people out for decades, and it defintely seems like they have no intention of stopping anytime soon. And we're totally cool with that.
Just in time for Halloween, we've rounded up every top-rated movie of the year since 1965, according to IMDb. Get ready to binge, y'all. Just a word of warning: You might not want to be eating lunch while you click through our list — you might lose it.
Originally posted October 2016. Updated September 2017.
A sex-repulsed woman who disapproves of her sister's boyfriend sinks into depression and has horrific visions of rape and violence.
An unhappy banker has a procedure to fake his death and give him a completely new look and identity — one that comes with its own price.
A recently blinded woman is terrorized by a trio of thugs while they search for a heroin-stuffed doll they believe is in her apartment.
When a young wife becomes mysteriously pregnant, paranoia over the safety of her unborn child begins to control her life.
In World War II, a demented cremator believes that cremation relieves earthly suffering and sets out to save the world.
A writer who witnessed an attack is then stalked by a serial killer.
In 17th-century France, Father Urbain Grandier seeks to protect the city of Loudun from the corrupt establishment of Cardinal Richelieu.
An abrasive Las Vegas newspaper reporter investigates a series of murders committed by a vampire.
When a teenage girl is possessed by a mysterious entity, her mother seeks the help of two priests to save her daughter.
Two siblings visit their grandfather's grave in Texas, along with three of their friends, and are attacked by a family of cannibalistic psychopaths.
When a gigantic great white shark begins to menace the small island community of Amity, a police chief, a marine scientist and a grizzled fisherman set out to stop it.
A bureaucrat rents a Paris apartment, where he finds himself drawn into a rabbit hole of dangerous paranoia.
Henry Spencer tries to survive his industrial environment, his angry girlfriend and the unbearable screams of his mutant newborn child.
Escaping an ever-growing zombie epidemic, a group of people seek refuge in a secluded shopping mall.
A crew on the moon gets attacked by a mysterious life form. They head back to Earth with the deceased critter but realize its life cycle has just begun.
An evil spiritual presence influences the father to commit violence while his psychic son sees horrific visions of the past and the future.
Five friends travel to a cabin in the woods, where they unknowingly release flesh-possessing demons.
An American research base is greeted by an alien force that can assimilate anything it touches. The researchers have to stay alive and be sure that the others are human.
A sleazy cable TV programmer begins to see his life and the future of media spin out of control in a very unusual fashion.
An indestructible cyborg is sent from 2029 to 1984 to assassinate a waitress whose unborn son will lead humanity in a war against the machines.
A dedicated student at a medical college and his girlfriend become involved in bizarre experiments centering around the reanimation of dead tissue.
The moon from Alien has been colonized, but contact is lost. This time, the rescue team has impressive firepower — but will it be enough?
The lone survivor of an onslaught of flesh-possessing spirits holes up in a cabin with a group of strangers while the demons continue their attack.
While on vacation, Rex and Saskia stop at a busy service station, and Saskia is abducted. After three years, Rex begins receiving letters from the abductor.
A young man is confined in a mental hospital. Through a flashback, we see that he was traumatized as a child when he and his family were circus performers.
After a famous author is rescued from a car crash by a fan, he comes to realize that the care he is receiving is only the beginning of a nightmare.
A young FBI cadet must confide in an incarcerated, manipulative killer. She needs his help to catch another serial killer who skins his victims.
A young man's mother dies after being bitten by a Sumatran rat-monkey but comes back to life to kill and eat dogs, nurses, friends and neighbors.
A mysterious device designed to give its owner eternal life resurfaces after 400 years, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.
A vampire tells his epic life story of love, betrayal, loneliness and hunger.
Two detectives, a rookie and a veteran, hunt a serial killer who uses the seven deadly sins as his modus operandi.
Sidney and her horror movie-obsessed friends are stalked by an unknown killer who seems to have a hard time letting the past go.
Two violent young men take a mother, father and son hostage in their vacation cabin and force them to play sadistic "games" with one another.
The ghost of a seer's daughter kills all the viewers of a video tape seven days after they watch it — unless a viewer finds the escape clause.
A boy who communicates with spirits who don't know they're dead seeks the help of a disheartened child psychologist.
A wealthy investment banking exec hides his psychopathic alter ego from his friends as he delves deeper into his violent, hedonistic fantasies.
A woman who lives in a darkened old house with her two photosensitive children becomes convinced that her family home is haunted.
Four weeks after a mysterious, incurable virus spreads throughout the UK, a handful of survivors try to find sanctuary.
A family is haunted by the tragedies of deaths within the family.
A man tries to turn his life around by dealing with an entire community that has returned from the dead to eat the living.
A caving expedition goes horribly wrong as the explorers become trapped and are ultimately pursued by a strange breed of predators.
In Falangist Spain of 1944, the bookish young stepdaughter of a sadistic army officer escapes into an eerie but captivating fantasy world.
A TV reporter and cameraman follow emergency workers into a dark apartment building and are quickly locked inside with something terrifying.
Oskar, an overlooked and bullied boy, finds love and revenge through Eli, a beautiful but peculiar girl.
A shy student, a gun-toting tough guy and two sisters join forces to travel across a zombie-filled America.
In 1954, a U.S. marshal investigates the disappearance of a murderess who escaped from a hospital for the criminally insane.
A plastic surgeon creates a synthetic skin that withstands any damage. His guinea pig: a volatile woman who holds the key to his obsession.
Five friends go for a break at a remote cabin in the woods, where they get more than they bargained for.
Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren work to help a family terrorized by a dark presence in their farmhouse.
A young woman is followed by an unknown supernatural force after a sexual encounter.
A family in 1630s New England is torn apart by the forces of witchcraft, black magic and possession.
Don't forget to share this with your friends and plan your horror movie marathon night!
And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .
SheKnows is making some changes!
b e h e a r d !
Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,
where you can share your stories, ideas
and CONNECT with millions of women.Get Started