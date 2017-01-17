Calvin Harris' transformation from dorky DJ to playboy is mind-blowing

This is the Calvin Harris we all know and love. But... this isn't what he always looked like.
Oh, hey, 23-year-old Calvin.
Nice side swoop.
Brooding for days.
Lanyard, FTW.
Nice shades, man.
His first stint with the paparazzi, I'm sure.
Love the haircut! It's getting there...
Eh?
You're such a goofball, Calvin. Oh, stop it.
Busting out the styling gel.
Rico Suave, over here.
Here, we see a 27-year-old Calvin.
And then boom! What the heck happened?!
Calvin? Is that you?
Oooh, the suit. Yes, we like what's happening here.
Oh, heeeey...
Really got that hair gel going.
... and that stubble. Yum.
We don't even remember what dark-haired you looked like anymore. This is good. Real good.
Ah, the Calvin Harris & Taylor Swift days of 2016.
And here's Harris post-Swift. Cleans up nicely, don't you think?
Of course, we had to turn this into a GIF. You're welcome.
