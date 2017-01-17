Sections
Calvin Harris' transformation from dorky DJ to playboy is mind-blowing

Kristine Cannon

by

Entertainment Editor

Kristine Cannon is the Entertainment Editor for SheKnows. When she's not at a music festival or live show, she's either struggling to train her dachshund, taking too many pics of said dachshund or watching re-runs of The Office. Also, hi...

View Profile
#1/23:

Calvin Harris

Euan Cherry/WENN.com
#1/23:

Calvin Harris

This is the Calvin Harris we all know and love. But... this isn't what he always looked like.

#3/23:

October 2007

WENN
#3/23:

October 2007

Nice side swoop.

#4/23:

March 2008

Jemal Countess/WireImage
#4/23:

March 2008

Brooding for days.

#5/23:

June 2008

WENN
#5/23:

June 2008

Lanyard, FTW.

#6/23:

February 2009

WENN
#6/23:

February 2009

Nice shades, man.

#7/23:

April 2009

WENN
#7/23:

April 2009

His first stint with the paparazzi, I'm sure.

#8/23:

June 2009

WENN
#8/23:

June 2009

Love the haircut! It's getting there...

#9/23:

August 2009

WENN
#9/23:

August 2009

Eh?

#10/23:

January 2010

WENN
#10/23:

January 2010

You're such a goofball, Calvin. Oh, stop it.

#11/23:

February 2010

WENN
#11/23:

February 2010

Busting out the styling gel.

#12/23:

March 2011

WENN
#12/23:

March 2011

Rico Suave, over here.

#13/23:

December 2011

WENN
#13/23:

December 2011

Here, we see a 27-year-old Calvin.

#14/23:

September 2012

WENN
#14/23:

September 2012

And then boom! What the heck happened?!

#15/23:

December 2012

WENN
#15/23:

December 2012

Calvin? Is that you?

#16/23:

February 2013

Lia Toby/WENN.com
#16/23:

February 2013

Oooh, the suit. Yes, we like what's happening here.

#17/23:

April 2013

DJDM/WENN.com
#17/23:

April 2013

Oh, heeeey...

#18/23:

January 2014

FayesVision/WENN.com
#18/23:

January 2014

Really got that hair gel going.

#19/23:

May 2014

DJDM/WENN.com
#19/23:

May 2014

... and that stubble. Yum.

#20/23:

February 2015

Joe/WENN.com
#20/23:

February 2015

We don't even remember what dark-haired you looked like anymore. This is good. Real good.

#21/23:

April 2016

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio / Turner
#21/23:

April 2016

Ah, the Calvin Harris & Taylor Swift days of 2016.

#22/23:

September 2016

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
#22/23:

September 2016

And here's Harris post-Swift. Cleans up nicely, don't you think?

#23/23:

Calvin Harris GIF

WENN/Getty Images
#23/23:

Calvin Harris GIF

Of course, we had to turn this into a GIF. You're welcome. 

