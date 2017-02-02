Prince Harry is perfect

Prince Harry is always hanging out with kids.
This week he visited the WellChild Awards, a ceremony in London that celebrates the achievements of sick kids. Harry spent a ton of time with the kids and their families, playing games, giving hugs and delivering an emotional speech.
"Watching these young people face challenges with such determination, positivity and good humor never fails to take my breath away. I am so fortunate to have had the chance of meeting you all and so proud to be associated with this fantastic charity," he said.
And there's another benefit to the fact that Harry loves spending so much time with kids: He looks damn fine doing it. Check it out.
Not even gonna lie — I'm pretty thirsty for Prince Harry. But come on, what warm-blooded American woman isn't?
Just look at him. Try to tell me that smile does not melt your very heart and soul.
What is it about seeing a guy around kids that ups his hotness, like, times 202,394,732,984?
See that balloon animal skill? That is nothing short of art. There is nothing Harry cannot do.
Harry loves hanging out with kids (duh — just look at the pics). Does he want some kids? Because I volunteer as tribute.
I can just see him, in our white-picket-fenced backyard, teaching our little ones to mini golf. Yes, please.
The people in the background taking pics are all our other kids, of course, documenting family time because we love each other so much!
Look at his face. He clearly just said something funny and clever and perfect. What was it?
See that pun I made up there? I'm funny too, see? Love me, Harry!
Prince Harry down on one knee? All my dreams are coming true!
Oh, Harry. Keep being awesome, and I'll still be dreaming that the cute faces you make at kids are actually being made at me.
Prince Harry practiced drills with coaching apprentices at his program Coach Core.
Coach Core inspires young people to build a career in sports coaching.
He's giving Bill Clinton a run for his money when it comes to excitedness over balls.
Nah, Prince Harry is more adorable — hands down.
We'd play defense against him any day.
