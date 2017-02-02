Prince Harry is perfect

Share Pin

Prince Harry is always hanging out with kids.

This week he visited the WellChild Awards, a ceremony in London that celebrates the achievements of sick kids. Harry spent a ton of time with the kids and their families, playing games, giving hugs and delivering an emotional speech.

"Watching these young people face challenges with such determination, positivity and good humor never fails to take my breath away. I am so fortunate to have had the chance of meeting you all and so proud to be associated with this fantastic charity," he said.

And there's another benefit to the fact that Harry loves spending so much time with kids: He looks damn fine doing it. Check it out.