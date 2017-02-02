 
20 Pics of Prince Harry with Kids That Are Hella Adorable

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

#1/20:

Prince Harry is perfect

Daniel Leal-Olivas - WPA Pool/Getty Images
#1/20:

Prince Harry is perfect

Prince Harry is always hanging out with kids.

This week he visited the WellChild Awards, a ceremony in London that celebrates the achievements of sick kids. Harry spent a ton of time with the kids and their families, playing games, giving hugs and delivering an emotional speech.

"Watching these young people face challenges with such determination, positivity and good humor never fails to take my breath away. I am so fortunate to have had the chance of meeting you all and so proud to be associated with this fantastic charity," he said.

And there's another benefit to the fact that Harry loves spending so much time with kids: He looks damn fine doing it. Check it out.

#3/20:

Seriously, though, that face

Daniel Leal-Olivas - WPA Pool/Getty Images
#3/20:

Seriously, though, that face

Just look at him. Try to tell me that smile does not melt your very heart and soul.

#4/20:

What is it about kids?

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
#4/20:

What is it about kids?

What is it about seeing a guy around kids that ups his hotness, like, times 202,394,732,984?

#5/20:

The guy's got skills

Daniel Leal-Olivas - WPA Pool/Getty Images
#5/20:

The guy's got skills

See that balloon animal skill? That is nothing short of art. There is nothing Harry cannot do.

#6/20:

Does Harry want some kids of his own?

Daniel Leal-Olivas - WPA Pool/Getty Images
#6/20:

Does Harry want some kids of his own?

Harry loves hanging out with kids (duh — just look at the pics). Does he want some kids? Because I volunteer as tribute.

#7/20:

Picture this:

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
#7/20:

Picture this:

I can just see him, in our white-picket-fenced backyard, teaching our little ones to mini golf. Yes, please.

#8/20:

We could have the perfect family

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
#8/20:

We could have the perfect family

The people in the background taking pics are all our other kids, of course, documenting family time because we love each other so much!

#9/20:

#9/20:

Daniel Leal-Olivas - WPA Pool/Getty Images
#9/20:

What was the joke?

Look at his face. He clearly just said something funny and clever and perfect. What was it?

#10/20:

Head over 'heels' for Harry

Daniel Leal-Olivas - WPA Pool/Getty Images
#10/20:

Head over 'heels' for Harry

See that pun I made up there? I'm funny too, see? Love me, Harry!

#11/20:

Yes!

Daniel Leal-Olivas - WPA Pool/Getty Images
#11/20:

Yes!

Prince Harry down on one knee? All my dreams are coming true!

#12/20:

See? Perfect

Daniel Leal-Olivas - WPA Pool/Getty Images
#12/20:

See? Perfect

Oh, Harry. Keep being awesome, and I'll still be dreaming that the cute faces you make at kids are actually being made at me.

#13/20:

And now the balls

WENN
#13/20:

And now the balls

Prince Harry practiced drills with coaching apprentices at his program Coach Core.

#14/20:

The head-scratch move

WENN
#14/20:

The head-scratch move

Coach Core inspires young people to build a career in sports coaching.

#15/20:

Prince Harry vs. Bill Clinton

WENN
#15/20:

Prince Harry vs. Bill Clinton

He's giving Bill Clinton a run for his money when it comes to excitedness over balls.

#16/20:

No competition

WENN
#16/20:

No competition

Nah, Prince Harry is more adorable — hands down.

#17/20:

It's all in the face

WENN
#17/20:

It's all in the face

We'd play defense against him any day.

#18/20:

Prince Harry got his rap on

Rui Vieira - WPA Pool/Getty Images
#18/20:

Prince Harry got his rap on

#19/20:

Well now he's just showin' off

Richard Stonehouse - WPA Pool/Getty Images
#19/20:

Well now he's just showin' off

#20/20:

The coolest prince on the block

Richard Stonehouse - WPA Pool/Getty Images
#20/20:

The coolest prince on the block

